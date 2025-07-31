Thailand hits back in global propaganda war after Cambodian slurs over border clash. From Times Square billboards to embassy warnings, Thai officials and citizens rally worldwide to defend truth, dignity and national sovereignty in an ongoing crisis.

A global propaganda war has erupted following this week’s Thai-Cambodian border flare-up. Cambodia is actively rallying its online base and overseas communities to push a hostile anti-Thai narrative. On Wednesday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Oslo urged Thai nationals in Norway to steer clear of Cambodian-led protests and provocations. But not all Thais are standing down. Billboard tycoon Mr. Prin Lojanakosin fired back with a bold international campaign, using high-profile billboards to frame Thailand as the real victim. His headline move: a massive digital ad in the heart of New York’s Times Square. By nightfall, former massage parlour mogul Chuwit Kamolvisit joined the charge, throwing his support behind the campaign and helping drive the message worldwide.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are escalating, despite a ceasefire agreement signed on July 28, 2025. The deal, brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, was backed by several global powers. However, the ceasefire has failed to stop new waves of conflict, misinformation and diplomatic fallout.

On Wednesday, Thai Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha issued a strong statement. He condemned Cambodian lawmakers for spreading false claims during an international meeting. According to him, Cambodia’s Speaker of Parliament used the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting in Geneva to smear Thailand.

Cambodia’s claims at Geneva spark backlash from Thai Parliament and official diplomatic complaints

Cambodia accused Thailand of violating the ceasefire. It claimed Thailand used toxic weapons and deliberately targeted civilians. However, Wan Noor said these accusations were baseless and deeply misleading. He noted they contradict facts confirmed by Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As a result, Thailand filed formal complaints with several major parties. These included the ASEAN Chair, the United States and China. Moreover, Wan Noor urged ASEAN to send observers to the Thai-Cambodian border. He said an international fact-finding mission was necessary to ensure transparency.

In his remarks, he emphasised Thailand’s commitment to international law. He stated Thailand honours the United Nations Charter and humanitarian principles. He added that Thailand protects civilians and strictly follows the ceasefire.

Furthermore, he thanked global allies for supporting the truce agreement. However, he said Cambodia had failed to honour its part of the deal. Border clashes have reportedly continued past the agreed date and time.

Cambodia’s online propaganda offensive draws parallels with tactics used in Russia’s war against Ukraine

The conflict is not limited to gunfire and diplomacy. It has spread into cyberspace and global media. According to Thai officials, Cambodia is using large-scale cyber networks to push anti-Thai propaganda. This method closely mirrors Russian strategies used in the Ukraine war.

Misinformation from both state and non-state actors is flooding social platforms. As a result, international perception of the conflict is becoming increasingly divided.

In response, Thailand has launched its own public messaging campaign. This effort aims to counter disinformation and present Thailand’s side of the story. The most visible part of this campaign appeared in Times Square, New York.

On July 30, well-known Thai activist Chuwit Kamolvisit revealed who was behind the #TruthFromThailand billboard. The digital display shows the Thai flag and a strong message supporting Thai soldiers.

Thai tycoon Mr. Prin launches Times Square billboard campaign in response to Cambodian disinformation

The billboard was funded by Thai entrepreneur Mr. Prin Lojanakosin. He is the founder of Plan B Media, a leading advertising firm in Thailand. His company controls billboards nationwide and now manages this prominent Times Square screen.

According to Chuwit, the digital advertisement plays once every hour for one minute. The cost is reportedly around ฿3 million per month. The screen used is one of the most expensive advertising spots in New York.

Displayed alongside the Thai flag, the message reads: “I would like to honour the bravery of the Thai soldiers who sacrificed their lives to bravely protect Thailand.” It ends with a bold statement: “Thailand Loves Peace But Even In War We Are Not Cowardly.”

Chuwit praised Mr. Prin for combining business success with patriotism. He said it was rare to see a young entrepreneur using global advertising space for national defence. “Who is as bold as him?” Chuwit asked. “Raising the Thai flag in the middle of Times Square during such a crisis is remarkable.”

Public diplomacy intensifies as embassies warn overseas citizens to avoid Cambodian provocations

Thailand’s message is clear: it wants peace, but it will defend its dignity and territory. Meanwhile, the campaign is gaining attention on social media. Thai users are actively sharing the hashtag #TruthFromThailand across multiple platforms.

At the same time, Thailand’s embassies abroad are on alert. Many are warning Thai citizens to stay calm and avoid confrontation. One of the most direct warnings came from the Royal Thai Embassy in Oslo, Norway.

On July 30, the embassy posted a message on Facebook. It stated that Cambodians in Norway were planning a protest accusing Thailand of aggression. In response, the embassy urged Thai nationals not to engage or counter-protest.

The embassy asked Thais to stay peaceful and lawful. It specifically encouraged them to provide accurate information to Norwegians and others. “Thailand does not want war,” the statement read. “But we must also protect our people and territorial integrity.”

The embassy’s post added, “Provocations should be tolerated to avoid further violence and damage.” It also encouraged Thai communities abroad to correct any misinformation they see online or in public.

Rising overseas tensions and Cambodian labor attack campaign expand the crisis beyond border lines

The conflict is also impacting diaspora communities in other countries. Thai and Cambodian immigrants in Europe, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand have expressed concern. Tensions are rising in communities where both groups live in close proximity.

This diplomatic crisis has also spilt into labour relations. On July 29, Cambodia’s Minister of Labour, Heng Sour, launched a new media campaign. He criticised Thailand’s treatment of Cambodian migrant workers.

His campaign uses visuals and targeted messages aimed at labour rights organisations. These groups, especially those in Washington, D.C., are known to be influential in shaping foreign policy.

Thailand has firmly rejected the claims. Government officials said the campaign distorts facts and misrepresents Thai labour policies. Thai labour agencies issued statements affirming their commitment to international labour standards.

Citizens and lawmakers rally globally and domestically to combat false narratives and restore reputation

Meanwhile, Thai citizens and influencers are pushing back against what they call an “information warfare campaign.” Many are participating in digital counter-campaigns, sharing personal stories, and defending Thailand’s record.

In a symbolic act of global messaging, Prin Lojanakosin’s billboard campaign is now being hailed as a patriotic gesture. Supporters say it reflects Thailand’s right to present its own narrative, especially when accused on the world stage.

Back at home, Thai lawmakers continue working to defend the country’s reputation. On July 30, Wan Noor addressed Parliament once again. He emphasised that Thailand will continue to uphold international agreements.

He reiterated, “Thailand reaffirms its firm determination to abide by the rule of law.” He stressed the importance of fact-based reporting and called for a sustainable peace process.

He also confirmed that his office would send the official parliamentary statement to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The statement will be distributed to all member states to ensure a balanced understanding.

Thailand warns of misinformation spreading unchecked as diplomatic and military tensions grow

“As part of the international community, we must prevent one-sided narratives from shaping global opinion,” Wan Noor said. “Thailand is ready to cooperate fully with international investigators.”

In the meantime, border conditions remain tense. Although no major breakthroughs have been announced, talks are reportedly ongoing behind the scenes. Military leaders on both sides remain on high alert, while civilians in nearby provinces have been advised to stay indoors.

As international observers watch closely, many fear the situation could worsen without firm intervention. Thailand insists it wants peace. However, it also warns that it will not tolerate further violations of its sovereignty.

For now, the world’s attention is split between diplomatic meetings, social media campaigns and emotional appeals like those seen in Times Square. The battle for global opinion is as intense as the conflict on the ground.

Even so, Thailand’s message remains consistent. The country supports peace, honours its agreements and upholds truth. Yet it stands ready to protect its people, its land, and its dignity—no matter the platform.

