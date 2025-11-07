An Israeli tourist, 26, was arrested at Phuket Airport after security staff found 29 rounds of 5.56mm military-grade ammunition and a loaded magazine in his luggage. The arrest comes amid a Thai-Israeli crackdown on suspected offenders across the resort islands.

A 26-year-old Israeli tourist was arrested on Thursday at Phuket International Airport after police found military-grade ammunition and a loaded magazine in his luggage. Officers from Sakhu Police Station took him into custody on the spot. The arrest comes amid intensified coordination between Thai and Israeli authorities and a sweeping crackdown targeting suspected offenders in Southern Thailand, especially in Surat Thani’s resort islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan.

Security officers at Phuket International Airport detained an Israeli tourist after finding live ammunition in his luggage on November 6. The discovery occurred before 4 p.m. inside the X-ray screening area at the domestic terminal. The 26-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was preparing to board a flight to Koh Samui in Surat Thani province. During the screening, officers noticed a suspicious shape inside his black travel bag. They stopped the bag for inspection and immediately called airport police. When the luggage was opened, security found 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition loaded in a magazine. The ammunition was seized on the spot.

Police said the suspect did not resist and appeared calm during questioning. However, he could not produce any permit for the ammunition. Officers informed him of his legal rights under Thai law. He was then charged with illegal possession of ammunition that cannot be legally licensed in Thailand.

Law imposes prison terms up to ten years for illegal ammo as Phuket police tighten airport security

Under Section 72 of Thailand’s Firearms Act, the charge carries a prison term of one to ten years. The law also allows for fines between ฿2,000 and ฿20,000, or roughly $62 to $620. Officials said the 5.56mm ammunition is classified as military-grade and prohibited for civilian use. They added that possession of such rounds in Thailand is treated as a serious offence.

Police from the Sakhu station took over the case shortly after the discovery. They are investigating how the ammunition was obtained and whether it was brought into the country or purchased locally. So far, no firearm has been found. The ammunition and the black bag have been kept as evidence.

Authorities confirmed that all passenger baggage at Phuket International Airport undergoes routine X-ray screening. They said the security system worked as intended, and the detection was made through standard procedure.

Following the incident, screening at both domestic and international terminals has been tightened. Officials said additional patrols were deployed around the check-in and baggage zones as a precaution.

Embassy notified after arrest after Thai and Israeli officials met earlier to address travel and security issues

The suspect remains in police custody while investigators prepare evidence for submission to the Phuket Provincial Court. Immigration officials are reviewing his entry records to trace his movements within Thailand. The Israeli Embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the arrest.

The case surfaced only two days after a meeting between Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Dr. Alona Fisher-Kamm and Surat Thani Governor Theerut Supawiboonphol. That meeting took place on November 4 at the Surat Thani Provincial Hall. The two officials discussed issues involving Israeli tourists and cooperation with Thai authorities.

During the discussion, Dr. Fisher-Kamm addressed reports of police investigations and monitoring of Israeli travellers in southern Thailand. She said most Israeli tourists visit the country responsibly and lawfully. “Only a small minority behave inappropriately or break the law,” she said. “We fully support Thai authorities taking legal action as they would with any other nationality.”

Governor Theerut responded that there is no discrimination against Israeli citizens in Thailand. He said law enforcement applies equally to all nationalities. At the same time, he emphasised that the province promotes tourism responsibly while maintaining public order.

Governor proposes new embassy hotline to strengthen Thai–Israeli cooperation and improve enforcement

The governor also proposed setting up a direct communication line between Surat Thani officials and the Israeli Embassy. According to him, the channel would improve coordination, help resolve misunderstandings, and support lawful tourism. Officials at the meeting agreed that closer coordination would strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Thai and Israeli authorities have continued joint operations against criminal suspects. Recent collaboration led to the arrest of an Israeli fugitive wanted for armed robbery, threats, breaking and entering, and theft. The suspect was captured on Koh Samui following a request from the Israeli Embassy’s Police and Internal Security Attaché Office. Thai police said the arrest was carried out under full legal procedure.

Twenty-two-year-old Osher Farhi was taken into custody last Sunday at Koh Samui International Airport. He was apprehended before boarding a flight out of Thailand.

Officials in Surat Thani stated that cooperation between local authorities and the Israeli Embassy has been effective. They said information-sharing helps maintain security and builds mutual understanding. The governor added that the majority of Israeli visitors contribute positively to local tourism and that problems arise only in isolated cases.

Phuket case moves toward prosecution as police highlight strong airport security and ongoing security posture

At Phuket International Airport, police said the current case will proceed according to standard criminal procedure. They expect to conclude evidence documentation and transfer the case to prosecutors within the week. The man will remain under detention until the court hearing.

Security authorities have urged travellers to strictly comply with airport screening rules. They reminded passengers that Thai law bans the possession or transport of any firearms or ammunition without authorisation. Airport officials stressed that all luggage is subject to scanning and inspection, without exception.

Police said this incident demonstrates the effectiveness of the airport’s security measures. They credited alert X-ray staff for detecting the ammunition before it could enter the secure area. The discovery prevented a potential security breach at one of Thailand’s busiest airports.

Israeli suspect faces prosecution as Thai police enforce strict firearms regulations nationwide

Authorities declined to release the suspect’s name pending the completion of legal procedures. No additional statement has been issued by the Israeli Embassy following the arrest. The case remains under investigation.

Officials said the Phuket incident highlights Thailand’s enforcement of firearm and ammunition laws, which apply equally to all residents and visitors. Investigators said they will continue to examine the suspect’s travel background and contacts inside the country.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of further questioning once the forensic review of the evidence is completed.

For now, the seized magazine and ammunition remain locked in evidence storage at Sakhu Police Station. The suspect awaits formal indictment under Thai firearms law.

