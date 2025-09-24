Former PM Paetongtarn heads to Sisaket to battle for Pheu Thai in a contest with new PMs Bhumjaithai

Former PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra heads to Sisaket to battle the Bhumjaithai Party in a high-stakes by-election, confronting fallout from the Hun Sen audio scandal, recent border clashes, and a crucial test of Pheu Thai’s dominance in its long-time stronghold.

Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is heading to Sisaket to challenge the Bhumjaithai Party in a high-stakes by-election. She follows Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who campaigned there last weekend. The contest has become a fierce tug-of-war between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, testing how far the former ruling party has fallen after the Thai-Cambodian border clashes in July. Public outrage over the explosive audio tape linking Ms Paetongtarn to Cambodian strongman Hun Sen continues to dominate the narrative, threatening to shape voter sentiment and define the battle for political survival.

A political showdown is set for Sunday, September 28, as voters in Sisaket’s Constituency 5 head to the polls. This by-election is no routine affair. Instead, it has become a brutal contest between Thailand’s two fiercest political forces — the Pheu Thai Party and the Bhumjaithai Party.

For Pheu Thai, the stakes could not be higher. Sisaket has long been its stronghold. In the 2023 general election, it swept every seat in the province. However, this time is different. The political winds have shifted, and the party faces strong headwinds.

In the last 24 hours, senior Pheu Thai officials have discussed sending Paetongtarn Shinawatra to campaign. She is the ousted Prime Minister and current party leader. Her presence would be a bold move. However, it also risks reopening wounds that have not yet healed.

Pheu Thai faces its toughest challenge yet amid scandal and looming by-election tensions in Sisaket province

Paetongtarn was removed from office after a damaging scandal. A leaked audio clip of a private call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen triggered public outrage. The clip raised serious questions about her leadership and judgment. Many critics called her behaviour undiplomatic and reckless.

Since then, her popularity has plummeted. Therefore, opponents have seized on the scandal as proof that she is unfit to lead. They claim the fallout made her “toxic” with voters — especially in border provinces like Sisaket.

Meanwhile, the Bhumjaithai Party has not wasted this opportunity. It has launched an aggressive, well-coordinated campaign. Party leader and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Sisaket over the weekend. He led a convoy of party figures in support of their candidate, Jintawan Traisaranakul.

Unlike Pheu Thai, Bhumjaithai is running with momentum. Anutin’s team has hammered the previous government over its handling of the border crisis. They also continuously reference the Hun Sen audio clip. It has become a central weapon in their campaign.

Explosive audio clip and Bhumjaithai campaign tactics sharpen the stakes for Pheu Thai in Sisaket voting

In addition, the border skirmishes with Cambodia in July have reignited public fear. The fighting occurred dangerously close to Sisaket. Therefore, security has become a top concern for voters. This plays directly into Bhumjaithai’s campaign message.

On Tuesday, there was further panic with reports of gunfire in the province, prompting residents to mobilise and take flight.

Although Pheu Thai is still favoured in parts of the province, this by-election is far from safe. Their candidate, Phurika Sommai, is the daughter of the late MP Amornthep Sommai. She offers familiarity and a family name. Yet even her name recognition may not be enough.

The audio clip has done real damage. It led directly to Paetongtarn’s political downfall. Now, it threatens to take others down with her. Many within the party admit privately that the scandal caught them off guard. They had not expected such a fierce backlash.

Despite this, Pheu Thai has not backed down. The party says it will “fight with all its might” in Sisaket. Internally, it has mobilised resources and grassroots teams. The goal is clear: to hold the seat and stop Bhumjaithai’s rise.

Pheu Thai mobilises full resources to confront growing challenges in Sisaket by-election amid high tension

Certainly, the imprisonment of Ms Paetongtarn’s father at Khlong Prem Prison has won back public support — in particular among the loyal Redshirt movement, or what was the Pheu Thai Party’s traditional base.

Indeed, it is not at all clear that there is public anger towards Ms Paetongtarn. Therefore, the bold strategy of sending the former Prime Minister to speak on behalf of her father and the party may well be the right one.

In addition, the party’s recent strong showing in a by-election in Chiang Rai has buoyed hopes of a sudden resurgence among the public. Pheu Thai supporters see it as the party coming back from the disaster inflicted by its deal with the conservative establishment in 2023.

At the same time, the dynamics are different. Here, the foe is the Bhumjaithai Party, which has done well in the province in the past.

Losing Sisaket would signal Pheu Thai’s decline and confirm the real impact of the Hun Sen scandal

Undoubtedly, losing Sisaket would be more than a local defeat for the party that is used to dominating Thai politics. It would symbolise the collapse of a political fortress. It would also confirm that the “Hun Sen poison,” as it’s now being called, has real, lasting effects. That symbolism could be devastating heading into future elections.

Moreover, a loss would expose deeper cracks in the party’s electoral foundation. Pheu Thai once claimed near-total dominance in the northeast. If that grip loosens, it may never recover. Constituencies like Sisaket could become permanent battlegrounds.

Most dangerously, a Bhumjaithai victory would legitimise its aggressive new posture. The party has grown from a regional force into a national contender. It has aligned itself with conservative elements, the military, and key power brokers. Therefore, every seat it wins expands its leverage.

Although the Pheu Thai leadership has tried to remain confident, concern is growing. At a high-level MP meeting on Tuesday, September 23, the party began preparing for the worst. Party chairman Wisut Chainarun led discussions on how to counter the new government.

Strategy session outlines Pheu Thai plans to challenge new government and defend its interests in parliament

Top figures attended the strategy session. These included Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Phumtham Wechayachai, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Sorawong Thienthong, and Secretary-General Suthin Khlangsaeng. They outlined a plan to challenge Anutin’s administration during the upcoming policy debates.

After the meeting, party spokesperson Danupon Punnakanta made a statement. He said the party is preparing to dissect the government’s agenda across multiple fronts — including economic, political, and social issues. The timing is critical.

The new government is expected to unveil its policy statement on September 29 or 30, a constitutional imperative. This will be just one or two days after the by-election. Therefore, the result in Sisaket will directly impact the tone and confidence of both parties during the debate.

If Bhumjaithai wins, it will stride into Parliament emboldened. It will claim a mandate and political momentum. On the other hand, if Pheu Thai holds the seat, it can frame the result as a rejection of the new government’s early direction.

However, even a narrow victory may not be enough for Pheu Thai. The real test is not just whether it can win — but whether it can win back trust. That will be difficult, especially while Paetongtarn remains the party’s face.

Pheu Thai faces an uphill battle to restore trust and maintain influence as election results loom in Sisaket

Although her supporters say she has been unfairly targeted, the damage is done. The audio clip has changed perceptions. Some voters now view her as reckless, even dangerous. That perception could haunt the party beyond Sisaket.

Still, Pheu Thai insists it is rebuilding. The party says it will monitor the government’s promises closely. According to Danupon, even if this government lasts only four months, those months will matter. The opposition plans to use them to expose weaknesses and prepare for the next election.

In the meantime, the battle in Sisaket has become the ultimate political test. It is no longer about just one constituency. It has become a war over credibility, leadership, and the future direction of Thai politics.

The people of Sisaket now find themselves at the centre of a national reckoning. What they decide on September 28 will ripple far beyond the province. It could confirm the decline of a dynasty — or mark the start of a political comeback.

Either way, the outcome will define a new chapter in Thailand’s turbulent political story.

