Thai cops swoop on three Thai women tied to a Nigerian love-con gang that duped a top exec and bled a firm dry — a jaw-dropping ฿6.2 billion romance scam, the biggest in Thailand’s history. Crackdown widens as police hunt global fraud ring still preying on hearts and bank accounts.

Thai police on Monday arrested three Thai women linked to the nation’s biggest romance scam — a scheme that drained ฿6.2 billion from a multinational firm in 2022 after a senior executive was manipulated into wiring company funds to a Nigerian crime syndicate. A syndicate figure, Nigerian national Ezeneche Uzochukwu Jerome, was re-arrested in 2023 — despite already being picked up for similar criminal activity in 2021 — highlighting how aggressive and persistent these international fraud networks remain. The latest arrests tighten the net, but the message is brutal and clear: romance-scam gangs are still out there, still exploiting trust, and still testing Thailand’s defences.

Police in Thailand have arrested three women linked to a high-stakes Nigerian romance scam. The case involves more than ฿6 billion in damages. It also exposes a sophisticated and emotional fraud scheme that devastated both a global company and its former chairwoman. Officials say the suspects helped enable international criminals who preyed on trust and love.

The arrests came under orders from Pol. Maj. Gen. Pattanasak Bubphasuwan of the Crime Suppression Division. Senior officers coordinated the operation, including Pol. Col. Manoon Kaewkam and several deputy commanders.

The team targeted three Thai women: Ms. Chudarat, aged 36, Ms. Chanjira, also known as Yawaradee, aged 29, and Ms. Jiraphan, aged 32. All now face charges for participating in a transnational criminal organisation and laundering money.

Police raids in three provinces led to the arrest of three Thai women tied to a massive romance scam ring

Police moved quickly across three provinces on Monday in coordinated raids. Officers arrested Ms. Chudarat in Samet Nuea Subdistrict in Chachoengsao Province. They captured Ms. Chanjira in Bang Krasor, Nonthaburi. Meanwhile, Ms. Jiraphan was detained in Betong District, Yala Province. Each arrest occurred without incident, yet authorities said the suspects were key players, not minor accomplices.

The case did not begin overnight. Instead, the investigation built over months as police tracked digital trails, bank transactions, and communication records. The criminal network posed as American military doctors stationed in Afghanistan. They contacted a former chairwoman and finance officer of a world-class optical lens manufacturer. The high-powered executive worked close to the top of what was a branch of a multinational firm in Thailand.

Earlier this year, in February, a mule connected with the scam was arrested at Hat Yai International Airport. The scam occurred in 2022.

It is understood to be the biggest romance scam in Thai criminal history, possibly in the world. The Nigerian gang responsible for it is linked to a large mafia organisation based in Nigeria with tentacles across Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Malaysia.

Romance scammers built fake military identities and emotional bonds to fool a top female executive

They fabricated profiles showing decorated medical careers, military backgrounds, and humanitarian missions. The gang planned the scam well and used LinkedIn profiles that looked very convincing. They created an emotional bond with the victim and cultivated trust through frequent communication.

In particular, the scam gang pretended to the Thai female executive to possess a large inheritance. They told the victim they wished to move the inheritance to Thailand. Furthermore, they said bureaucratic fees blocked the transfer.

They pressured the victim to help. They offered promises of repayment and future wealth. Meanwhile, they exploited her growing emotional attachment. They used patience, manipulation, and affection to gain leverage.

At first, the victim believed the story. Then, she became emotionally invested. She thought she was assisting a noble cause and securing a future with someone she trusted. However, the fraud deepened with each message.

Executive transferred billions in corporate funds based on fake officials, documents and mounting pressure

The scammers introduced fake officials, forged documents, and scripted emergencies. They demanded escalating sums. Afterwards, they insisted the funds were temporary costs. They maintained the illusion until the victim crossed a line.

The victim used company funds, believing she would recover them. Instead, she transferred more than ฿6.2 billion to the criminals. The money left corporate accounts in multiple transactions. Additionally, the criminals withdrew the funds immediately.

The victim ultimately faced prosecution herself for colluding in theft because she misused company money. The emotional betrayal left a financial ruin and a shattered career.

Police have already arrested several associates in earlier phases of the operation. These arrests exposed a wider network. The latest suspects were not passive. Investigators say they organised mule accounts to receive stolen funds.

In addition, they recruited people to open bank accounts. After that, they instructed them on transactions. They handled cash withdrawals and took commissions of 2% to 10% of each sum. Furthermore, they allegedly managed coordination between foreign scammers and local operatives.

Police gather evidence, make arrests and warn that romance fraud destroys lives across Thailand

Authorities gathered strong evidence. They collected banking records, communications, and testimony. They traced transfers, withdrawals, and account signatures. After confirming the roles of the suspects, police secured arrest warrants from the Criminal Court. Then, teams deployed to three regions and executed the arrests.

Initially, the three women denied all charges. They were sent to Sub-Division 1 of the Crime Suppression Division. Investigators will continue questioning them and preparing legal action. Police say more arrests may follow.

They expect additional members of the ring to surface. Moreover, they are working with international agencies to track money that may have crossed borders.

Officials emphasised the seriousness of romance scams. These crimes do not only destroy finances. They also destroy reputations, families, and mental health. Victims often feel shame and fear reporting the crime. However, authorities stress that these scams rely on emotional manipulation and psychological pressure. Anyone can be targeted.

Police urge online vigilance and stress corporate safeguards as scammers weaponise emotions

Police warned the public to be vigilant online. They advised users to question dramatic personal stories, especially those involving military service abroad. Moreover, they urged people to never send money to someone they have met only online. They encouraged individuals to consult family members or authorities when suspicion arises. Trust, they noted, should never override financial caution.

The Crime Suppression Division also highlighted corporate risk. Internal controls and oversight must remain strong. Executives with financial authority should face checks to prevent unauthorised transfers.

Additionally, companies must train employees to recognise fraud tactics. Digital criminals have moved beyond traditional phishing. They now weaponise romance, identity theft and emotional engineering.

Case shocks Thailand and shows even senior executives fall victim as police pursue global scam network

Thailand has seen a rise in romance fraud cases. These schemes often operate across borders. They exploit technology, social media, and international banking. However, coordinated law enforcement efforts continue. Police say they will pursue those responsible, regardless of nationality. They promised to dismantle criminal infrastructure and pursue recovered funds.

This case struck a sensitive nerve in Thailand. The image of a respected corporate leader falling prey to emotional deception shocked many. It revealed that intelligence and success do not guarantee protection from psychological manipulation. Moreover, it exposed how organised crime can infiltrate corporate systems through human vulnerability.

Authorities vowed firm action. They called this arrest a significant step. Yet they stressed it will not end the fight. Additional suspects remain at large. Meanwhile, investigators continue to trace electronic money trails, phone records, and international financial networks.

The three suspects will remain in custody as police prepare a detailed case. Prosecutors will review evidence and file charges. Trials for romance scam networks can be lengthy. However, police expressed confidence that the evidence will stand. They urged the public to stay alert and report suspicious online contacts promptly.

Scam reveals rapidly evolving tactics as Thai police expand cyber capabilities to fight romance fraud threat

Undoubtedly, this case highlights a harsh truth. Criminals are adapting faster than ever. They are blending technology with emotional exploitation. They are moving money across borders at high speed. Moreover, they are targeting individuals in vulnerable positions, including high-ranking professionals who may feel secure.

Yet law enforcement is adapting too. Thailand’s Crime Suppression Division reinforced its cybercrime training and digital tracing capabilities. Officers now monitor emerging scam patterns and foreign cooperation channels.

They say this case serves as a warning. It shows how love and trust can be weaponised. It shows how criminals can turn affection into financial destruction. And it shows why vigilance, scepticism and awareness are vital in today’s online world.

Police pursue global romance scam ring as repeat arrests raise concerns over Nigerian syndicate’s fraud

The investigation continues. Authorities intend to follow every lead, recover assets, and prosecute the network. For now, three alleged facilitators sit in custody as Thailand tightens its grip on organised romance fraud.

At the same time, there is concern that the Nigerian scammers are outwitting the police. In 2023, the Royal Thai Police announced the arrest of Ezeneche Uzochukwu Jerome in connection with this case. However, it was revealed that the Nigerian had been arrested previously for the same activity in May 2021.

Previously, police warned the public about a personal matchmaker site linked with the exploit called May Sue Online, which generated thousands of complaints.

