Bhumjaithai wins Sisaket byelection. Not a knockout blow to Pheu Thai’s recovery with a strong showing

Bhumjaithai wins Sisaket by-election as Jintawan Traisaranakul takes the seat by 8,744 votes, giving PM Anutin a timely boost, yet Pheu Thai retains key support, improves in national polls, remains resilient, and proves it is still a major force in Thai politics.

The Bhumjaithai Party clinched a by-election win in Sisaket on Sunday — a timely boost for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as he gears up to deliver his government’s policy statement in parliament. But despite the win, it fell short of a political breakthrough. It wasn’t the sweeping defeat of Pheu Thai that critics had predicted. In fact, with Pheu Thai gaining ground in national polls, Sunday’s result proves the former ruling party is far from finished. It remains a serious contender in Thai politics with a General Election five to six months off.

The Bhumjaithai Party won the Sisaket Constituency 5 by-election on Sunday, defeating the Pheu Thai Party in a high-stakes contest. Candidate Jintawan Traisaranakul emerged victorious with 40,093 votes, beating her Pheu Thai rival Phurika Sommai, who received 31,349 votes. The final margin stood at 8,744 votes, with 95% of polling stations reporting by 9 p.m.

This result followed the sudden death of incumbent MP Amornthep Sommai, Phurika’s father, which triggered the by-election. Although Pheu Thai failed to retain the seat, party members insisted the loss was not a collapse. On the contrary, party leaders said the result proved their core support in key areas remained intact.

Indeed, Phurika Sommai regained much of the party’s historical base in Khun Han and Phu Sing districts. Her performance, according to party insiders, reflected loyalty from long-standing Pheu Thai voters. Therefore, party figures dismissed the loss as a temporary setback, not a sign of declining influence.

Pheu Thai leaders insist core support remains strong despite narrow loss to Bhumjaithai in Sisaket

At 7 p.m., senior Pheu Thai officials held a press conference at the party’s local office. Former Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin was joined by former Deputy Transport Minister Manoporn Charoensri, MP Nattawut Saikua, and candidate Phurika Sommai. Although the atmosphere was sombre, party leaders projected calm and resolve.

Mr. Somsak stated clearly that he respected the people’s decision. He stressed that the result would not weaken the party’s long-term political strength. Instead, he said it offered a valuable opportunity to reflect and recalibrate. According to him, the election had become a yardstick for future national contests.

Somsak added that the votes cast for Pheu Thai showed continued support in the region. “I’m satisfied with the votes,” he said. He thanked the voters of Khun Han and Phu Sing and noted their backing remained consistent. He also highlighted the People’s Party’s role in supporting the current government, which may have affected voting dynamics.

Phurika herself expressed pride in her campaign. She noted that her result closely mirrored her late father’s previous performance. Although she lost, she considered it a strong showing for a first-time candidate. Moreover, she promised to continue serving the public and affirmed her support for Pheu Thai.

Phurika and senior officials project calm and affirm commitment to Pheu Thai despite narrow poll defeat

She also thanked all voters for their trust and encouragement. Despite her defeat, she viewed the result as a foundation for future political work. However, she later declined to give media interviews, choosing instead to let her earlier comments stand.

Meanwhile, Jintawan Traisaranakul declared victory as soon as the numbers became clear. She had led the count from the start. Her campaign, backed strongly by the Bhumjaithai Party, focused on outreach and turnout. As results came in, her lead never narrowed.

Shortly after polls closed at 5 p.m., officials began counting ballots across 236 polling stations. Turnout stood at 59.64%. Among the ballots, 94.21% were valid, 2.49% were spoiled, and 3.29% were marked as abstentions.

The Sisaket Provincial Election Commission stopped issuing updates once 226 stations had been counted. However, the margin between the candidates by that time was already decisive. Jintawan’s campaign had clearly succeeded in winning over undecided voters and holding the party’s base.

Jintawan maintains lead throughout vote count to secure decisive victory for Bhumjaithai in Sisaket

Later on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul publicly congratulated Jintawan on her win. He praised her performance and thanked the people of Sisaket. In his statement, he called the win a reflection of public confidence in the Bhumjaithai Party’s leadership.

Although Pheu Thai lost, the party saw encouraging signs elsewhere. Earlier that day, a national opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) showed an increase in party support. According to the data, Pheu Thai’s popularity had risen by four points since the end of June.

This rise came despite recent controversy surrounding party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra. A leaked audio clip in mid-June revealed her phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, drawing criticism. Even so, the party’s national standing appeared to be recovering in the latest poll taken at the end of this month. It shows Pheu Thai up 4 points nationally from a disastrous figure at the end of June.

Meanwhile, support for the People’s Party declined, and the number of undecided voters grew significantly. This trend suggested increasing voter volatility and possibly dissatisfaction with coalition politics. Certainly, the People’s Party’s support for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s premiership has cost it support. Meanwhile, there are signs that Pheu Thai is recovering. Therefore, Pheu Thai leaders viewed the Sisaket loss in context, not in isolation.

National polls show Pheu Thai recovering while People’s Party loses support and voter volatility rises

Later on Sunday night, Paetongtarn Shinawatra acknowledged the defeat in a public message. However, she thanked all those who voted for Phurika. She also vowed to analyse the result and draw lessons for future elections.

In a message posted on social media, she expressed gratitude for the trust shown by local voters. She stated that although the outcome was not what the party had hoped for, every vote mattered. Moreover, she emphasised that Pheu Thai remained focused on improving lives across Thailand.

The party echoed her message in a separate post. It noted that while the result did not meet expectations, the support was deeply valued. It also said that the party would continue to fight for better services, stronger policies, and national development.

The by-election campaign was closely watched both locally and nationally. With only two candidates—Phurika from Pheu Thai and Jintawan from Bhumjaithai—the contest was sharply drawn. Both sides poured resources into the campaign. As a result, the turnout was relatively high for a by-election.

Sisaket by-election draws national attention as both Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai invest heavily in the campaign

Sisaket Constituency 5 includes Khun Han and Phu Sing districts. In total, 127,143 people were eligible to vote. The large margin of victory for Jintawan, though unexpected by some observers, highlighted the effectiveness of Bhumjaithai’s campaign strategy.

Notably, Pheu Thai had held the seat under Amornthep Sommai, Phurika’s father. Therefore, the loss was symbolically significant, even if the party retained much of its base. Some voters may have been swayed by the former government’s role in the region or by broader national issues.

Still, the result does not appear to have triggered panic within Pheu Thai. Instead, leaders portrayed it as a temporary defeat in a long-term struggle. They maintained that the party’s support remains solid in the northeast and other regions.

The campaign also revealed the importance of direct voter engagement. While both sides campaigned hard, Jintawan’s outreach reportedly included strong ground operations and extensive local engagement. That effort likely made the difference.

Jintawan’s strong ground network and local engagement prove decisive in Sisaket Constituency 5 election

In summary, the Sisaket by-election delivered a clear result and a clear message. The Bhumjaithai Party gained a seat, the Pheu Thai Party held ground but lost, and both parties are now recalibrating with a view to next year’s general election.

Although Bhumjaithai celebrated, the pressure now shifts to delivering on promises. Jintawan Traisaranakul will take her seat in parliament with high expectations from her constituents. Therefore, her performance will be closely watched.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai returns to strategy meetings and voter outreach. The loss in Sisaket may sting, but it has not weakened the party’s resolve. On the contrary, the fight ahead appears to have just begun.

