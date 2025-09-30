Shootout in Samut Prakan over car repair dispute and failed lawsuit which the customer could not accept

Deadly shootout erupts at Samut Prakan car repair shop after customer loses lawsuit, attacks owner with handgun, returning later to confront him. One man killed, garage owner and staff injured as police and rescue teams rush to investigate the violent dispute.

A 40-year-old man, Mr. Trirat Changjai, who had lost a lawsuit against a car repair shop, was shot dead beside his car on Monday. Earlier, the enraged man had stormed the garage armed with a handgun, but the 37-year-old owner, Anek Yodphet, was luckily not there. Forewarned, Mr. Anek had begun keeping a firearm at the premises. He didn’t have long to wait. On Monday, Mr. Trirat returned and confronted him, triggering a deadly shootout. The attacker was killed instantly, while the garage owner and his staff were injured as police and rescue teams rushed to the scene.

A violent gunfight erupted yesterday afternoon at a car repair shop in Samut Prakan, leaving one man dead and two injured. Authorities confirmed that the confrontation was linked to a previous lawsuit between the parties. Consequently, police are now investigating the shooting thoroughly to determine the exact motive and legal responsibility.

At 5:30 PM on September 29, 2025, Pol. Col. Wirot Tasso, Superintendent of Samrong Nuea Police Station, received an urgent call about a shooting at a garage on Soi Sri Samit, Theparak Subdistrict, Mueang District. Therefore, he immediately coordinated with the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, the Samut Prakan Rescue Association, and local medical teams to respond quickly.

Initial investigation finds one dead and two injured in violent gunfight at local garage in Samut Prakan

When officials arrived, they found the body of Mr. Trirat Changjai, approximately 40 years old, lying on his side near a car under repair. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additionally, two others were injured during the confrontation. Mr. Anek Yodphet, 37, the owner of the garage, was shot in the hip and remained in serious condition. Meanwhile, Mr. Kitthanet Suphawaranithiphong, a subordinate at the garage, sustained minor injuries. Both were rushed to Synphaet Hospital by good Samaritans before police could secure the scene.

Inside the garage, investigators found two 9mm pistols, dozens of magazines, and numerous shell casings scattered across the floor. Consequently, police cordoned off the area and requested forensic teams to collect evidence immediately.

They emphasised that the collection of all weapons and casings was critical to reconstructing the sequence of events accurately.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting stemmed from a prior lawsuit between Mr. Trirat and Mr. Anek regarding car repairs. The court had ruled in favour of Mr. Anek, granting him legal compensation.

As a result, witnesses report that Mr. Trirat became enraged and held a grudge against the garage owner. Authorities now suspect that this anger directly led to the deadly confrontation.

Deadly confrontation traced to prior lawsuit between garage owner and customer over car repair dispute

According to eyewitness accounts, Mr. Trirat stormed into the garage armed with a gun and fired at Mr. Anek. Consequently, the garage owner retrieved his own weapon and returned fire. During the ensuing gunfight, Mr. Trirat was killed, while Mr. Anek and Mr. Kitthanet sustained injuries. Police are now meticulously questioning witnesses to clarify who fired first and what motivated the attack.

Earlier in the month, on September 15, Mr. Anek had reported that Mr. Trirat had parked his car in front of the garage and walked in with a gun.

However, Mr. Anek was not present at that time, so the confrontation did not occur. CCTV footage captured the initial encounter, and authorities are reviewing it to understand the escalation that led to yesterday’s deadly gunfight.

Medical teams confirmed that Mr. Anek remains in stable but serious condition at Synphaet Hospital, while Mr. Kitthanet’s injuries are minor. Moreover, both victims are under observation, and police intend to question them once their medical conditions allow. Meanwhile, the forensic team is expediting the autopsy of Mr. Trirat to determine bullet trajectories and the number of wounds.

Eyewitness reports and medical updates provide clarity on sequence of deadly gunfight at Samut Prakan garage

Police stress that incidents of this nature are rare in the province but are treated with utmost seriousness. “Gun violence in public spaces, especially businesses, cannot be tolerated,” said a police spokesperson. Furthermore, authorities have assured the public that all legal steps will be taken, and senior commanders are reviewing evidence collected at the scene.

Residents of the area expressed shock at the violence. “This place has always been quiet. It is tragic what happened here,” said a nearby shop owner. Community leaders urged both parties’ families to cooperate with police to ensure justice is served quickly.

Authorities also reported that dozens of shell casings were recovered from inside the garage. Ballistic tests are underway to determine which weapons fired each shot.

Consequently, investigators hope to establish who fired first and whether the garage owner acted in self-defence. Additionally, officials are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby shops to corroborate witness statements.

Police and forensic teams continue investigation while residents express shock at local garage shooting incident

Legal experts emphasise that this incident illustrates the dangers of unresolved personal disputes. “Disagreements over car repairs should never escalate into violence. Courts exist to protect everyone,” a local attorney said. Furthermore, they noted that ignoring court rulings and resorting to firearms carries severe criminal consequences.

The superintendent confirmed that police are taking a methodical approach. “We are interviewing witnesses, examining weapons, and reviewing forensic evidence,” Pol. Col. Wirot said. Therefore, authorities plan to present a complete report to prosecutors, who will decide on criminal charges once the investigation concludes.

Officials urged anyone with additional information, including video footage of the incident, to come forward immediately. They stressed that further evidence could clarify the sequence of events and ensure justice. Moreover, police remain on heightened alert in the district to prevent any retaliatory incidents.

As the investigation continues, local authorities and residents are reflecting on the tragic consequences of personal grudges escalating into lethal violence.

Meanwhile, emergency responders and forensic teams continue to work diligently to reconstruct the incident fully. Police reaffirmed that public safety remains their top priority and vowed to pursue all legal avenues to hold responsible parties accountable. That said, the responsible party in this outrage is now dead, a victim of his own resentment and anger.

