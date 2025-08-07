Ghost wreck and skeleton found under crashed truck on a road known as the ‘Death Curve’ in Phitsanulok

Truck plunges off Thailand’s ‘Death Curve’—driver survives, but rescuers find ghost car wreck and human skeleton hidden in ravine; police probe whether forgotten crash was tragic accident or something far more sinister in deadly Phitsanulok pass.

A truck driver hauling eucalyptus wood narrowly escaped death on Wednesday after his vehicle plunged off Phitsanulok’s notorious “Death Curve” — but the real shock came during the rescue, when responders discovered the charred wreckage of an MG sedan hidden deep in the ravine, along with human skeletal remains believed to be from either the driver or a passenger; now, police have launched a full investigation to determine whether this was a long-forgotten tragedy lost to the jungle or something far more sinister.

PHITSANULOK — A shocking discovery has reignited concerns over one of Thailand’s most dangerous roads. A trailer truck accident on Wednesday led rescuers to the wreckage of a long-forgotten car — and a grim mystery.

The crash occurred on the Pong Khae–Chat Trakan Road in Village No. 15, Ban Tin Tok, Phitsanulok Province. This mountainous road has earned the nickname “Death Curve” from locals due to its deadly history.

On August 6, just after 3:00 p.m., a trailer truck loaded with eucalyptus logs lost control. The truck veered off the winding curve and plunged into a ravine. It fell roughly 50 meters below the road surface, landing near a steep slope.

Rescuers save truck driver but then discover another wreck and human remains deep in the overgrown ravine

Fortunately, the driver survived. He was pulled from the wreckage by responders from the Prasat Bun Sathan Foundation. However, while clearing the site and collecting scattered logs, rescuers made a chilling discovery.

Approximately 20 meters from the truck, they found the remains of another vehicle. It was a burned MG sedan, hidden beneath dense vegetation and vines. The vehicle was overturned and rusting. Inside, they found a complete human skeleton.

Immediately, the rescue team halted their recovery efforts. The scene was secured, and police were notified.

By 11:00 a.m. the next day, August 7, a full investigation team arrived. Police Lieutenant Chainarong Kongmuang, Deputy Investigating Officer at Chat Trakan Police Station, led the operation. He was joined by forensic investigators, doctors from Chat Trakan Hospital, and rescue personnel.

Investigators confirm a skeleton inside the MG but say the car may have burned undetected for over a year

The car was examined on-site. It had no license plate. Moreover, its frame was severely burned and corroded. According to forensic officers, the vehicle had likely caught fire on impact.

Inside the sedan, investigators found the skeletal remains of one person. At this stage, police could not confirm whether the remains belonged to the driver or a passenger. However, early estimates suggest the crash may have happened over a year ago.

Meanwhile, two large cranes were used to stabilise the trailer truck. Cables were attached to prevent it from sliding deeper into the ravine. Rescue teams continued work cautiously, aware of the steep terrain and hidden dangers.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Bunyaphas Phengrik, Inspector 3 of the Crime Scene Investigation Group, the MG sedan had likely gone unnoticed due to its concealed location. It was covered in vines and underbrush, making it nearly invisible from the road above.

Car wreck recovered as police work to identify the victim and find out why the crash went unnoticed

The remains were carefully removed and sent for forensic examination. The vehicle was also lifted out of the ravine and towed to Chat Trakan Police Station.

The chassis number will now be analyzed. If successful, police will trace the car’s registered owner and attempt to contact relatives. Investigators will also request DNA tests to confirm the victim’s identity.

At this point, authorities have not ruled out foul play. However, evidence so far points to a tragic accident. The curve where both vehicles fell is known for causing crashes.

Significantly, this stretch of road has claimed multiple lives in recent years. Local residents have long warned about its dangers. Many drivers have lost control at the same bend.

In light of the latest discovery, authorities have renewed calls for safety improvements. Suggestions include warning signs, guardrails and road surface enhancements. So far, few of these have been implemented.

Discovery stuns community as police search for identity and pressure mounts to improve deadly road

This discovery has sent a buzz through the nearby community. The idea that a person could die — and remain undiscovered for over a year — is deeply unsettling.

Chat Trakan police said they will fully investigate the incident. They will also review past reports of missing persons and unclaimed vehicles. According to officers, every effort will be made to provide answers to the victim’s family.

Furthermore, police are calling on the Department of Highways to assess the area. Improved infrastructure and regular inspections may help prevent further tragedies.

As of now, the identity of the deceased remains unknown. However, forensic teams are confident that more details will emerge in the coming days.

This case again highlights the deadly risks of Thailand’s mountainous rural roads. While officials work to determine the victim’s identity, locals are left asking — how many more accidents have gone unseen?

Until answers are found, “Death Curve” continues to live up to its name.

Further reading:

56 year old American dies on his motorbike after suffering a heart attack on a notorious Phuket bend

Brit leaves hospital in Phuket. Family confronted with £10k a day hospital bill to treat him after crash

New Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system coming soon with a ฿300 tourist levy and insurance

Thailand finds itself downgraded by the World Economic Forum’s Tourism index in its latest wide ranging report

Time for dithering on tourist insurance to stop as PM orders universal coverage for all visitors to Thailand

Irish man’s family turn to media when confronted with a ฿6.6 million medical bill to save tourist’s life

Tragic death of a Taiwanese tourist is another wake-up call for the government on insurance cover

66-year-old Thai woman highlights Thailand’s official tiered pricing in hospitals for foreigners

Another black eye for Thai tourism with sick UK man’s ‘horrific’ plight in Phuket exposed on world’s media

Tourist levy hits further turbulence with fears it could harm airline’s effort to boost flight numbers

Negative reaction and horror at Thailand’s plan to charge foreigners more than locals at hotels

Mass tourism to return again in 2021 with 10 million visitors targeted and full insurance cover with arrival levy