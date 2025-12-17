PM meets security heads to discuss expanded martial law as border war rages on with more soldiers killed

Anutin consults with security chiefs to discuss expanding martial law as border clashes with Cambodia escalate. With 19 Thai soldiers and 16 civilians dead, there are rising fears for citizens. Ongoing military operations and heightened surveillance along the border.

With heavy fighting in Surin and 35 people dead, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with his National Security Council. One of the items up for discussion was expanding martial law as the conflict widens. Afterwards, Mr. Anutin was adamant that there was still no international pressure for a ceasefire, despite fears that the United States may pull the ongoing trade talks and impose higher tariffs. Furthermore, there are reports of pressure from China to bring the border hostilities to an end.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul indicated Thailand may expand martial law as clashes with Cambodian forces escalate. He said the decision will depend on evolving conditions along the border. On Tuesday, he reviewed extending martial law to other areas with the National Security Council. Authorities remain ready to act if hostilities intensify further.

The Prime Minister summoned NSC Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchawad for an informal meeting at the Khu Fah Building before the formal council session. The meeting focused on border clashes, military operations, and civilian safety.

Officials confirmed discussions included intercepting maritime military shipments and the seizure of a Chinese-made GAM-102 LR fifth-generation guided anti-tank missile system at Hill 500. Cambodian spies and mercenaries infiltrating Thailand were also reviewed. All monitored areas are under close observation.

Prime Minister and NSC discuss expanding martial law and military measures as border war escalates

Amid ongoing violence, casualties continue to rise. Two more Thai soldiers died at Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350 in Phanom Dong Rak District. Cambodia claims the district as part of Oddar Meanchey province. The Thai military death toll now stands at 19.

Additionally, 16 civilians have died amid heavy rocket and artillery attacks from Cambodia. BM-21 rockets specifically targeted civilian areas, according to military reports.

Prime Minister Anutin emphasised that Thailand is acting defensively. He said ceasefire requests should be directed to Cambodia. Furthermore, he reiterated that Thai forces never fired first and only responded to provocations.

Anutin dismissed Cambodian claims of Thai use of heavy weapons, urging observers to compare the arms used by both sides. He highlighted that Cambodia fired BM-21 rockets into Thai territory.

Casualties rise as Thai forces defend against Cambodian rockets and artillery along contested border districts

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s reported tariff threats to encourage a ceasefire, Anutin declined to comment. Likewise, he did not respond to China’s Foreign Ministry call for both countries to stop fighting. Nevertheless, he confirmed Thailand faces no international pressure to cease fire.

Prime Minister Anutin also addressed the situation of Thai citizens stranded near the conflict zone. He said agencies are ready to provide immediate assistance. He confirmed several thousand Thai citizens are affected.

Additionally, he acknowledged plans to charter flights if needed. Normal government operations continue, and agencies can act independently to ensure citizen safety.

During NSC consultations, detailed security measures were reviewed. Surveillance operations continue along key positions, including Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350. Military logistics, artillery placements, and border patrols remain under strict monitoring. Reinforcements are in place at key positions. Officials are prepared to implement additional security measures if the situation worsens.

Thai government reviews security measures and prepares evacuation and enhanced security plans

Prime Minister Anutin also addressed criticisms of launching parliamentary candidates during the conflict. He dismissed suggestions that the timing is inappropriate. Plans to unveil candidates will proceed as scheduled. Government sources emphasised that political activities are continuing alongside security operations without disruption.

Reports from the field confirm ongoing clashes. Thai forces maintain fortified positions at Prasat Ta Kwai, Hill 350, and surrounding areas. Cambodian artillery and rocket units continue to target civilian locations.

Emergency teams are operating under challenging conditions, though access remains limited. Government agencies coordinate closely to ensure civilian protection and operational readiness.

Prime Minister Anutin provided further operational details. Authorities are monitoring potential Cambodian incursions and intercepting military supply movements. Intelligence on foreign spies and mercenaries continues to be actively collected. Additionally, key positions along the border are reinforced. Thai forces maintain control over contested districts while monitoring the movement of opposing forces.

Military and civilian operations continue with Thai forces maintaining control and monitoring border positions

Medical and emergency services continue to operate in conflict zones. Casualty reports indicate 19 Thai soldiers and 16 civilians have died since fighting escalated. Evacuation and safety measures are being executed in coordination with local and national agencies.

Meanwhile, Thai positions remain on high alert, while surveillance has intensified to detect further threats.

The Prime Minister reiterated that martial law may expand as necessary. Authorities are ready to enforce additional restrictions to maintain order and respond to escalations. Surveillance, border security, and civilian support measures are already in effect, and all agencies remain prepared to act immediately.

No ceasefire agreement has been reached. Thailand maintains its defensive stance. Officials continue monitoring developments and adjusting military and civil measures accordingly. Calls for a halt in fighting, according to Anutin, should target Cambodia directly.

Martial law may expand as Thailand maintains defensive posture and monitors expanding border war

Prime Minister Anutin’s consultations with the NSC continue. Informal and formal meetings are ongoing to assess military, civilian, and diplomatic developments. Surveillance confirms Thai positions remain reinforced, and authorities continue monitoring Cambodian activity near the border.

Safety measures for civilians remain in effect, including potential repatriation flights. There are presently an estimated 7,000 Thais reportedly in Cambodia. On Sunday, Cambodia’s Hun Sen claimed that the denial of return to Thais in Poipet was because of fears for their safety. The Cambodian strongman pointed to air links between Cambodia and Thailand still being accessible.

Government agencies remain coordinated and prepared to respond immediately if conditions deteriorate.

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains volatile and unpredictable. Heavy exchanges of fire continue, with BM-21 rockets hitting civilian areas. Thai military positions remain fortified, and emergency operations continue in affected districts.

Martial law discussions are central to government planning. Thailand, according to Mr. Anutin, meanwhile, maintains a defensive posture and prepares for potential escalation.

