Anutin begins work on cabinet at party HQ. Civil servants elevated to lead Finance and Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul begins work at Bhumjaithai HQ, elevating civil servants to lead Finance and Foreign Affairs while appointing a former PTT executive to Energy, signalling a technocratic cabinet amid opposition scrutiny and economic uncertainty.

Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul got down to work on Saturday, with three appointments being reported through his briefings. These involve two career civil servants and a former PTT PLC executive. They are expected to become Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Energy Ministers, respectively. The Cabinet Secretary, Ms. Natthajaree Anantasin, arrived at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters on Saturday as the vetting process for ministers, pointed out by the Cabinet, got underway. The makeup of the interim government cabinet will certainly tell us a lot about the nature of this government. It will also indicate its potential pathway amid heightened scrutiny over whether the conditions set by the People’s Party to elect Mr. Anutin as Prime Minister will ultimately be kept and honoured.

Bhumjaithai Party leader and Prime Minister-elect Anutin Charnvirakul began his work immediately on Saturday afternoon. He met with advisers to finalise his cabinet and set the government agenda. Meanwhile, top officials from Government House, including the Cabinet Secretary, joined him to begin vetting proposed ministers. The process reflects urgency, as the new government is expected to assume office shortly.

Debate continues over who will lead the Ministry of Defence. Kla Tham Party de facto leader Thamanat Prompow has been mentioned in reports. However, other sources suggest the ministry will go to a trusted military figure. Certainly, Palang Pracharat Party leader and former deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Royal Thai Army chief General Prawit Wongsuwan is thought to be involved in the decision-making process. Consequently, coalition politics are already seen to be shaping ministry allocations.

Debate over the Ministry of Defence intensifies as coalition politics shape early appointments in Thailand

On Saturday, speculation also emerged regarding the Finance Ministry. Civil servant Ekniti Nitithanpraphat was reported to be the likely choice.

Meanwhile, outgoing Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput was also thought to be in the running. Undoubtedly, the selection of the finance minister is expected to attract intense attention from both local and international stakeholders.

In the short term, business leaders and economic experts will watch closely. They are particularly focused on fiscal policies, taxation and US trade negotiations. For instance, US tariffs remain a key concern.

Acting Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira negotiated a 19% tariff rate on Thai exports to the United States on August 1. The agreement was warmly received by the business sector. Consequently, investors and trade partners are eager to see the government’s next moves.

Reports indicate that the Kla Tham Party may push to reverse concessions made by the outgoing government to US negotiators. In addition, ultra-conservatives oppose agreements that could weaken Thailand’s internal market protections. Analysts suggest that such debates will influence the government’s stance in the ongoing trade negotiations.

Finance Ministry speculation grows as experts monitor policies, taxation and ongoing US trade negotiations

Key elements of Anutin’s cabinet were reportedly finalised on Saturday. Three outsiders or non-politicians will join the cabinet: the former CEO of PTT, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director-General of the Treasury Department.

These appointments signal a strategic balance between technocratic expertise and political loyalty. Moreover, the three candidates recently visited the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters to meet Mr. Anutin and introduce themselves to the media over coffee.

Mr. Atthaphon Rerkpiboon, former CEO and President of PTT, will become Minister of Energy. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Chulalongkorn University, a Master’s in Economics from the National Institute of Development Administration and a Petroleum Management Diploma from Oxford University.

Furthermore, he previously chaired PTT Oil and Retail Business and PTT Tank Terminal Company Limited, bringing extensive experience in energy management and corporate leadership.

Mr. Ekniti Nitithanpraphat will take the role of Finance Minister. He earned a Bachelor’s in Economics from Thammasat University, a Master’s from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a PhD in Economics from Claremont Graduate University. In addition, he has served as Director-General of the Treasury Department and the Revenue Department.

Cabinet appointments include three key outsiders to lead energy finance and foreign affairs ministries effectively

Currently, he chairs the board of Thanachart Bank and serves on IRPC Public Company Limited’s risk committee. Therefore, he brings deep bureaucratic and financial experience to the role.

Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkaew, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will assume the Foreign Ministry portfolio. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Chulalongkorn University and a Master’s in International Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University.

Furthermore, he has served as Thailand’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Tokyo and Paris while once presiding over the Human Rights Council. Consequently, his diplomatic experience is expected to stabilise Thailand’s foreign policy approach.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr. Anutin arrived at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters at noon wearing a relaxed Hawaiian shirt. He smiled and greeted staff, but excused himself when reporters attempted interviews.

Anutin arrives at Bhumjaithai headquarters with a relaxed approach as ministerial vetting gets underway

Meanwhile, party preparations were ongoing for a ceremony marking his appointment and official introductions. Mr. Paradorn Prisananantakul, MP for Ang Thong, and Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, a key Bhumjaithai Party leader, have already been included in the leadership team.

At 1:00 p.m., Cabinet Secretary Natthajaree Anantasin arrived at the headquarters. She was escorted by Traisulee Traisaranakul, former Secretary to the Minister of the Interior. They met with Mr. Anutin to review the new cabinet’s background submissions.

Thailand’s central bank governor, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, was previously reported as a leading candidate for Finance Minister. His five-year term as governor ends this month. Whether he joins the government in another role remains to be seen. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mr. Ekniti Nitithanpraphat was spoken of as confirmed for the role.

Neither contender has publicly commented on potential appointments, creating anticipation among investors and policymakers alike. When asked about cabinet formation, Mr. Anutin stated, “Everything is ready.”

Mr. Anutin, a conservative politician with royalist credentials, will lead a minority government. He won the prime ministerial vote with support from the People’s Party, the largest bloc in parliament, holding 143 of 492 MPs. The vote was 311 to 152 for the Pheu Thai Party nominee, Chaikasem Nitisiri.

Minority government faces scrutiny as Anutin prepares cabinet and confirms support from the People’s Party

Undeniably, his administration must navigate coalition dynamics carefully. At this time, he is committed to holding fresh elections within four months of delivering the government’s policy statement. He is also tasked with initiating constitutional reform.

Negotiations over cabinet positions are ongoing and expected to conclude soon. Former Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow was previously suggested as a contender for his former post. Mr. Supattanapong was the economic czar in the last government of General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Mr. Anutin’s coalition includes traditional right-wing and conservative parties. Some previously supported former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who came to power in a 2014 coup d’état and was later elected to the role in 2019.

Notably, this occurred under the 2017 Constitution, which has since restricted the path of democracy and the will of the people. This was evident in 2023 when the unelected Senate blocked a Pheu Thai Party-People’s Party coalition. This pact had nominated Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as Prime Minister.

Coalition history and constitutional limitations drove Anutin’s rise in Thailand’s complex political landscape

Consequently, the removal of cross-party leaders fractured a coalition formed by the Pheu Thai Party and conservative parties. In turn, this opened the path for Mr. Anutin’s rise. This was triggered by the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday, August 29.

Analysts note this capped a week of political upheaval in Thailand.

Indeed, it has been two decades of simmering political instability, which has severely damaged the kingdom’s economy. Six Prime Ministers have been removed either by coup d’état or Constitutional Court judgments in the same timeframe.

The cabinet composition will be closely watched for policy direction. Key ministries, including Finance, Foreign Affairs and Energy, will draw the most attention. Investors and businesses are additionally concerned about fiscal policy, taxation and the US trade agreement.

Indeed, the finance ministry’s appointments may impact Thailand’s ongoing response to US tariffs. Consequently, early decisions will set the tone for international confidence.

Cabinet composition will determine Thailand’s fiscal policy, trade direction and investor confidence

The three outsiders in the cabinet indicate a strategic mix of technocrats and political figures. Atthaphon Rerkpiboon brings private sector experience in energy.

Ekniti Nitithanpraphat adds economic and financial administration expertise. Sihasak Phuangketkaew contributes decades of diplomatic and international policy experience. Therefore, analysts view this combination as stabilising for both domestic governance and foreign relations.

The Bhumjaithai Party is also coordinating ceremonial appointments. Leaders are engaged in vetting prospective ministers and organising media introductions.

This demonstrates preparation and transparency, as well as signalling the government’s intentions to the public. Meanwhile, observers expect scrutiny from both opposition parties and the press.

Thailand’s political environment remains dynamic. The minority government must balance coalition priorities with opposition oversight. The People’s Party and Pheu Thai Party are expected to monitor appointments and early policies closely.

Undoubtedly, the government’s initial actions will be interpreted as indicators of policy direction and political course.

Technocrats and political figures form a balanced cabinet as opposition and press prepare to scrutinise it

Mr. Anutin’s personal approach combines accessibility and pragmatism. His casual Hawaiian shirt contrasts with the formal minister vetting process. Meanwhile, his meetings with advisers emphasise readiness and organisation. Consequently, analysts see a balance between approachability and effective governance.

The Defence Ministry remains a high-stakes portfolio. Appointing a trusted military figure will signal the government’s approach to civil-military relations. Meanwhile, coalition politics and party dynamics also influence the decision. Analysts expect scrutiny from both domestic observers and international partners.

Diplomatic appointments, especially in Foreign Affairs, will be watched internationally. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkaew’s appointment is expected to reassure allies, given his experience in multilateral institutions and bilateral missions. At length, foreign partners anticipate continuity and professionalism despite domestic political transitions.

Anutin emphasises accessibility and expertise on Saturday with picks from the civil service and business

Nevertheless, the fact that these key appointments include civil servants and a former business executive does indicate a technocratic approach to government.

Overall, Thailand is entering a transitional phase. The minority government faces pressures from coalition partners, opposition scrutiny and economic expectations. Business leaders are already expressing deep reservations about the prospects of an interim government. Certainly, cabinet decisions and early policy measures will be watched closely.

From the opposition benches, the Pheu Thai Party will be watching for moves to reverse its economic policies and direction. In the meantime, the People’s Party will be more concerned about an interim government that shows signs of overstaying its welcome.

