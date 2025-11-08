Thais and a Nigerian arrested in a ฿114 million online romance scam racket across Bangkok and Chonburi, with money sent to Nigeria. Only ฿2.5 million recovered in cash, bank accounts, and crypto after coordinated raids by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.

The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police conducted raids on Friday in Bangkok and Chonburi, targeting a Nigerian-controlled romance scam gang. Police arrested five Thai nationals and one Nigerian, while a second Nigerian escaped. Officers said the network stole ฿114 million from victims, all transferred to a godfather in Nigeria. Only ฿2.5 million was recovered.

Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) have arrested five Thai nationals and one Nigerian in a major romance scam racket crackdown. The suspects allegedly defrauded victims of more than ฿114 million. Operation “Romance 114” targeted a network using fake profiles of attractive foreign men. Authorities said the profiles were used to trick victims into transferring large sums of money.

The operation began on November 7, 2025, after Pol. Maj. Gen. Chanannat Sarathwanphaet, Commander of the TCSD, issued orders. Consequently, Pol. Col. Chitsanupong Waidee, Superintendent of TCSD’s 3rd Division, led a team to execute coordinated raids. Locations in Bangkok and Chonburi province were searched. Six suspects were arrested in the raids.

The arrested suspects include Ms. Warisara, 20; Mr. Chalermchai, 23; Ms. Phanita, 31; Mr. Ummaduabuchu, 31, Nigerian; Ms. Kesinee, 28; and Ms. Sariya, 40.

Thai nationals and one Nigerian arrested in romance scam network defrauding victims with fake profiles

They were charged under Criminal Court warrants. Charges include colluding in fraud, impersonating others, participating in a gang, entering false information into computer systems, conspiracy to launder money, and money laundering.

Authorities said the suspects’ assets, believed to be obtained illegally, were seized, totalling over ฿2.5 million. The seizure included cash, bank accounts, and digital assets. Investigators said the operation followed reports from a victim to TCSD Division 3.

Victims reported fake social media accounts using photographs of foreign men. The suspects allegedly contacted victims, acted friendly, and induced them to transfer money. Investigators said the scam involved organised, systematic roles for each participant.

The Nigerian leader directed operations from abroad. Mr. Ummaduabuchu, a Nigerian, coordinated with his Thai wife, Ms. Phanita. She acted as a local coordinator and arranged mule accounts to receive victim funds.

Once the victims transferred money, Mr. Ummaduabuchu and Ms. Phanita hired Ms. Warisara and Mr. Chalermchai to withdraw cash. Subsequently, the cash was delivered to Ms. Phanita at multiple meeting points.

Locals withdrew cash and delivered it to gang who converted it to Nigerian funds and crypto

Ms. Phanita then transferred the money to Mr. Ummaduabuchu. After that, he converted the funds into Nigerian currency. Following this, the money was sent to accounts controlled by Mr. Chinine Collins, a Nigerian, along with his wife, Ms. Sariya, and Ms. Kesinee.

Afterwards, the funds were converted into digital assets or cryptocurrency before final transfer to Nigeria. Finally, each local operative received a 3-4% share of withdrawn amounts.

Authorities gathered clear evidence of wrongdoing and applied for court warrants. The raids led to the arrest of six suspects and the seizure of assets. Mr. Chinine Collins remained at large after fleeing the country.

Following the arrests, all six suspects confessed. They were transferred to investigators at TCSD Division 3 for legal processing. Authorities emphasised that the arrests represent a dismantling of a highly organised operation.

This operation follows arrests on Monday, November 3, when three women were arrested in Chachoengsao, Yala, and Nonthaburi. These arrests were linked to Thailand’s largest scam incident or case to date. Investigators said the gang defrauded a senior executive of a multinational firm out of ฿6.2 billion. The suspects had impersonated American military doctors in Afghanistan during the 2022 fraud.

Monday’s arrests follow Thailand’s largest romance scam on a corporate executive. More than ฿6 billion lost

Thailand, meanwhile, continues to work closely with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Authorities say this collaboration presently targets transnational online crime, including romance scams and fraud. Chinese and Nigerian nationals are particularly involved in these operations.

In 2022, the FBI reported nationwide losses in the United States from romance scams reached $1.3 billion, or approximately ฿42 billion. Over 70,000 victims were affected, with losses averaging about ฿600,000 per person.

Investigators said these scams typically involve layered transactions, including mules, digital wallets, and cryptocurrency. Authorities said such operations use sophisticated coordination to transfer funds internationally. They added that evidence shows gangs divide duties among members to maximise efficiency.

However, money is first withdrawn locally, then converted into foreign currency or digital assets. Following this, it is sent to accounts abroad. Investigators said the network in Operation “Romance 114” was particularly highly structured. Each participant had a clear role, and communication was maintained through secure channels. Officials said digital tracking and coordinated raids were critical to uncover the operation.

Operation “Romance 114” was a highly structured network using secure channels and organised roles

Seized assets notably included cash, bank accounts, and digital currencies. Authorities said investigations continue to trace additional links and possible accomplices. Police emphasised that overseas suspects remain a priority, particularly those coordinating remotely.

Authorities later said victims should report suspicious activity promptly. Significantly, they noted that such scams are increasingly transnational, involving multiple currencies and cryptocurrency exchanges. TCSD continues to monitor, investigate, and coordinate with international agencies to recover lost funds.

The arrests demonstrate the scale and sophistication of modern romance scams. Officials said these networks exploit both social media and financial systems. They added that ongoing cooperation with the FBI aims to strengthen detection, prosecution, and fund recovery prospects.

Police said all arrested suspects were fully cooperative during questioning. Authorities confirmed legal proceedings are ongoing, and seized assets will undergo further investigation. Officials said the operation is part of a broader effort to dismantle organised transnational cybercrime networks operating in Thailand.

Further reading:

Blind, old German cries out to wife in Chacheongsao following suicide discovery

British man returns to Thailand every year out of true love and longing for deceased Thai wife who passed in 2020

Sad story of failed love between an elderly Austrian and his Thai wife aired publicly in Pattaya dispute

New Zealand men face serious charges following violent attack on a police officer in Phuket on Saturday

Swiss man Uli Fehr’s hellish Thai nightmare as he is detained and branded as a threat to society

Russian murdered in Phuket at a residence converted into a cannabis factory. Main suspect just flew out

Hard-boiled Russians arrested for violent extortion deny charges. Tell police they are just normal tourists