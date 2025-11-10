Foreign tourists seriously injured as passenger tour bus slides out of control and overturns on highway

A tour bus carrying 38 foreign tourists overturned on an oil slicked mountain bend in Lampang, injuring 14 people, two critically. The crash blocked the Lampang–Chiang Mai highway for hours as rescue efforts were delayed by a second collision at the scene.

On Sunday, two passengers remained in serious but stable condition after a tour bus overturned on the Lampang–Chiang Mai highway Saturday night. The road has since reopened. The crash occurred on a steep curve slicked with oil, leaving the driver no chance to regain control. The bus, packed with foreign tourists, skidded, veered off course, and slammed onto its side in seconds. The driver told police he spotted a dark patch on the road and hit the brakes, but the bus was already sliding beyond control.

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on November 8, 2025, as the bus descended the Khun Tan mountain pass in Wiang Tan subdistrict, Hang Chat district. Police said the Sri Thawong Tour vehicle, which was travelling from Chiang Mai to Bangkok, lost control after hitting an oil slick on a curve.

The bus veered off its lane and overturned onto its left side, blocking all southbound traffic. The impact shattered several windows and threw luggage across the road. Emergency responders said the bus came to rest across two lanes, creating a traffic backlog of more than two kilometres.

Injured foreign tourists rescued as bus overturns on Khun Tan pass, causing chaos on Lampang highway

All passengers were foreign nationals. Police said most were from Arab countries visiting northern Thailand as part of a tour group. Two people were taken to Lampang Hospital with critical injuries, while 12 others were treated for fractures and bruises. The remaining passengers were examined at the scene and later transferred to a nearby service centre.

A bus hostess told police the driver struggled to regain control after the vehicle skidded. She said the bus began swerving before tipping over on the wet surface. “The bus swerved and overturned across the road,” she said in her statement.

Rescue units from Hang Chat and Muang Lampang districts arrived within minutes, assisted by local volunteers and highway police. Crews used hydraulic cutters to free two passengers trapped inside. Paramedics stabilised the injured before transporting them to hospitals in Lampang city.

Authorities said rescue efforts were delayed when an emergency vehicle heading to the crash site collided with a pickup truck near kilometre marker 570. The collision injured three rescue workers and one civilian. Both vehicles sustained damage, causing further traffic congestion in both directions.

Emergency vehicle collision delays rescue and deepens gridlock after a Lampang tour bus overturns

Power lines along the highway were knocked down when the bus struck a roadside utility pole during the crash. Meanwhile, Lampang Provincial Electricity Authority workers were called in to cut power and remove the damaged pole. Traffic police diverted vehicles to an alternate route through Ban Pu Phai so as to ease congestion while recovery operations continued.

The cleanup took nearly three hours. Heavy cranes were brought in to lift the overturned bus onto a flatbed truck. By midnight, debris was cleared and one lane reopened to traffic. Police said full access was restored shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Tour operator representatives arrived at the scene to assist passengers. Stranded tourists waited by the roadside before being escorted to a nearby highway service centre, where they received food and water. A replacement bus later transported them to Bangkok.

Officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Lampang office were notified and began coordinating assistance for the injured and their companions. Embassy officials for the affected nationals were contacted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for consular support as well.

Power lines cut and road closed as recovery crews clear wreckage and assist stranded foreign tourists

Police from Hang Chat station conducted an initial investigation at the site. They collected skid marks and road surface samples to confirm the presence of oil on the asphalt. Officers said early evidence indicated the bus had been travelling within the speed limit. Weather conditions at the time were described as damp with light rain.

Driver Somchai Khamdee, 47, was taken to the station for questioning and alcohol testing. Police said the test returned negative. Somchai told officers he saw a dark patch on the road before the vehicle began sliding. He said he tried to brake but could not stop the bus from veering off course.

The Department of Land Transport has requested the bus’s maintenance records from Sri Thawong Tour for inspection. The company operates several interprovincial routes between Chiang Mai, Bangkok and the northeastern provinces. Officials said the bus involved was registered in Bangkok and had passed its last safety inspection in March.

By Sunday morning, most of the injured had been stabilised, according to Lampang Hospital director Dr. Preecha Rattanawong. Two patients remained in intensive care with head and chest injuries. “Their condition is serious but stable,” he said.

Investigation continues as authorities inspect bus records and assess safety conditions on Khun Tan pass

Highway authorities reminded drivers to exercise caution along the Khun Tan descent, a steep section known for sharp curves and frequent rain. Local officials said they would review road safety measures in the area, including better drainage and additional warning signs for oil or debris on the surface.

Police said a detailed report will be forwarded to provincial prosecutors once the investigation concludes. The bus remains impounded at Hang Chat police station pending inspection.

Traffic returned to normal on the Lampang–Chiang Mai highway by early Sunday. Cleanup crews continued removing oil residue and damaged barriers through the morning.

