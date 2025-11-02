A 33-year-old driver dozed off at the wheel, narrowly escaping death as his Honda Jazz slammed into a Bangkok toll booth, flipped violently, and erupted into a towering fireball just seconds after he leapt to safety, leaving flames and wreckage behind.

A 33-year-old driver narrowly escaped death after his car exploded in a fiery crash on the outskirts of Bangkok Saturday morning. Mr. Saharat Rattanasunthorn had just dropped off a friend and was heading back to his Victory Monument residence when he dozed off at the wheel. His Honda Jazz careened uncontrollably into a toll booth. In a heart-stopping moment, he slammed the door open and leapt free just seconds before the car erupted into a towering fireball.

A dramatic car crash erupted at the Chaeng Watthana 1 checkpoint on Bangkok’s Utraphimuk Elevated Tollway early Saturday morning. The accident left a grey Honda Jazz completely destroyed, flames consuming it within minutes. Thankfully, the driver survived with only minor injuries, escaping what could have been a deadly situation.

At 4:49 a.m., Vibhavadi Police Station officers received an urgent report of a vehicle fire at the Chaeng Watthana 1 toll booth. Immediately, officers rushed to the scene with the Utraphimuk Elevated Tollway Rescue Unit and Bang Khen Fire Station personnel. A water truck accompanied the emergency team to tackle the raging fire.

Upon arrival, officials discovered the car lying upside down in the third toll collection lane. Its wheels pointed skyward, while flames engulfed the entire engine compartment.

Firefighters acted swiftly, using water to extinguish the blaze, which took approximately ten minutes. Consequently, the Honda Jazz was completely destroyed.

The crash also caused structural damage to the toll booth. A steel signpost lay broken and crushed, while the awning ceiling above the lane sustained visible damage. Officials immediately documented the scene and collected evidence for the ongoing investigation.

The 33-year-old driver, Mr. Saharat Rattanasunthorn, recounted the terrifying moments leading to the crash. He explained that he had just dropped a friend off in the Lak Si area and was returning to his room near Victory Monument. However, he suddenly dozed off while approaching the toll collection area. Consequently, the vehicle lost control, crashed into a barrier, flipped over, and caught fire.

“I saw flames coming from the engine,” Mr. Rattanasunthorn said. “I quickly opened the door and escaped. Thankfully, my injuries were minor.” His account reveals how quickly ordinary moments can turn life-threatening.

Authorities confirmed that no other vehicles were involved, and no pedestrians were harmed. Nevertheless, the incident caused significant disruption on the inbound tollway during early morning hours. Emergency crews cleared the wreckage, allowing traffic to resume safely.

Police are now investigating the crash to determine its exact cause. They are reviewing possible factors, including driver fatigue, vehicle condition, and potential road hazards. In addition, the toll booth’s structural damage will be assessed before repairs are scheduled.

Eyewitnesses described a shocking scene. Drivers approaching the Chaeng Watthana checkpoint saw the car overturned, completely engulfed in flames. Some motorists stopped to help or called emergency services. Firefighters acted promptly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby lanes.

The Honda Jazz involved was a total loss. The steel frame twisted, and most interior components were burned beyond recognition. Officials stated that the fire likely started in the engine compartment immediately after the impact. Consequently, the rapid spread left little chance for intervention before firefighters arrived.

Authorities warned the public about the dangers of fatigue while driving. Early-morning crashes on busy tollways present extreme risks to both drivers and commuters. “Even a brief moment of drowsiness can result in catastrophic accidents,” a police spokesperson said. Therefore, drivers are urged to rest and maintain full attention on the road.

The Chaeng Watthana 1 checkpoint remains partially operational. Some lanes were temporarily closed to allow safety inspections. Officials continue to assess damage to toll booth infrastructure. Meanwhile, the dramatic images of the overturned car and raging fire remain etched in witnesses’ memories.

Mr. Rattanasunthorn’s escape certainly emphasises the importance of quick thinking. Had he not reacted immediately, the fire could have caused serious injury or death. Emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and confirmed no hospitalisation was necessary.

Police are reviewing all evidence, including tyre marks, vehicle condition, and surveillance footage. Their investigation will determine if traffic violations or mechanical failures contributed to the crash. Meanwhile, the tollway operator will schedule repairs to restore full functionality.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of Bangkok’s tollway hazards. Officials emphasise vigilance, especially during early morning hours when driver fatigue is more common. Furthermore, it highlights the rapid escalation of seemingly minor accidents into life-threatening situations.

Emergency responders received praise for their swift action. They contained the fire quickly, prevented further structural damage, and ensured the driver’s safety. Consequently, the prompt response minimised potential casualties and limited disruption to the tollway.

Local authorities are reviewing safety protocols at toll booths to prevent future accidents. They continue to examine the Chaeng Watthana area for potential hazards. Meanwhile, the dramatic crash and the driver’s near miraculous escape remain a key talking point online on Saturday.

The fire, the overturned car, and the minor injuries reflect both danger and luck. Authorities stress that adherence to road safety rules can prevent similarly frightening incidents. Drivers are urged to remain alert, especially when travelling on elevated tollways at early hours.

Investigators will release a full report in the coming days. The crash caused significant property damage, but thankfully, there were no fatalities. Nevertheless, it serves as a warning that accidents can happen in an instant.

Ultimately, Mr. Rattanasunthorn’s experience illustrates how quickly ordinary journeys can turn into life-threatening situations. The dramatic images, structural damage, and eyewitness accounts combine to make this a wake-up call for all drivers, in particular about the dangers of sleepy or drowsy driving on Thai roads.

