A 54-year-old father is fatally stabbed by his 28-year-old former son-in-law in Chonburi after a failed reconciliation with his daughter. Furious locals attempt lynching, but police intervene and arrest the suspect, who confesses. Investigation ongoing amid community shock.

A 54-year-old father was murdered in cold blood early Thursday morning—punishment for his daughter’s failed marriage. The killer: his 28-year-old former son-in-law, Mr. Phanupong, who stormed into the family’s Chonburi home seeking a second chance with his estranged wife, 31-year-old Ms. Anchalee. She refused. Fueled by rage and rejection, he crept into a bedroom and stabbed her father to death as he slept. Word of the brutal killing spread fast. Furious locals tried to lynch the suspect later when he was taken into custody, but police intervened just in time to stop the mob.

A Thai man fatally stabbed his former father-in-law in a pre-dawn attack on Thursday, July 31, in Chonburi province. The murder occurred in the Huai Yai subdistrict of Bang Lamung district and stunned the local community. According to police, the killing was driven by personal motives linked to a failed attempt at reconciliation.

The suspect, 28-year-old Mr. Phanupong, had recently separated from his wife, 31-year-old Ms. Anchalee, also known as Ple. They had been living apart for about a month.

However, tensions escalated when Anchalee rejected his request to reunite. As a result, Mr. Phanupong targeted her father in a violent outburst.

The murder occurred inside a townhouse where the victim was found stabbed early Thursday morning

The murder took place inside a single-story townhouse in Soi 15, Village No. 1. It happened around 4:09 a.m., while the family was asleep. When officers from Huai Yai Police Station arrived, they found a disturbing scene in the bedroom. Mr. Siwaphong, 54, known as “Uncle Phong,” was lying face-up on his bed. His shirtless body was soaked in blood, with a kitchen knife embedded in the left side of his chest.

Meanwhile, his wife, daughter, and grandchildren were sitting nearby, overcome with shock and grief. According to his wife, 53-year-old Ms. Rian, everything had seemed normal before the incident. The room was dark, and she hadn’t heard the attacker enter. Suddenly, her husband screamed. Then, she switched on the light and saw him bleeding.

At that moment, she realised the attacker had already fled. However, she had seen just enough to recognise him. “It was my former son-in-law,” she told police. Notably, he had been living in the same house until a week prior.

Anchalee later provided additional details to investigators. She said that her ex-husband had previously broken into the house to speak with her. At that time, he had pleaded with her to take him back. Although he seemed emotional, he was not violent. This time, however, he returned with deadly intent. “He couldn’t handle rejection,” she said. “So he lashed out at my father.”

The victim’s father was targeted despite staying neutral in the separation. CCTV shows suspect arriving

Furthermore, Anchalee stated that her father had no role in their marital problems. According to her, he had stayed neutral during their separation. Despite this, he became the target of her ex-husband’s rage.

Crucially, nearby CCTV footage helped clarify the timeline of the crime. At 5:09 a.m.—one hour fast due to a camera setting—the footage showed Mr. Phanupong arriving on a motorcycle. He parked near the alley entrance and walked toward the house. Just three minutes later, a scream was captured by the audio. Then, the suspect was seen fleeing and riding away.

Based on this evidence, police launched an immediate manhunt. By 6:00 a.m., they located Mr. Phanupong at his mother’s rented house in Village No. 3, Nong Prue Subdistrict—about 10 kilometres away. When officers arrived, they found him visibly shaken. According to reports, he confessed to the crime to his mother shortly after the attack.

Tensions flared at the arrest scene. Police prevented a mob attack and suspect was taken into custody safely

His mother later told officers that he had arrived looking distressed. He admitted to stabbing his ex-father-in-law and said he felt deeply guilty. Despite his confession, she claimed he had shown no previous signs of violence.

However, when relatives of the victim accompanied police to the arrest scene, tensions boiled over. Upon seeing the suspect, several rushed to attack him. They intended to lynch the suspect. Fortunately, arresting officers intervened and managed to prevent further violence. Mr. Phanupong was safely taken into custody and transported to Huai Yai Police Station.

So far, formal charges have not been filed. Nevertheless, authorities expect to charge him with premeditated murder. Under Section 288 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, intentional murder carries a maximum penalty of death. Alternatively, it can lead to life imprisonment or 15 to 20 years in prison.

Investigation ongoing with suspect in custody as community mourns and police urge calm

Currently, investigators are interviewing additional witnesses and reviewing all available evidence. Meanwhile, Mr. Phanupong remains in custody and is being questioned further. An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death, though the fatal stab wound is considered conclusive.

While the investigation continues, the local community is grappling with the shock. Several neighbours described Mr. Siwaphong as a kind man and devoted father. Many were stunned that such violence erupted in their quiet neighbourhood. In light of public anger, police have urged residents to stay calm and allow justice to take its course.

In the coming days, prosecutors will review the evidence and decide on the formal charges. Until then, the suspect remains under close watch. Updates will be provided as new developments emerge in this tragic case.

Further reading:

Police reject organ harvesting rumours linked to a horrific murder on Friday night by a Chinese tourist

Chinese suspected monster arrested before boarding flight after hideous early morning murder in Pattaya

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed

UK man’s killer behind bars after shooting him off his motorbike on Thursday at point-blank range

Pattaya police hunt down the killer of a UK man who had just returned to Thailand from Britain

Mother of murdered woman at the hands of a suspected serial killer calls for the death penalty to be meted out

Killer sentenced to death for the 2nd time for the murder of a woman 7 months after being paroled