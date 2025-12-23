Driver fined, suspended and faces prosecution after losing temper with tourist who rubbished his van

Phuket van driver fined and banned for six months after striking a foreign tourist with a plastic bottle at the airport during a rubbish dispute. Viral video led to police action and an assault case filed by airport officials after the online furore.

The incident itself occurred last Thursday, December 18th. However, it has sparked controversy online among the Thai public. Many Thais thought authorities were too harsh with the driver, given the circumstances.

The driver was later identified as 31-year-old Ratchawit Budwicha, a licensed public transport van operator. The Thai man has an address in the Wichit area of Phuket. According to the video, he argued with a foreign passenger outside the airport terminal. Moments later, he struck the elderly traveller on the head with a plastic bottle. As a result, the confrontation became a public incident.

Dispute over rubbish escalated into airport confrontation after tourist refused to clean the van’s interior

The altercation reportedly began after the van arrived at the airport. Earlier, Ratchawit had been driving along Patong Beach when a group of 12 foreign tourists hired his van. The agreed fare for the trip was ฿1,200. According to police, the journey itself ended without incident.

However, upon arrival, Ratchawit inspected the vehicle interior. At that point, he discovered rubbish left behind by passengers. According to his statement, he then asked one of the tourists to clean it. When she allegedly refused, the discussion escalated into an argument.

The verbal dispute continued outside the terminal building. According to the footage, voices were raised during the exchange. Then, Ratchawit struck the woman once with a plastic bottle. Although the bottle was lightweight, the action was clearly visible on camera.

Afterwards, the video clip ended without further physical contact. Nevertheless, the footage was widely shared online within hours. Consequently, the incident sparked strong and divided reactions across social media platforms.

Online reaction split as critics condemn violence while others stress foreign passenger’s responsibility

On one side, many online users criticised the driver’s conduct. They stated that violence cannot be justified under any circumstances. In addition, several comments focused on professional standards for public transport drivers. Many argued that cleaning passenger rubbish is part of the job.

On the other hand, some users emphasised passenger responsibility. They argued that travellers should remove their own rubbish. Moreover, several commenters said public transport vehicles should be treated with respect. These views gained support from some drivers.

Meanwhile, van drivers from the same profession also joined the online discussion. Some said they understood Ratchawit’s frustration. They shared similar experiences involving careless passengers. However, they did not dispute the facts shown in the video.

Following the viral spread of the footage, authorities launched an investigation. Officers from Sakhu Police Station took the lead. At the same time, airport officials assisted with the inquiry.

Police investigation confirmed the suspect’s identity and sequence of events using CCTV and footage

First, investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the airport area. They then compared it with the viral clip. As a result, the location and sequence of events were confirmed. Police subsequently identified Ratchawit as the suspect.

After identification, officers arrested Ratchawit for questioning. He was taken to Sakhu Police Station later that day. During interrogation, he provided a detailed account of the incident.

Ratchawit confirmed that he had transported the group of tourists from Patong Beach. He also confirmed discovering rubbish inside the van upon arrival. Furthermore, he admitted to asking a passenger to clean it. According to police, he acknowledged the argument that followed.

Ratchawit admitted to striking the tourist with the plastic bottle. He told police he acted out of anger and sudden impulse. Subsequently, he apologised to the foreigner. He also promised not to repeat such behaviour in the future.

Driver fined and suspended for six months after violating transport rules and airport conduct regulations

After questioning, authorities imposed administrative penalties. Ratchawit was fined ฿1,000. In addition, his public transport driving licence was suspended.

The suspension period was set at 180 days, or about six months. As a result, he is prohibited from working as a public transport driver during that time. Officials said the penalty was imposed immediately.

Authorities cited specific reasons for the suspension. First, they noted improper attire while he was on duty. Second, they cited arguing with a passenger while working. Both actions violated public transport regulations.

Meanwhile, the foreign tourist involved did not file a personal complaint. She was scheduled to return to her home country later that day. Consequently, she did not remain in Thailand to pursue the matter.

Case proceeds despite no victim complaint as airport officials file assault charge supported by video

However, the lack of a personal complaint did not end the case. Due to clear video evidence, airport officials filed a formal complaint at the same time. The complaint was filed on grounds of physical assault.

Police stated that further legal penalties may still follow. Any additional action will depend on court proceedings. At present, no court date has been announced. The investigation file has been forwarded for legal review. Authorities have not released further details. The case remains under consideration within the judicial system.

Later, Sakhu police confirmed that the case will proceed to court. This followed a formal complaint being lodged by Airports of Thailand (AOT), which operates Phuket International Airport. This was in response to the online furore that erupted and was seen as damaging to Thailand’s image and the facility.

