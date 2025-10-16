Euphoric Israeli soldiers on leave arrested for illicit narcotic use on Koh Phangan on Tuesday morning

Four Israeli soldiers on leave were arrested on Koh Phangan after a drug-fueled party celebrating a Gaza cease-fire. Police found cocaine and meth on site. It comes as part of a nationwide crackdown, with authorities warning that no one is above Thai law.

Four Israeli soldiers on leave were arrested after a drug-fueled party on Thailand’s Koh Phangan erupted into chaos early Tuesday. A French tourist’s noise complaint led police to the villa, where officers found the men high on cocaine and methamphetamine — both illegal in Thailand. The soldiers claimed they were celebrating a Gaza cease-fire, admitting others fled when word spread police were coming. The raid has fueled outrage over unruly tourists on the island, long known for wild parties, now facing calls for order. Thailand’s police chief, General Kittirat Phanpetch, has launched a nationwide crackdown, warning that “no one is above Thai law.” The message is clear: the party’s over.

Four Israeli soldiers are facing drug charges after a chaotic cease-fire celebration turned into a police raid on Thailand’s famous party island early Tuesday morning. The arrests have sparked renewed concern about drug use and unruly behaviour among foreign tourists in one of the country’s most visited destinations.

Tourist police raided a luxury villa in Village No. 8, Koh Phangan Subdistrict, at 2:40 a.m. on October 14, 2025. Officers acted after a French tourist called the 1155 hotline, complaining about loud electronic music and shouting that continued well past 2 a.m. despite repeated warnings. When police arrived, they found signs of a wild party still in progress.

Inside the villa, officers discovered four Israeli men aged between 26 and 27. They were identified as Daneel, David, Kefer, and Guy.

Israeli soldiers’ party turns chaotic as Thai police uncover drugs during late-night raid on Koh Phangan

On the dining table, police found 0.59 grams of cocaine and 1.37 grams of MDMA in small plastic bags. Drug paraphernalia, including a rolled banknote and a small spoon, was also seized as evidence.

According to police, the men introduced themselves as Israeli soldiers on leave. They claimed they were celebrating a cease-fire declaration in the Middle East. The group admitted that around 10 to 15 fellow Israelis had joined the party earlier in the night. However, most guests reportedly fled after hearing that a noise complaint had been made.

Officers conducted immediate urine tests on the suspects. The results were clear and incriminating. Daneel and Kefer tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine, while David and Guy tested positive for cocaine. All four confessed to using the drugs during the celebration.

Police charged them with joint possession of Category 1 narcotics (MDMA) and Category 2 narcotics (cocaine), as well as drug consumption. They were transferred to Koh Phangan Police Station for formal processing and legal action. Under Thai law, possession and use of these substances carry severe penalties, including imprisonment and deportation.

Online backlash grows as locals accuse foreign tourists of treating Koh Phangan as a lawless playground

After the raid, police released photographs showing the suspects standing beside seized evidence. The images quickly spread online, drawing sharp reactions from local residents and Thai social media users. Many commentators accused some foreign visitors of treating the island as a lawless playground. Others praised the police for acting swiftly to restore peace.

The incident occurred amid growing unease about the behaviour of certain groups of tourists on Koh Phangan.

The island, famous worldwide for its Full Moon Party and laid-back beaches, has faced increasing complaints about loud parties, vandalism, and drug use. In recent weeks, social media pages such as “Save Koh Phangan” have voiced frustration that the island may be losing its balance between tourism and community well-being.

Several posts compared Koh Phangan to Pai in Mae Hong Son Province. That once-quiet mountain town saw a similar influx of Israeli travellers, some of whom were accused of being noisy, disrespectful, or dismissive of local customs. Many locals now fear Koh Phangan is following the same path.

Thai police deny targeting Israelis as crackdown widens to tourist hotspots across the country

However, Thai authorities have stressed that their actions are not directed at any nationality. Instead, they say the crackdown is part of a wider campaign to maintain law and order in tourism zones nationwide.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thamsuthee, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that the order came directly from Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, the Commissioner-General. He said the top police chief had instructed all provincial units to intensify inspections of entertainment venues, guesthouses, and tourist hangouts across Thailand.

According to Theeradej, the goal is to prevent the use and distribution of illegal drugs, as well as other crimes that damage Thailand’s reputation. “The Royal Thai Police prioritise the safety of both Thai and foreign tourists,” he said. “We will not allow anyone to turn Thailand into a drug haven.”

Following the Koh Phangan incident, police units across Surat Thani, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Chon Buri were placed on alert. Inspections of bars, villas, and beach clubs have reportedly been increased. Officers are also coordinating with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to ensure that future parties comply with noise and safety regulations.

Strict Thai narcotics laws and public outrage place pressure on officials to tighten tourist controls

Consular officials from the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok have been notified of the arrests. However, embassy representatives have declined to comment while legal proceedings are underway. The suspects are expected to appear in court later this week.

Thailand’s narcotics laws remain among the strictest in Asia. Even possession of small quantities can lead to imprisonment or deportation. Category 1 narcotics, such as MDMA, are considered highly dangerous, while Category 2 substances like cocaine also carry serious penalties. Police sources said the men are unlikely to face trafficking charges because the quantities found suggest personal use rather than distribution.

Still, the case has generated a fierce reaction on Thai social media. Many users expressed anger that foreign visitors appear to disregard local laws. Others demanded stricter screening of tourists entering the country. A few voices, however, cautioned against generalising, noting that most visitors obey the rules and respect Thai culture.

Police vow to restore order on Koh Phangan and protect Thailand’s reputation as a world destination

Nevertheless, officials say the case serves as a warning to all tourists. Koh Phangan, despite its reputation for freedom and nightlife, remains subject to Thai law. Noise complaints, drug offences, and public disorder are taken seriously, especially when they risk the island’s global reputation.

As the high tourist season approaches, authorities are determined to tighten control. More surprise inspections are expected, especially in entertainment areas known for late-night parties. Police say they aim to preserve Koh Phangan’s image as a world-class destination, not a place of chaos.

In the words of one senior officer, “Thailand welcomes all visitors with open arms. But if you break the law, you will face the consequences.”

The message from Koh Phangan is now loud and clear. The party may go on—but not above the law.

