Bangkok’s massive Samsen Road sinkhole sparks political chaos as Parliament collapses. Pheu Thai MPs demand debate, but the People’s Party blocks it. PM Anutin refuses questions over contractor links as repairs begin amid real public anxiety across the city.

Bangkok’s giant sinkhole, which grabbed global headlines on the same day Thailand swore in a new government, stormed into parliament Thursday. Pheu Thai MPs demanded an emergency debate on the disaster, clashing with the Speaker just as the House prepared to discuss a cross-party Clean Air Bill. People’s Party MPs shot down the request, and the session quickly collapsed due to lack of quorum. Outside the chamber, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul smiled and walked away from reporters pressing him on his ties to the contractor behind the underground project—widely seen as intrinsically linked to the collapse.

The collapse of a major Bangkok road has triggered political chaos, public alarm, and deep structural concerns about the capital’s safety. On Thursday, the crisis on Samsen Road, near Vajira Hospital and Samsen Police Station, exploded into Parliament.

Pheu Thai MP Worawut Euapinyakul called for an emergency discussion. He demanded to pause the Clean Air Bill debate to address the disaster. However, the House of Representatives soon dissolved into confusion and anger.

Shockingly, a quorum could not be reached. The parliamentary session collapsed. Tempers flared, and fingers pointed.

Pheu Thai MP accepts blame as governor declares disaster zone and nonstop repair effort gets underway

Worawut later admitted responsibility for the failed session. On Facebook, he stated that concern for Bangkokians had driven his decision. “Blame me,” he wrote. “I’m from Phrae Province, but I care about the people here.” His post challenged the government and questioned the absence of their MPs.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt wasted no time. He declared the Samsen Road area a legal disaster zone under the 2007 Disaster Mitigation Act. This opened the way for emergency action without red tape.

By Friday, over 1,600 cement truck trips had begun. They are pouring roughly 1,200 tons of cement to plug the hole. The cement is laid over sandbags and rubble. The process will run non-stop, day and night.

Officials expect the work to take at least 14 days. In the meantime, water pumps have been installed to deal with rain. Five large pumps are ready to drain the area immediately if needed.

Engineers warn of deeper damage below surface as soil collapse continues into tunnels under the road

The disaster has also crippled infrastructure beneath the road. An underground station, still under construction, continues to receive debris from above. Soil continues to flood into the tunnels, increasing the risk of further collapse.

Although theories vary, the cause of the collapse appears multifaceted. Some engineers blame a burst water main. Others point to Bangkok’s famously unstable alluvial soil. Governor Chadchart suggested that the soil gave way first, triggering the water mains rupture.

Notably, some experts warned the collapse could be worsened by climate change. Bangkok’s extreme weather patterns and ground saturation may have contributed to the failure. Nonetheless, the focus remains on the tunnel construction and subsoil stability.

At the heart of the political storm is Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. He has longstanding ties to Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Public Company Limited (STECON). This firm is involved in the tunnel construction beneath Samsen Road.

PM Anutin avoids contractor questions as opposition links his family firm to the tunnel disaster site

When questioned by reporters about the connection on Thursday in parliament, Anutin smiled—and walked away. He offered no comment, triggering public interest and opposition outrage..

Nevertheless, Anutin confirmed that his government was ready to face scrutiny. He said he welcomed the opposition’s questioning. He emphasised that ministers would answer all queries in Parliament next week.

Still, the damage is done—both physically and politically. Former Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat blasted the government for the parliamentary collapse. He insisted the Clean Air Bill was a joint effort by all parties. Responsibility for the quorum, he argued, lies with the government—not the opposition.

Julapun didn’t stop there. He vowed to pursue full questioning of the government. He highlighted the possible link between the Prime Minister’s family firm and the tunnel disaster.

Government grilled over missing MPs and ties to contractors as public confidence continues to drop

He also raised concerns over the government’s commitment. “Where were the 311 MPs who voted for Anutin?” he asked. “Why weren’t they in the chamber when it mattered?”

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is in crisis mode. Engineers continue to assess the damage. Two support structures for the underground station have been severely compromised.

Moreover, the newly constructed Samsen Police Station suffered a serious structural failure. Three of its foundation piles snapped. A 15-meter-wide section of earth collapsed. An electric pole crashed into the building. The damage is already estimated at over ฿40 million.

Police morale is also affected. The new station, which was to open on October 1 2025, may now be demolished. General Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, visited the temporary station to reassure staff.

Temporary police office open as Samsen Road station faces demolition and MRTA accepts blame for collapse

Currently, affected officers are being housed at three locations. These include Vajira Hospital’s dormitory, the Police College on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, and Suan Dusit Place Hotel. The original police flats are unstable and off-limits.

The police force is also dealing with public complaints. So far, eleven local residents have filed damage reports. Police have encouraged others to file at the temporary station or at Vajira Hospital’s sixth floor.

Additionally, police are patrolling abandoned buildings to prevent looting or unauthorised access. General Kittirat has stated that the MRTA, responsible for the tunnel, has agreed to take responsibility. However, no timeline has been set for compensation or repairs.

Notably, the temporary police station remains operational. It has a six-month lease at ฿200,000 per month. If necessary, this lease will be extended. Police operations will not be interrupted.

Nearby roads inspected urgently as new subway work fuels fears of more sinkholes and failures

While the city battles to stabilise the site, Governor Chadchart has ordered urgent surveys of nearby roads. Engineers are checking for further underground weakness.

Importantly, another issue near the Boon Rawd Brewery was found unrelated. A separate broken water main caused minor damage. Repairs are already underway.

The Samsen Road collapse has exposed Bangkok’s infrastructure vulnerability. It also highlights the city’s tangled network of tunnels, pipes, and construction zones. With more subway lines under development, fears of future collapses are growing.

Despite reassurances, public confidence is shaken. Bangkokians now question the safety of roads and the transparency of their leaders.

Critics have called on Anutin to disclose details of his connection to STECON. Many argue that political leaders must answer clearly when public safety is at risk.

Opposition pledges full investigation as PM stays silent and Worawut defends his failed session

Yet, the Prime Minister remains silent on the issue. His refusal to comment has only fueled speculation further.

Opposition parties, led by Pheu Thai, appear determined to press the issue. Julapun made it clear that the matter would not be dropped. “We will investigate,” he wrote. “We will not be silenced.”

Worawut, too, did not retreat. He called the parliament’s collapse “embarrassing,” but necessary. “People are afraid the ground will collapse again,” he said. “Bangkok is full of tunnels. We need answers.”

Indeed, the questions grow louder. How safe are Bangkok’s streets? Who is responsible? And can the people trust their leaders to act in time?

The answers remain buried—perhaps beneath the rubble of Samsen Road.

Further reading:

Public concern after massive sinkhole stuns Bangkok and the World on Wednesday linked to new tunnel

Italian Thai boss and 16 others arrested on Thursday charged with Auditor General building deaths

Arrested man linked with Chatuchak building collapse now tells police he is a Chinese state employee

Chinese owner of fatal building firm arrested by police in Bangkok as investigators pierce veil of deceit

Prime Minister orders arrests over the Chatuchak Auditor General building disaster within seven days

Chatuchak building disaster finds more dead with major questions soon to be asked about Chinese firms

Chinese steel firm linked to Chatuchak disaster faces DSI probes. Minister cancels investment status

PM warns that China should not feel it is singled out as Commerce Minister and Police probe top firms in network

Storm clouds gathering over Chinese firm at the centre of the collapsed Chatuchak building disaster

US scan shows 50-60 human beings said to be in a hallway within the collapsed Chatuchak building

Hope still burns but anger mounts over Chatuchak building with some trapped still alive according to deep scan