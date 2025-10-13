UK teen Lawrence Stallard Honor, feared kidnapped by Myanmar scam gangs, has been found alive at a Kanchanaburi temple. Disoriented but unharmed, he vanished from Pattaya on September 26, sparking a two-week Thai search and fears of cross-border criminal exploitation.

A 19-year-old British man once feared kidnapped by Myanmar scam gangs, has been found alive in Kanchanaburi. Lawrence Stallard Honor was discovered at a Sangkhlaburi temple on Saturday, disoriented but safe. Police are now questioning him about his disappearance after his last sighting on September 27th. His Russian mother, who reported him missing a day earlier, praised Thai authorities for the swift, intensive search that led to his rescue. Investigators had feared he slipped into Myanmar and was captured by cross-border criminal networks targeting foreigners.

Thai authorities have safely located 19-year-old British national Lawrence Stallard Honor after an intensive two-week search across western Thailand. The missing teenager was found alive at Wat Tham Kaew Sawan Bandan, a remote temple in the Sangkhlaburi District of Kanchanaburi Province.

Villagers discovered him at around 7:30 p.m. on October 11 and immediately alerted police and local officials. His recovery ended days of uncertainty and growing fears that he had fallen victim to cross-border scam networks operating near the Thai-Myanmar border.

Lawrence had disappeared from his home in Pattaya on September 26. His mother, Ms. Gulnara, a Russian-Thai national, filed a missing person report the next day at Pattaya City Police Station. She told police that her son had left their residence in Na Kluea Subdistrict without warning. Shortly after, she checked his email account and noticed unusual activity traced to Sangkhlaburi, more than 400 kilometres away. Alarmed, she feared her son had been lured by a fake job offer from criminal syndicates in Myanmar.

Thai search teams launch multi-agency operation to trace missing British man feared lured into Myanmar

Consequently, Thai authorities launched a large-scale search involving multiple agencies. The operation included the 9th Infantry Division, the Surasee Task Force, the Lat Ya Task Force, and the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police.

The One Sky Foundation, a respected child protection and community welfare group in Sangkhlaburi, joined the effort. Their teams coordinated with local rescue units, including Lad Ya Rescue, to collect leads and review CCTV footage from hotels, roadside areas, and resorts across the district.

Meanwhile, Governor Athisan Intra of Kanchanaburi Province directed all regional units to focus on the border area of Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong in Nong Lu Subdistrict. This area is known for illegal crossings into Myanmar and for compounds operated by transnational criminal gangs. Officials feared Lawrence may have been recruited or abducted to work in online scam centres that exploit young foreigners.

Evidence soon emerged through surveillance footage. On September 27 at 3:32 p.m., Lawrence was seen walking in heavy rain near the Century Hot Spring Resort in Ban Dan Chedi Sam Ong. He was carrying a large backpack and appeared alone. Resort staff confirmed that he had stopped briefly to charge his phone before leaving. Moments later, cameras captured him heading toward the border road on foot.

CCTV and witness reports reveal Brit seen near border and possibly attempting to enter Myanmar illegally

Later that day, a local schoolteacher reportedly picked him up while he was hitchhiking near Sai Yok Noi Waterfall and drove him to Sangkhlaburi town. Police have since identified this teacher and are questioning him for more details.

Subsequently, witnesses claimed Lawrence attempted to cross into Phaya Tong Su township on the Myanmar side. Border Patrol officers stopped him and warned that entry was prohibited. They escorted him back toward Thailand, but he vanished shortly afterwards.

Authorities believe that while officers were briefly distracted, Lawrence may have slipped across the fence. His constant use of his phone during that time suggests possible contact with someone in Myanmar. This theory fueled concerns that he was being guided remotely by recruiters from scam operations inside conflict zones.

As the search intensified, officials expanded their operation. They reviewed every CCTV camera along the Sangkhlaburi border road, coordinated checkpoints, and deployed soldiers to rural temples and villages. In addition, local residents were urged to report any sightings of a young foreign man matching Lawrence’s description. Flyers were distributed in both Thai and English across markets, bus stations, and border checkpoints.

Breakthrough as villagers report foreign man at temple, leading to discovery of missing British teenager

Finally, on Saturday, October 11, the breakthrough came. Villagers from Ban Phra Chedi Sam Ong informed One Sky Foundation officials that a foreign man had been seen living quietly at Wat Tham Kaew Sawan Bandan, a hilltop temple known for sheltering travellers.

Soldiers from the Lad Ya Task Force, Sangkhlaburi police, and district officials rushed to the site. There, they found Lawrence, alone and disoriented, but physically unharmed. He was taken for questioning to the One Sky Foundation office in Nong Lu Subdistrict.

Police confirmed his identity through his passport and digital records. He told officers that he had been travelling alone but gave few details about his motives. Investigators are still verifying whether anyone contacted or influenced him online before he disappeared.

Officials are now warning that the Thai-Myanmar border remains one of Southeast Asia’s most dangerous regions. It is dotted with compounds run by Chinese and Myanmar crime syndicates, which recruit foreigners under false pretences. Many victims, often skilled in computers or fluent in English, are forced to operate online fraud and investment scams. These compounds are heavily guarded and located in areas controlled by militias and criminal groups.

Thai officials praise coordinated search while urging public vigilance against cross-border recruitment scams

Governor Athisan Intra praised the cooperation of multiple agencies in finding the missing British teenager. “This case shows the importance of vigilance, coordination, and rapid response,” he said. “We urge all residents, especially young travellers, to be cautious when dealing with online offers or cross-border recruiters.”

Police Major General Phasawi Ruengphu, Commander of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police, also thanked the public for their assistance. He said the investigation would continue to determine whether Lawrence was targeted by an online network. “We are now reviewing his phone and computer activity,” he explained. “This will help us understand who contacted him and what promises were made.”

Lawrence’s mother, Gulnara, expressed deep gratitude to the Thai police, soldiers, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to locate her son. “I am thankful beyond words,” she said. “He is safe now, and that is all that matters. I hope this story warns others to be careful.”

Growing regional crisis of trafficking and cybercrime as authorities tighten Thai-Myanmar border controls

Nevertheless, the case has highlighted a growing regional crisis involving forced labour, cybercrime, and human trafficking along the Thai-Myanmar border. Experts say criminal networks are increasingly using social media to deceive young foreigners with job offers in technology or marketing. Once lured across the border, many find themselves trapped in guarded compounds, forced to defraud victims online.

For now, Lawrence is recovering under official supervision in Kanchanaburi. Authorities continue to collect evidence and interview witnesses while coordinating with the British Embassy. Officials also plan to strengthen surveillance at unofficial border crossings and warn travellers of the dangers of entering Myanmar illegally.

In the words of one senior police officer, “This incident is a wake-up call. These gangs are real, and they are hunting online. No one, not even a young tourist, is safe when deception crosses borders.”

The recovery of Lawrence Stallard Honor brought relief but also renewed determination among Thai officials to protect others. The border may remain dangerous, but this rescue shows that with vigilance, cooperation, and speed, lives can still be saved from ruin.

Further reading:

Brit left his home in Pattaya and is believed to have crossed over into Myanmar to call centre scammers

Police arrest Chinese man crossing from Myanmar on Sunday claiming to be a naive scam centre victim

Tourism chief rebuts distorted scam centre reports linked to Taiwanese tourists. Now, a new, safer order

Tourism chief targets European tourists in the second half of 2025 while cabinet orders shorter visas

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>