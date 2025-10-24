39-year-old man in Samut Prakan dies on the phone to his 74-year-old grandmother after a cobra bites him in his apartment, leaving him fatally poisoned as he calls for help. He collapsed and could not be revived despite emergency teams rushing to the scene.

A 39-year-old man died in Samut Prakan near Bangkok on Thursday morning after a fatal cobra bite. Mr. Mai managed to call his 74-year-old grandmother as venom drained his life. He asked if she loved him, and as she replied, he became incoherent and slipped into unconsciousness. His grandmother sent family to check on him. Rescue workers found a dangerous cobra in the cluttered apartment, and Mr. Mai could not be revived. Police treated the incident as an accident, saying the cobra had gained access to the second-floor apartment before killing him.

A 39-year-old Thai man tragically died after being bitten by a cobra in his home in Samut Prakan Province. The incident occurred on the morning of October 23, 2025, and has drawn attention for its unusual and emotional circumstances. Authorities report that the victim, identified as Mr. Mai, called his grandmother to express his love shortly before the fatal bite. His grandmother, 74-year-old Lek, said she was shocked by the call and saddened by the events that followed.

Police Lieutenant Thanakorn Rattanawilai, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) of Bang Sao Thong Police Station, led the investigation. He arrived at Mr. Mai’s residence on the second floor at 9:00 a.m. along with forensic doctors from the Ramachakri Naruebodindra Institute and rescue workers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation. The joint team examined the scene and the victim’s body.

Officials found visible fang marks on Mr. Mai’s left wrist. Forensic experts estimated that he had been dead for at least two hours before they arrived. Photographs were taken, and the scene was carefully mapped for evidence.

Body is sent for autopsy to determine precise cause of death and assess full effects of cobra venom

The body was subsequently sent to the Ramachakri Naruebodindra Institute of Forensic Medicine for a full autopsy. The autopsy aims to determine the precise cause of death and confirm the effects of the snake venom.

According to his grandmother, Mr. Mai called her at 6:40 a.m. He asked her if she loved him, to which she responded affirmatively. During the call, he revealed he had been bitten by a cobra and requested she handle matters if he did not survive.

His speech soon became incoherent, and the call abruptly ended. Alarmed, Lek contacted her other granddaughter to check on him. By the time relatives arrived, he was unresponsive. Despite efforts to perform CPR and immediate rescue, Mr. Mai could not be revived.

The resident usually lived alone. Police reported that a large cobra, nearly one meter in length, was found at the scene. Volunteers skilled in snake handling were called to restrain the animal. Rescue workers initially placed the snake in a secure zip-lock bag.

Cobra taken to Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute for treatment and eventual release back into wild

It was then handed over to firefighters from the Bang Cho Long Subdistrict Administrative Organisation for transportation to the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute in Bangkok. The institute is known for producing vaccines and antivenoms. Once treated and de-venomed, the snake will be released back into the wild.

Lieutenant Rattanawilai confirmed that authorities are treating the case as an accidental snakebite. He emphasised that the investigation will verify whether there were any other contributing factors. Officials noted that cobra bites are extremely dangerous, with symptoms that can rapidly lead to death if untreated.

This tragic incident highlights the risks associated with venomous snakes in residential areas. Cobras are native to Thailand and can enter homes seeking shelter or prey. Experts advise caution, particularly when handling or encountering snakes. Residents are urged to contact trained professionals to remove snakes safely.

In addition to the emotional aspect, the phone call to the grandmother adds a heartbreaking dimension to the case.

Police and rescue teams follow strict protocols to protect both victim and the captured cobra during response

The police and rescue teams involved followed strict protocols for both the victim and the creature.

Forensic teams carefully documented the scene to support the autopsy and any future reports.

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation contributed expertise in managing the emergency safely. Meanwhile, the Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute’s involvement ensures that venomous snakes can be treated and returned to the wild responsibly.

This incident mirrors similar cases in Thailand, where fatal snakebites have occurred in homes. In July of this year, a man in Khon Kaen province was found dead with a snake bite on his arm. Authorities later found a cobra in a cloth bag. Investigators concluded he had been fatally bitten while handling the snake, highlighting the ongoing risks of close contact with venomous reptiles.

At that time, snake expert Nick Aseravita explained that snake bite victims can survive if they seek medical help quickly. However, if the venom enters the bloodstream and takes hold, the bitten person can die within minutes.

Officials emphasise rapid medical attention and public education as critical to prevent snakebite fatalities

Public health officials continue to emphasise the importance of immediate medical attention in snakebite cases. Antivenoms are available at specialised hospitals and institutes. Rapid treatment can prevent fatalities, particularly from highly venomous species such as cobras.

Authorities also recommend education programs to inform residents of snake behaviour and prevention measures.

Mr. Mai’s death serves as a tragic reminder of both the dangers of venomous snakes and the fragile nature of life. The story of his final phone call has resonated deeply with local communities. Officials hope the case will raise awareness about snake safety and the need for vigilance in areas where snakes are common.

Investigators remain at the scene to complete their formal reports, and the autopsy results are expected in the coming days. The family has requested privacy as they cope with the sudden and shocking loss. Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the area for other potential snake sightings, aiming to prevent similar tragedies.

The case reinforces a crucial message: even in urbanised areas, wildlife can pose serious risks. Preparedness, caution, and swift response remain essential to reducing fatalities from snake encounters.

