Heartfelt words of a young soldier on the border bring home the loss caused by mindless violent crime

Heartbroken soldier returns from the Thai-Cambodian border to mourn his mother, brutally murdered in Kamphaeng Phet, while his viral tribute exposes the shocking impact of violent crime and the grief felt across the local community.

A young soldier serving on the Thai-Cambodian border returned to his small community in Kamphaeng Phet to face a terrible loss. Private Nirat Kongtum came to pay his final respects to his beloved mother, brutally murdered on Wednesday by a woman driven by jealousy and anger. His heartbreaking words went viral, exposing the devastation of violent crime in Thailand. “If there is a next life, please be my mother in every life,” he wrote, mourning a mother he will never see again.

While Private Nirat Kongtum served dutifully on the Thai-Cambodian border this week, his mother, Mina Pattha, was brutally murdered even as she toiled to serve a peaceful community where he was well loved. Certainly, the news shocked the local community and quickly spread online. She ran a small, made-to-order restaurant in the Khlong Khlung District of Kamphaeng Phet province.

Private Nirat, 22, returned from military duty after hearing the news. First, he visited his mother’s body and afterwards posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook. “If there is a next life, please be my mother in every life,” he wrote. The post went viral and subsequently drew thousands of reactions.

On August 21, 2025, he shared more about his grief. “I will never forget what my mother taught me and told me,” he said. “I haven’t even been ordained as a monk yet. Why are you in such a hurry? You’ve always been a good mother. You’ve never hit me once in my life. If there’s a next life, I hope you can be my mother in every life. May you rest in peace.” Furthermore, his words reflected the deep bond he shared with her.

Young soldier mourns mother who was brutally murdered at Kamphaeng Phet riverside restaurant

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, inside Mina’s riverside restaurant. Police received an urgent report of a stabbing. When they arrived, blood was scattered across tables and chairs. The scene was chaotic and horrifying.

Emergency responders rushed Mina to Sawanpracharak Hospital. However, she succumbed to multiple stab wounds. Preliminary autopsy results revealed ten injuries to her chest, neck and arms. Later, medics and forensic experts confirmed the wounds proved fatal. A good life taken in a senseless act of gratuitous violence. Good assailed by evil.

Investigators identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jaruwan Jaifai. She reportedly became angry after being left by a man while heavily intoxicated. Afterwards, she drank beer at the restaurant to calm herself before committing the attack.

The confrontation escalated violently, and Mina was fatally stabbed. She then fled on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, police tracked the wanton woman down to her residence and arrested her.

Authorities arrest suspect who stabbed Kamphaeng Phet restaurant owner after drinking and confrontation

Authorities brought Jaruwan to the police station for questioning for over two hours. When asked about her motive, she said, “I haven’t slept yet. I don’t want to say anything. I’m sleepy.”

Local residents described Mina as kind, hardworking and peaceful. In addition, they noted she never had conflicts with neighbours or patrons. Her restaurant was more than a business; it served as a hub for the community. In short, she had devoted decades to her family and work.

At length, many were stunned that such violence could occur in a calm neighbourhood. Private Nirat’s Facebook post became a focal point for public mourning. Many users praised his mother’s dedication. Others expressed outrage at the senseless brutality of the crime.

In the meantime, social media users demanded swift justice. Authorities continue to investigate the case. They collected witness statements and reviewed nearby security camera footage. Forensic experts later emphasised the fatal nature of the stab wounds. Legal analysts note Jaruwan will likely face serious charges under Thai law, including murder.

The incident has renewed concerns over alcohol-related violence and public safety. Following the attacks, local officials urged people to act responsibly and avoid actions fueled by intoxication or anger. They certainly praised police for the rapid response, which prevented further harm to the community.

Community mourns and reflects on the violent murder of riverside restaurant owner in Kamphaeng Phet

The community, after that, have held informal memorials for Mina. Flowers, candles and messages now cover the restaurant entrance. In particular, many locals shared personal memories of her kindness and dedication. Furthermore, Private Nirat’s tribute gave a deeply human perspective on the tragedy.

The murder brings home the devastating consequences of violent crime. Private Nirat’s grief shows the personal toll on surviving family members. His message resonates because it reflects the universal desire to honour a parent’s love.

In turn, it reveals how tragedy can suddenly strike peaceful communities from nowhere. Residents now live with heightened awareness and concern. The riverside neighbourhood, once seen as tranquil, witnessed a violent act that shattered both family and community.

Police are examining Jaruwan’s background, potential motives and the circumstances leading to the attack. Meanwhile, the community continues to grieve. Mina’s legacy endures through her son, her restaurant and the countless lives she touched.

Private Nirat’s grief and tribute underline the enduring impact of violence and loss on small communities

Private Nirat’s Facebook post stands as a poignant reminder of the power of parental love. Even after death, a mother’s influence shapes her child’s life. As Kamphaeng Phet residents cope with the tragedy, the story leaves a lasting mark of grief, reflection and outrage at the callous crime.

The case raises questions about public safety, alcohol misuse and personal conflict resolution in small communities. The murder of Mina Pattha is not only a personal tragedy but also a reminder of life’s fragility.

It shows the profound emotional impact violent crimes have on families. Private Nirat’s words this week captured both grief and love, leaving an enduring impression on all who read them.

