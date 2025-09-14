Pheu Thai storms back with a landslide win in Chiang Rai as Songa Prommuang doubles his rival’s votes, cementing the Shinawatra brand. The victory energises the party, boosts morale, and sends a strong warning signal to the People’s Party and interim government.

Pheu Thai, ousted from power and now sitting in opposition, hit back with a crushing by-election win Sunday night in Chiang Rai. In what was an expected win in a party stronghold, the result delivered far more—a stunning landslide and national signal. Businessman and community activist Songa Prommuang, just 37, trounced his People’s Party rival by more than double the votes, cementing his position as an MP. The message was loud and clear: the Shinawatra brand is far from fading. Party leader and former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra wasted no time claiming victory online, as senior party figures swarmed the constituency to celebrate what many will see as a political reset.

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, there was a political signal received from northern Thailand. It came with a landslide victory for the Pheu Thai Party. The Chiang Rai Constituency 7 by-election ended with Mr. Songa Prommuang defeating rival Mr. Suthat Yala of the People’s Party by more than 25,000 votes.

The outcome was not entirely unexpected, yet it marked a powerful reaffirmation of the Shinawatra-aligned party’s hold in the region. With over 94% of the votes counted by 8:20 p.m., the result was beyond doubt. Mr. Songa received 43,229 votes, while Mr. Suthat managed only 18,252. Nearly 10,000 voters submitted blank ballots, and 2,854 were spoiled. Voter turnout remained low, with fewer than half of eligible voters casting ballots.

Crushing Chiang Rai win confirms Pheu Thai’s northern dominance and signals intact Shinawatra clan influence

Nevertheless, the margin of victory left no room for ambiguity. As polling data rolled in, Pheu Thai’s advantage grew rapidly. Initially, close in the first dozen stations, the gap widened dramatically once more than 100 polling stations reported. By the time 200 of the 285 stations had submitted results, Mr. Songa led by over 10,000 votes.

This resounding win could not have come at a more critical political moment. Just a week earlier, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand, defying political experts in Bangkok who predicted he had flown the coop days earlier en route from Dubai. He was subsequently ordered detained and later imprisoned at Bangkok’s infamous Khlong Prem Prison. The Supreme Court ruled his previous incarceration to have been bogus; therefore, he was ordered to serve one year again in prison.

Despite this legal setback, public sympathy appears to be building for the 76-year-old political heavyweight.

Later on Sunday, Mr. Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister also known as “Ung Ing,” shared her elation online. On Instagram, she posted, “Pheu Thai wins by a landslide, leaving the Orange Party well behind.” Her use of the term “Orange Party” was a clear jab at the People’s Party, widely considered a breakaway opposition faction.

Victory follows Thaksin’s return as Paethongtarn celebrates landslide and takes swipe at Orange Party

Significantly, this victory also follows the disqualification of former Pheu Thai MP Pichet Chuanmuangphan. He was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on August 1. The Court found him guilty of violating Section 144 of the 2017 Constitution. Specifically, he was convicted of using his political position to influence the allocation of budget funds for local projects in Chiang Rai.

The Court ruled 6 to 3 against him, declaring that he had an indirect interest in projects he helped authorise. He was banned from holding political office for 10 years. This forced the by-election and created a test for Pheu Thai’s staying power in the province.

Despite the legal scandal, voters came out in favour of continuity. According to political analysts, the result reinforces the view that the Shinawatra political base remains deeply entrenched in the north. While the party currently sits in opposition, this victory offers a crucial morale boost.

Notably, the win may also serve to embolden Pheu Thai’s stance against the incoming interim government. This is led by the Bhumjaithai Party and other conservative parties. Some observers suggest that recent moves by the People’s Party have alienated its own base and pro-democracy voters, indirectly benefiting Pheu Thai.

Pheu Thai victory sends warning signal to interim government, while party morale and confidence surge

Others point to growing frustration with the political instability caused by the removal of Ms. Paethongtarn as Prime Minister on August 29th. Presently, there is a strong body of opinion which links political instability with economic stagnation.

In particular, the view is that political instability and a lack of confidence in government have led to a failure to address chronic issues contributing to Thailand’s economic malaise.

Meanwhile, the candidate and newly elected MP himself has gained significant attention. Mr. Songa Prommuang, 37, is not new to public service. He holds an engineering degree from Mae Fah Luang University, along with an MBA.

He previously served on the Chiang Rai Provincial Administrative Organisation Council and was elected to that body on February 1, 2025. His local involvement also includes leadership in the Chiang Saen Rotary Club and oversight roles in police monitoring committees.

In business, Mr. Songa is an executive at two local companies—Wan Dee Agricultural Products and Wan Dee Logistics. He is widely seen as a new-generation leader who bridges rural issues with practical governance. His platform emphasised agriculture, tourism development, and transportation improvements. As a Chiang Rai native, he presented himself as someone grounded in the community with national potential.

Songa Prommuang’s profile highlights experience in public service business and local leadership

His campaign received major backing from senior party figures. On election night, key Pheu Thai leaders gathered at Mr. Songa’s residence in Chiang Saen to celebrate. Among them were outgoing Minister of Public Health Somsak Thepsuthin, outgoing Deputy Minister Manoporn Charoensri, veteran politician Wisut Chainarun and strategist Jakrapob Penkair. Their presence symbolised more than support—it was a clear sign of Pheu Thai’s intent to regroup and project strength.

In the wider national context, the by-election may be a warning sign for other parties. Although the People’s Party remains active, its poor performance in Chiang Rai signals a failure to penetrate Pheu Thai’s northern base. Their candidate, Mr. Suthat Yala, had limited name recognition and even less ground support.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, stated that full certification of results is expected soon. As of Sunday night, 270 of the 285 polling stations had reported. The EC emphasised that final confirmation is required before Mr. Songa can officially take office.

Nevertheless, the writing is on the wall. Pheu Thai has retained its seat, despite the political turbulence surrounding Mr. Pichet’s disqualification. This reassertion of strength highlights the party’s resilience. It also complicates the political calculus for the interim government as it considers policy moves heading into the next general election.

Chiang Rai result cements Pheu Thai resilience and complicates calculations for interim coalition

Certainly, Thaksin’s voluntary return to Thailand and imprisonment in Khlong Prem without privileges—while controversial—may have energised his base. Though currently incarcerated, his influence still looms large. As such, the Chiang Rai by-election is not just a local victory. It may represent the opening of a new political chapter.

Indeed, some insiders believe this win will embolden the party to push harder on national issues. Others expect that Paethongtarn may take a more central role, following in her father’s footsteps. Her visible involvement in the campaign was no accident. Analysts say it was a deliberate move to consolidate the family’s influence within the party ahead of future national contests.

In sum, the Chiang Rai by-election was more than a regional event. It served as a referendum on the state of the opposition, the reach of the Shinawatra political brand, and the strength of grassroots loyalty. While official results are still pending, the numbers speak for themselves.

Pheu Thai has weathered yet another storm—and emerged stronger. With Mr. Songa Prommuang now poised to take his seat in Parliament, the party gains not only a legislator but a potential future leader. Whether this momentum carries into future elections remains to be seen. But for now, the message is clear: Pheu Thai is far from finished.

Further reading:

Anutin planning eight-month economic programme as his PM tenure will extend to the next government

Incoming minister Chaichanok Chidchob’s strong line on Cambodian border with crossings to be kept shut

2nd Army chief warns Acting PM Cambodian regime cannot be trusted and that border must stay closed

Cambodia caught red-handed telling lies about PMN-2 mines. Soldiers on video clips planting bomb traps

Cambodia is using lethal Russian PMN2 landmines to subvert the Thai military’s composure on the border

Soldier loses foot and 2 others injured by Cambodian PMN-2 landmine in Sisaket while on border patrol

13 point ceasefire deal inked between Cambodia and Thailand. Some think it may still be a phoney peace

Charged situation – Defence chiefs from Thailand and Cambodia meet in Kuala Lumpur. ASEAN damaged

Fear on Eastern border under Martial law. Cambodian Bond nabbed on ฿162 a day from Phnom Penh regime

Nightly patrols, a ban on drones and the arrest of spies. Thai border provinces are still very much in war mode

World hears what happened in Sisaket. Cambodia used Chinese rocket systems to target civilians in a war crime

Thailand urged to newly embrace international bodies in dealing with the Thai Cambodian border dispute

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>