Major breakthrough in Pattaya as evil Dutch pimp of underage children is arrested by elite DSI police

Major breakthrough in Pattaya as 77-year-old Dutch pimp Jos Reinard is arrested by elite DSI police for sexually exploiting underage children, exposing the vile traffickers’ audacity, corruption and systemic failures while authorities vow to punish all involved.

A 77-year-old Dutchman, Mr. Jos Reinard, has been arrested by Thailand’s elite DSI in Pattaya for sexually exploiting underage children. Previously expelled after authorities lacked evidence, he brazenly bribed an Immigration officer and re-entered in 2017 through Sa Kaeo Province. Police call the arrest a major breakthrough in dismantling criminal networks preying on minors and vow to punish all involved. This case exposes both the audacity of traffickers and the corruption that lets them evade justice—until now.

On Thursday October 2, 2025, Thai authorities carried out a high-profile anti-trafficking raid in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. The operation resulted in the arrest of a 77-year-old Dutch national, who allegedly prostituted Thai children under the age of 15. This shocking case highlights both the persistence of human trafficking and the repeated failures of enforcement.

The raid was led by Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Thanakrit Jit-arirat, alongside Kan Jom Phalang and Police Lieutenant Colonel Siriwit Kasemsap. Furthermore, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, also participated. In addition, multiple government agencies supported the operation. Consequently, the authorities were able to act quickly and efficiently.

Officials targeted a hotel in Village No. 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District. Remarkably, the building was less than 100 meters from Pattaya City Police Station. Originally a commercial structure, it had been converted into rooms for daily and monthly rental. Therefore, it provided a discreet environment for illegal activities.

Police raid uncovers hotel used for sexual exploitation of minors in Pattaya near central police station

Acting on intelligence, officers inspected the building. Upon entry, they identified themselves and requested permission to search. Inside, they discovered and rescued three victims. Two of them were boys, estimated to be around 15 years old, and one was an 18-year-old woman. Notably, all were being sexually exploited by foreign tourists.

Authorities detained two suspected pimps at the scene. The first was Mr. Jos Reinard, a 77-year-old Dutch citizen. The second was Mrs. Prapaiporn English, 58, a Thai national. Together, they allegedly coordinated the sexual exploitation of minors. Therefore, both were taken into custody immediately.

A review of Reinard’s background revealed a disturbing pattern. He had previously been arrested in Thailand in late 2016 for human trafficking. However, prosecutors lacked sufficient evidence to convict him. As a result, he was deported. Yet, in 2017, he bribed officials to illegally re-enter Thailand through Sa Kaeo Province. Afterwards, he resumed criminal activities, specifically targeting vulnerable children in Pattaya.

Reinard illegally re-entered Thailand after deportation and resumed trafficking vulnerable minors in Pattaya

Reinard’s return exposes both corruption and enforcement gaps. Not only did he illegally cross the border, but he also operated near a police station. This proximity suggests systemic failures in monitoring high-risk offenders. Consequently, this case demonstrates how child traffickers exploit weaknesses in the system.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) tracked Reinard’s activities over several months. Moreover, officers conducted surveillance and collected evidence of sexual exploitation. The hotel in Nong Prue emerged as a key site for the trafficking network. Ultimately, this investigation led to the arrest of both Reinard and Prapaiporn.

The victims rescued are now under protective custody. They receive medical care, counselling, and support from social workers. Additionally, authorities have emphasised that their identities will remain confidential. Such measures are critical for ensuring their safety and rehabilitation.

DSI investigation uncovers trafficking network and ensures rescued victims receive care and protection

The arrest of Reinard raises pressing questions about systemic corruption. How did a deported offender bribe officials to return? Why did enforcement fail to stop him sooner? Furthermore, to what extent were other officials complicit in this network? Authorities are now investigating these concerns.

Several officials in Sa Kaeo Province are under review for facilitating Reinard’s re-entry. Moreover, the DSI is working to uncover other members of the trafficking network. There are fears that additional children may have been exploited through this operation. Therefore, ongoing vigilance remains critical.

This case has drawn both national and international attention. Despite prior efforts to combat trafficking, offenders continue to operate in tourist-heavy areas. As a result, Thailand faces scrutiny over its ability to protect children. Officials have pledged to strengthen border control and prosecute all offenders.

Authorities investigate corruption while pledging stronger border control to prevent further child abuse

The public is being urged to report suspected trafficking activities. Thai and foreign nationals alike are encouraged to provide information. Authorities emphasise that community cooperation is essential for dismantling trafficking networks. Furthermore, those arrested will face full prosecution under Thai anti-trafficking laws.

This operation demonstrates the dangers that children face in exploitation-prone areas. It also highlights the need for accountability, transparency, and international cooperation. Above all, the case underscores that authorities must act decisively to protect vulnerable minors.

In conclusion, the arrest of Jos Reinard is a critical step in combating child trafficking in Thailand. Nevertheless, this case reveals deep systemic issues and persistent corruption. For this reason, authorities, the public, and international partners must remain vigilant. Only then can the exploitation of children be fully prevented.

Further reading:

Pattaya police arrest 44 year old French tourist accused of sex abuse of a minor in Nong Khai on Provincial Court order

New foreign-owned business model in sex industry with a Burmese bank account and trafficked workers

Mysterious death of young British man after Bangkok Karaoke bar following incident early on Monday morning

UK man sees dream Thai holiday end in prison hell hole. Afterward, says he never did drugs but went mad

UK Tik Toker now tells fans from her Bangkok prison hell hole her videos were all a pack of lies, a joke

23-year-old Russian beauty queen presently held in a Thai prison after overstaying visa by 10 days in Pattaya

UK man’s survival story after Bangkok IDC hell hole ordeal spotlights the issue of imprisoned Uyghurs

Tragic death of Uyghur Muslim in Immigration detention raises case of 50 men seeking asylum from China

Visitors warned of the deadly danger of working in Thailand without a proper visa and valid work permit

Crackdown on illegal foreigners sees American teacher arrested in class and Russian at his restaurant lunch

Immigration boss warns that a new crackdown on foreigners flouting Thai laws has begun

UK man claims FBI investigating the death of 41-year-old American held at Thai immigration jail in May