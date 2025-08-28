Lifeguards were violently attacked at Nai Harn Beach by Kuwaiti tourists who ignored red flags, chasing, beating and spitting on them, sparking nationwide outrage, an apology with ฿200,000 offered and growing calls for arrest and deportation from Thailand.

A group of aggressive Kuwaiti tourists is under investigation by Chalong Police after violently attacking two lifeguards at Nai Harn Beach on Phuket’s southern tip on Monday evening. The guards, who had raised red flags to stop swimming on the pristine beach, were chased, wrestled to the ground, beaten, spat on and verbally abused by men and women in the group—shocking onlookers with the sheer brutality. On Wednesday, the tourists travelled to Rawai Municipality to apologise and offered ฿200,000 to cover medical expenses. Nevertheless, outrage is growing, with calls for the attackers to be taken into custody and deported from Thailand.

In a disturbing incident at Nai Harn Beach, Phuket, two Thai lifeguards were assaulted by foreign tourists they were trying to protect. To make matters worse, the attack occurred during Thailand’s dangerous monsoon season. At this time, strong waves and hazardous conditions have already claimed many lives.

The assault happened on the evening of Monday, August 25, 2025. Initially, the confrontation began after a safety warning was issued by the lifeguards. Despite the risks, they told a group of Kuwaiti tourists not to enter the sea due to dangerous waves.

Earlier that day, red flags had been placed along the beach, clearly indicating that swimming was prohibited.

Two lifeguards brutally attacked after tourists defy red flags on Nai Harn Beach in dangerous monsoon tides

Nevertheless, the group ignored the warning. Instead of cooperating, they turned hostile. First, the tourists began shouting at the lifeguards. Then, they escalated to physical violence. For example, video footage shows one tourist spitting directly at a lifeguard. Shortly afterwards, several members of the group began throwing punches. Surprisingly, even women from the group joined in.

At one point, the lifeguards attempted to flee. Nevertheless, they were chased down and assaulted on the sand. The attackers tackled them to the ground and continued the beating. Despite being outnumbered, the lifeguards attempted to de-escalate the situation. Yet they were repeatedly struck, kicked and spat on.

Footage of the incident was quickly shared online. As a result, it drew widespread outrage from Thai citizens and international viewers alike. Thousands condemned the behaviour. Meanwhile, local officials and national media picked up the story, amplifying public anger.

Video evidence sparks outrage as Nai Harn lifeguards are assaulted while the public reacts across Thailand

Phuket has been struggling with an unusually deadly monsoon season since May 2025. Tragically, tourists have drowned almost weekly. Although red flags are clearly visible, some tourists continue to ignore the warnings. Sadly, many of the year’s drowning deaths occurred under identical circumstances.

Last week, foreign tourists who had joined rescue efforts criticised local authorities. It came as Phuket’s beaches claimed the lives of four holidaymakers in a matter of days. They complained about a lack of lifeguards and poor enforcement on busy beaches.

However, Monday’s violent attack revealed another side of the problem. Even when lifeguards do step in, their efforts can be met with aggression.

In response, Rawai Mayor Thems Kratadsan issued a strong public statement. Posting on social media, he labelled the attackers “low-quality tourists.” Furthermore, he said these types of incidents happen far too often and vowed to pursue justice. “We must act to the fullest extent of the law,” he stated.

Deadly monsoon season exposes tourists’ disregard for warnings as authorities face criticism and violence

The next day, on Tuesday, August 26, police at Chalong Station launched an official investigation. Authorities summoned the tourists for questioning and confirmed they were Kuwaiti nationals.

Under pressure from public outrage, the group eventually issued an apology. In addition, they offered ฿200,000 to cover medical expenses for the injured lifeguards.

However, police emphasised that a financial settlement does not end the matter. According to officials, the assault remains a criminal case under Thai law. Legal proceedings will still move forward. Subsequently, a formal apology was delivered at the Rawai Municipality Office on Wednesday morning.

Despite this apology, public anger has not subsided. Many locals believe that leniency will only encourage future incidents. As a result, some have called for the deportation of the attackers and stricter penalties for any future offences.

Meanwhile, support for the lifeguards has poured in from across the country. Many praised their calm and professionalism under extreme pressure.

Police confirm investigation continues after tourists apologise and offer compensation for injured lifeguards

Tourism officials also weighed in. They reminded visitors that lifeguards are public safety officers. Therefore, ignoring their advice—or worse, attacking them—will not be tolerated. Cooperation with beach safety rules is not optional. It is essential for everyone’s safety.

Phuket’s beaches have become increasingly deadly this year. Since May, drownings have occurred at an alarming rate. Tourists frequently underestimate the ocean’s strength during the rainy season. Although red flags are posted and lifeguards issue warnings, some still choose to swim. Alarmingly, some even film themselves doing so.

Consequently, lifeguards now face rising stress and danger on the job. They must manage unpredictable ocean conditions and, at times, aggressive tourists. Monday’s assault highlights the urgent need for better protection of these frontline workers.

In response, Phuket authorities are reviewing safety and enforcement procedures. Some are proposing increased police presence on high-risk beaches.

Officials review lifeguard safety after violent incident and rising danger from tourists ignoring warnings

Others recommend clearer signs, multilingual warnings, and mandatory safety briefings. Additionally, there are calls for legal reforms to strengthen penalties for attacks on safety personnel.

As of now, both lifeguards have returned to duty. Though still recovering, they continue to patrol Nai Harn Beach. Local leaders have assured the public that they will support the men through the legal process.

Ultimately, Phuket welcomes millions of tourists every year. However, safety must come before convenience. And above all, respect for Thai life savers must never be optional. The message is simple but urgent: red flags mean danger. Lifeguards are there to save lives—not to fight for their own.

