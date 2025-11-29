Bangkok has unveiled a bold 5.7 km Formula One street circuit plan after the last Pheu Thai government previously drove a 2028 Grand Prix bid linked to high-end casino projects, major tourism goals and a ฿40 billion budget push, despite strong resistance from the ruling Bhumjaithai Party against gambling in Thailand.

A proposed track and circuit for a Bangkok Formula One Grand Prix was unveiled this week by the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), following a June Cabinet decision approving five annual races from 2028 in either March or September. In May, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the Monaco Grand Prix to advance the plan first pushed by her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin. Pheu Thai positioned the races as part of a wider package with a high-end Bangkok casino and new projects in key tourist hubs to attract high-spending visitors and sharpen Thailand’s image. The proposal remains on Pheu Thai’s platform but faces firm resistance from the ruling Bhumjaithai Party.

Thailand has released the draft layout for a proposed Formula One street circuit in Bangkok. The route will stretch 5.732 kilometres and run clockwise. It will pass eight major landmarks in the Chatuchak–Krung Thep Aphiwat area. The plan is part of Thailand’s bid to host the Thailand Grand Prix between 2028 and 2032.

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) issued the preliminary design this week. It highlights key stops including Bang Sue Grand Station, the Bangkok Bus Terminal, Chatuchak Weekend Market, Queen Sirikit Park, Chatuchak Park, Wachirabenchathat Park, the PTT headquarters and a State Railway residential area. The circuit will integrate transport hubs, commercial areas and public spaces.

SAT officials said the project is central to Thailand’s plan to become a “World Class Event Hub.” Moreover, the initiative aims to boost tourism, generate revenue, and raise the country’s international profile. Therefore, SAT has launched a public survey to gather feedback. The survey will feed into a full feasibility study.

Construction impacts, race scheduling and political momentum to drive Formula One plan

The proposed project will require phased construction lasting one to two years. Consequently, partial road closures will affect Kamphaeng Phet 2–6, Phahonyothin Road, and Therd Damri Road. Additionally, three parks in the Chatuchak area could face temporary restrictions. Public transport routes may be relocated during construction. Vendors at Chatuchak Weekend Market could experience operational disruptions, though the market will remain open on race days.

Thailand aims to host five editions of the Grand Prix between 2028 and 2032. Each event will run Friday through Sunday, likely in March or September.

The estimated cost of staging a Bangkok Formula One race is ฿1.2 billion. By comparison, MotoGP events held in Buriram cost approximately ฿300 million. Both events are licensed by the same organisation.

Thailand’s push to join the F1 calendar began under former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. On April 22, 2024, he discussed the plan with Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali in Bangkok.

Subsequently, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra continued pursuing the project. She visited Monaco in May and held intensive talks with Domenicali at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix, one of the world’s most well-known races.

Economic and foreign tourism impacts are behind the real push for a 2028 Bangkok Formula One race

Ms Paetongtarn highlighted the event’s 1.5 billion global television viewers. She said the Grand Prix would boost Thailand’s local economy if hosted in Bangkok.

Furthermore, officials presented the project as complementary to Thailand’s proposed casino initiatives, similar to Monaco. Monaco’s economy relies heavily on foreign tourism, its single most important industry.

In June 2025, Paetongtarn’s Cabinet approved Thailand’s formal bid. The approval followed a memorandum of understanding committing Thailand to host the race for five consecutive years. The total proposed budget was ฿40 billion, to be allocated annually with Cabinet approval each year. A detailed study is scheduled to run through 2028.

The circuit map shows a street course connecting major transport hubs, parks, and business areas. SAT officials said the design considers traffic management and urban integration. Environmental and traffic impact assessments are also planned. Temporary closures will affect roads and public spaces ahead of race weekends.

Technical standards, safety reviews and regulatory planning shape Thailand’s Bangkok Formula One move

The Bangkok street layout is designed to comply with FIA standards. Officials said it will provide facilities for teams, media and spectators.

Additionally, they emphasised that construction will follow engineering and safety requirements for Formula One events. SAT highlighted that selected roads underwent preliminary evaluations for traffic flow and safety.

The plan represents Thailand’s first major effort to host a Formula One Grand Prix in Bangkok. Furthermore, it will join the existing motorsport calendar, which includes MotoGP in Buriram. Both events operate under licenses from the same governing body. Technical, logistical and safety requirements are being coordinated with international motorsport authorities.

SAT officials noted that the public survey and feasibility study will determine final decisions. Therefore, construction timelines and budget allocations remain provisional and subject to Cabinet review.

Tourism goals, legal compliance and former casino-linked ambitions drove Formula One green light

The authority confirmed that all planning will comply with legal and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, organisers said the project would aim to minimise long-term disruptions while accommodating race preparations.

The government expects the project to attract high-spending international visitors. Organisers anticipate economic benefits from media exposure and tourism-related spending.

Moreover, the circuit would provide a new international sporting platform for Bangkok, integrating the city’s urban landmarks. SAT emphasised that roads, parks, and public spaces would remain partially accessible outside race preparations.

In conclusion, Thailand has presented a detailed plan for a Formula One Grand Prix in Bangkok. The proposal covers logistics, infrastructure, budget, and timeline considerations.

Officials emphasise the project aligns with prior urban planning initiatives and continues the country’s push to enter the Formula One calendar. Construction and regulatory processes are ongoing, with public input forming a critical component of the planning phase.

