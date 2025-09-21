Old Bangkok neighbourhood turns into Wild West on wheels with a teenager shot in the thigh. Two arrests

Old Bangkok neighbourhood erupts into Wild West on wheels as thrill-seeking teenagers ride motorbikes firing guns, leaving one man shot in the thigh; police respond quickly, launching a crackdown and making two arrests to stop further chaos in Yannawa.

Bangkok’s historic Yannawa district erupted into chaos early Saturday as teenagers on motorbikes unleashed a hail of gunfire. One passenger even filmed the brazen stunts, turning the streets into a live-action video. Several youths were injured, including one hospitalised with a bullet wound to the thigh. Police warned that such reckless behaviour will not be tolerated, blaming a dispute between the young people. Nonetheless, the mix of thrill-seeking youth culture and social media was a key factor in turning the neighbourhood into a “Wild West on wheels.” After a swift crackdown, Metropolitan Police officers made two arrests, vowing to clamp down on similar lawlessness before it spirals further.

Police in Bangkok’s Yannawa area responded to a violent and alarming incident on Saturday evening after multiple reports of teenagers riding motorbikes while firing live ammunition. Residents described hearing gunshots and seeing motorcycles weaving dangerously through traffic. Consequently, local authorities were dispatched to restore order and investigate the chaotic scene.

Initially, officers from Yannawa Police Station were informed at 8:54 p.m. about injuries sustained during the incident. They immediately reported the case to senior officials, who instructed additional personnel to inspect the site near Soi Charoen Krung 42/1 in the Bang Rak subdistrict.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 20-year-old man, identified only as Mr. Wanchai, suffering a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Emergency responders treat injured man whose motorcycle was damaged during shooting on streets

Moreover, his Honda Lead motorcycle had also sustained bullet damage. Emergency responders were promptly called to provide medical treatment, and he was later transported to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, doctors confirmed that Mr. Wanchai is now in stable condition.

Following the initial investigation, police reviewed nearby CCTV footage, which revealed critical evidence. Consequently, by approximately 4:00 a.m., investigators had identified and located two suspects.

These individuals, Mr. Nattawat, 16, and Mr. Nonthaphat, 18, were apprehended in the Sa Kaeo community on Rama VI Soi 31, Suan Chitlada Subdistrict, Dusit District, Bangkok. The younger suspect was identified as the driver and shooter, while the older teen served as the passenger and videographer.

During questioning, the suspects admitted that they had been riding a blue and white Wave 110 motorcycle registered in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Suspects admit riding for fun before chasing and shooting victim during motorcycle dispute in Bangkok

They claimed they were “riding for fun” when they encountered the victim. However, an argument quickly escalated into a dangerous motorcycle chase that extended from Charoen Krung 107 to the incident site near Soi Charoen Krung 42/1. During the pursuit, the driver fired a gun at Mr. Wanchai, injuring him.

Meanwhile, the passenger recorded the shooting on video. Afterwards, both fled the scene, but investigators quickly tracked their movements, ultimately apprehending them several hours later.

Police seized the motorcycle, the firearm, and the video recording, all of which serve as critical evidence in ongoing legal proceedings. Both suspects are currently out of school, and neither has a prior record of violent crime.

However, authorities warned that their actions could have caused far more severe consequences. Additionally, both teenagers confessed to the shooting during questioning. They now face multiple charges, including illegal firearm possession, assault, and endangering public safety.

Authorities warn of serious legal consequences after two teenagers fired gunshots in central Bangkok

Residents of Yannawa expressed outrage at the incident, describing it as “reckless, dangerous, and shocking.” Many noted that teenagers have increasingly used motorbikes for thrill-seeking stunts, sometimes escalating to violence.

Furthermore, the prevalence of smartphones and social media appears to encourage recording such dangerous behaviour. Authorities stressed that such conduct is illegal and will not be tolerated. They also announced increased patrols in the area to prevent similar incidents.

Historically, Yannawa is one of Bangkok’s oldest neighbourhoods, with origins dating back to King Rama I. Previously, the area was home to the Tavoyan people, who were forcibly brought from southern Thailand.

Today, Yannawa remains part of the Sathon central district, combining historic significance with urban density. While it was once a quiet and culturally rich area, the district now faces modern challenges, including traffic hazards, social unrest, and public safety concerns.

Yannawa residents and officials voice concern over growing youth motorbike culture and public safety risks

In addition, police urged parents and schools to educate young people about the consequences of reckless actions. They emphasised that firearms, high-speed motorbikes, and social media can combine to create deadly situations. Moreover, the department encouraged all residents to report suspicious behaviour immediately. Investigators continue to examine social media accounts and video footage to determine whether other individuals were involved.

The case has raised wider questions about youth culture, public safety, and law enforcement in Bangkok. Police stressed the need for comprehensive approaches, including stricter law enforcement, community engagement and public awareness campaigns. They also noted that swift and visible legal action is necessary to deter future incidents. Consequently, both local and citywide police commands are coordinating to improve monitoring and intervention strategies.

Police and authorities emphasise swift justice and vigilance to prevent repeat of youth motorbike violence

Meanwhile, the victim, Mr. Wanchai, remains under medical supervision. Police have assured the public that they are committed to holding the suspects fully accountable under Thai law. They also warned that anyone who participates in similar stunts will face serious criminal charges. Residents, authorities, and community leaders alike are calling for proactive measures to prevent future violence and reckless behaviour.

Certainly, Saturday morning’s incident highlights a growing youth culture centred around motorbikes. It also reflects the rising influence of social media and a desire to achieve vicarious thrills through public safety risks. Police at the same time were able to close down another disturbance in Buriram, in lower northeastern Thailand.

While Thai teenagers may presently perceive such actions as “fun” or “thrilling,” the consequences can be severe, including injury, criminal charges, and long-term legal repercussions. Police officers in Yannawa have promised vigilance, swift justice, and continued public safety enforcement. They are determined to ensure that neighbourhoods like Yannawa remain secure, historically significant and free from violence or gang culture.

Further reading:

22 year old Brit who killed a Thai woman in Pattaya with his electric bike faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted

Brit on electric motorbike attacked by angry Pattaya mob after causing serious injury to an innocent Thai woman

Early morning Pattaya madness dumps UK biker in hot water after obstructing an ambulance rescue

Brit motorcyclist from Scotland loses his legs in a freak Bangkok accident. Refused by local hospital

Young American nurse on the mend in Massachusetts after horrific motorbike accident in Krabi in March

Twist of fate saw a young Australian die on Ko Samui last Thursday as his fast motorbike lost control

Deadly danger of motorbikes in Thailand, 2 dead in 1 day while an Australian’s dreams are smashed

Swede dies in motorbike crash after 5 days in Thailand seeking to marry his 27-year-old fiancé from Roiet

Canadian the latest foreigner killed in a motorbike accident in Thailand early on Friday in Pattaya

Harrowing scene as Canadian cries for his dead wife at early morning accident in Kanchanaburi