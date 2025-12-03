American man found dead in a Pattaya hotel room in Jomtien handcuffed with a black bag over his head

American John Michael Walsh, 69, was found dead in a Pattaya hotel bathroom with his hands handcuffed behind his back and a black plastic bag over his head, prompting a full police investigation as authorities reviewed CCTV and forensic evidence.

Police further noted that there were no signs of struggle or room ransacking. Moreover, a bundle of black rubbish bags and an object resembling a restraint strap were also present, suggesting that investigators must consider multiple possibilities as they continue the inquiry.

Housekeeper finds body after failed attempts to reach guest and alerts Pattaya police immediately

Police were called to the hotel at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday by Ms. Nam-oi, 50, the hotel’s housekeeper. She told authorities that the room was scheduled for check-out that day. She knocked on the door several times without a response.

Therefore, she used a spare key to enter. Inside, she found Michael dead in the bathroom. She immediately notified the authorities.

Pol. Lt. Col. Adisorn Kongkoi, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Na Jomtien Police Station, arrived with Pol. Lt. Suriya Yuphum, Deputy Investigation Inspector. Rescue workers from the Sawang Rojana Sattahip Foundation and doctors from Wat Yansangwararam Hospital attended the scene. Subsequently, police secured the room and began a detailed inspection.

The Forensic Science Division 2 was called in to collect evidence and examine the scene. They documented the room thoroughly. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel’s internal and external cameras. However, the cameras on the sixth floor, where Michael’s room was located, were not functioning. Security footage shows Michael checked in alone at 4:14 p.m. the previous day. He parked his pickup truck in the rear lot before entering.

Investigators confirm no companions or disturbances while reviewing hotel logs and CCTV footage

Investigators confirmed no one accompanied Michael during check-in. Moreover, his personal belongings were found undisturbed. Hotel staff reported no complaints or unusual behaviour during his stay. Therefore, authorities are reviewing guest logs, staff schedules, and CCTV to identify any unusual activity.

Initial findings suggest a possible suicide, carried out in a bizarre manner. However, police have not ruled out homicide or other scenarios. The investigation remains ongoing. Forensic officers collected the black bags and the restraint-like object for laboratory analysis. They are also conducting fingerprint and physical evidence checks to determine if anyone else was present.

Michael’s body was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a detailed autopsy. Authorities will determine the exact cause of death. Results from the autopsy will guide the next steps of the investigation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy has been notified. Embassy officials are coordinating with the deceased’s family.

Incident highlights foreign tourist deaths and prompts closer scrutiny of hotels in resort areas

The incident occurred amid heightened attention to foreign tourist safety in Thailand’s resort regions. On the same day, an Austrian tourist died under unrelated circumstances in Phuket. Authorities confirmed both cases are being investigated independently. However, police emphasised increased scrutiny at hotels in popular tourist areas.

Residents and visitors near Na Jomtien have been informed of the ongoing investigation. Hotel management confirmed that security protocols are under review. Police continue to maintain a presence at the hotel while the investigation proceeds.

Witness statements indicate Michael appeared alone and calm upon arrival. No unusual interactions were reported. Additionally, hotel staff said the room showed no signs of forced entry or theft. Officers noted that the bundle of black bags and the restraint-like object might be connected to self-bondage practices, but their role is under examination.

CCTV and forensic evidence being reviewed as authorities urge public to provide helpful information

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage inside the hotel and around the property. They are also checking external cameras covering entrances, parking areas, and common spaces. Police are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. They stressed that all leads are actively pursued.

Autopsy and forensic analysis results are expected to clarify the cause of death. Authorities confirmed that all possibilities, including accidental, suicidal, and criminal, are under investigation. The investigation is continuing at full capacity.

Police have emphasised that public safety at hotels remains a priority. They continue collecting and analysing evidence. They also maintain communication with the U.S. Embassy and the deceased’s family. Michael’s death remains under close official scrutiny.

