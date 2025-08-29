Deputy Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakpanit moved swiftly to halt hundreds of Thai civilians and activist Gun Jom Palang’s 14 septic truck caravan at Ban Nong Chan, preventing violent clashes with Cambodian civilians or forces along the tense border zone.

Acting Minister of Defence General Nattapol Nakpanit moved swiftly on Thursday to prevent a clash at the Thai-Cambodian border as hundreds of Thai civilians surged into Ban Nong Chan in Sa Kaeo Province, an area already tense after days of friction between the Royal Thai Army and Cambodian civilians. Among the crowd, social activist Gun Jom Palang drove 14 septic tank trucks in a deliberately provocative social media stunt, drawing nationwide attention. General Nattapol acknowledged the public’s and media’s right to free expression but stressed that safety and national security must come first. The convoy was held back from the border to avoid escalation, and later reports confirmed that Cambodian civilians had not entered the area, preventing what could have become a dangerous confrontation.

Thailand’s acting Minister of Defence, General Nattapol Nakpanit, on Thursday warned military commanders to remove civilians from Ban Nong Chan. Hundreds had gathered near the Thai-Cambodian border to protest Cambodia’s alleged infringement on Thai sovereignty. However, senior officials emphasised the urgent risks of leaving crowds in the tense border zone.

Earlier that morning, Deputy Minister of Defence General Nattapol instructed the First Army Region to evacuate the Ban Nong Chan area. Authorities feared violent confrontation if crowds remained near the border.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister requested coordination with the General Thai-Cambodian Border Committee (GBC) to manage the situation. He stressed that this was for national interest, not a personal order.

Activist Gun Jom Palang arrives with septic trucks as tension rises at Ban Nong Chan border site

The warning coincided with the arrival of activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, also called Gun Jom Palang. He drove 14 septic trucks into Ban Nong Chan as part of a highly publicised stunt. Moreover, the trucks were intended as a symbolic response to Cambodian nationals who had dismantled barbed wire and taunted Thai soldiers. The convoy arrived around 12:30 p.m., but were kept about 500 meters from the border.

Military and police officials, including Col Chainarong Kasi and Pol Col Parichart Banjongpru, greeted the convoy. However, they stopped the trucks from approaching too close to the border to prevent escalation. Meanwhile, soldiers, police and local officials set up shelters, food stations and checkpoints for the crowd.

Before Gun Jom Palang’s arrival, hundreds of Thai demonstrators had gathered at Checkpoint S.40. The crowd had been assembling since Wednesday afternoon. Supporters waved Thai flags and sang the national anthem over loudspeakers. As a result, the sound carried across the border into Cambodia.

Patriotic ceremonies and social media stunt intensify tensions and draw nationwide attention at border

A ceremony honoured 15 Thai soldiers who had sacrificed their lives defending the nation’s sovereignty. Additionally, the patriotic atmosphere intensified as demonstrators raised their voices and participated in organised groups, including the “No Shower” group. They positioned a sewage pump truck at the checkpoint in response to Cambodian provocations.

Gun Jom Palang posted on social media that the trucks would spray waste if Cambodians misbehaved. Consequently, the stunt drew immediate nationwide attention. He accompanied the post with AI-generated images showing waste sprayed on crowds waving Cambodian flags. The stunt went viral quickly. Certainly, it helped to bolster Thursday’s crowd of patriotic civilians.

General Nattapol addressed the media later in the afternoon. He acknowledged the public’s right to self-expression but warned that crowds near the border created serious risks. Furthermore, he emphasised that uncontrolled clashes between Thai and Cambodian civilians would be extremely difficult to manage. Consequently, he urged civilians to leave the area for their own safety.

When asked about Gun Jom Palang’s stunt, General Nattapol said the media could decide on its impact.

However, he reiterated that public safety remained his primary concern. He also noted that unpredictable incidents could occur if Cambodian authorities could not control crowds on their side. Therefore, public cooperation was essential to prevent escalation.

General Nattapol outlines step-by-step plans for fence but is focusing on GBC negotiations to secure border

The general also discussed the idea of building a permanent fence in Ban Nong Chan. He said the plan must proceed step by step.

First, a ceasefire is required to prevent confusion during negotiations under the GBC mechanism. Afterwards, security measures could be implemented systematically. The draft roadmap was already ready for submission to the National Security Council.

General Nattapol said the upcoming GBC meeting would be complex. In addition, key topics include mine clearance, scammer solutions and border issues at Ban Nong Chan. A Japanese representative also requested cooperation due to disruptions affecting Japanese businesses transporting parts and equipment.

The Deputy Minister warned that unresolved tensions could harm the economy long-term.

Consequently, the government must carefully balance security, diplomacy and civilian safety. The ultimate goal remains a complete and lasting ceasefire. He reiterated that no personal or political interests were involved, stressing transparency and national interest.

Army coordinate early preparations as crowds gather and patriotic demonstrations grow at Ban Nong Chan

Earlier in the morning, at 10 a.m., authorities prepared Ban Nong Chan for the crowd. Soldiers from the Burapha and Aranyaprathet Task Forces, police, local officials, and villagers coordinated to ensure readiness. Additionally, food stations and shelters were established to accommodate demonstrators arriving throughout the day.

By midday, hundreds more supporters arrived. Many came from different provinces to show solidarity with soldiers guarding the border. At the same time, the village, a former refugee centre, became a focal point for patriotic demonstrations. The crowd’s numbers and fervour created a tense but controlled environment.

Throughout the afternoon, demonstrators shouted demands for Cambodian soldiers and civilians to leave Thai territory. Meanwhile, Cambodian sources confirmed that no provocations or organised gatherings occurred on their side on Thursday. Although tensions were high, the situation did not escalate into physical clashes.

Afterwards, the Royal Thai Army continued to monitor the area closely. Soldiers maintained checkpoints and coordinated with local officials to manage both civilian safety and troop security. Therefore, the First Army Region remained on standby in case further escalation occurred.

General Nattapol also stressed that the Thai military aims to manage the situation systematically. Furthermore, he emphasised that diplomacy through the GBC mechanism remains the priority. Coordination between civil and military authorities ensures public safety while preventing the border dispute from spiralling out of control.

Social media stunt highlights influence and authorities manage withdrawal to maintain border safety

The events of Thursday also highlighted the influence of social media in this simmering conflict. Gun Jom Palang’s stunt illustrates how online activism can mobilise crowds rapidly. In turn, authorities must balance allowing expression with maintaining order and public safety.

By late afternoon, military and local officials began guiding demonstrators away from the immediate border area. General Nattapol reassured the public that moving away would not interfere with ongoing negotiations. Indeed, he emphasised that controlled withdrawal reduces the risk of accidents or confrontations.

Overall, Thursday at Ban Nong Chan was a combination of protest, public spectacle and military coordination. Hundreds of civilians, activists and troops engaged in a high-tension but largely controlled environment. Additionally, authorities monitored every movement carefully while ensuring the demonstrations remained within safe boundaries.

The Thai government confirmed that no personal interests were involved in its handling of this border situation. Furthermore, all decisions were made to protect civilians, maintain sovereignty and prevent unnecessary escalation. Officials reiterated that the ultimate goal remains a complete and lasting ceasefire.

