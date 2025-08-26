Bolt driver in Phuket arrested for sexually assaulting young South African teacher, a female passenger

A Bolt driver in Phuket has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 28-year-old South African teacher during a late-night ride, raising urgent questions about ride-hailing safety and driver screening while authorities call for vigilance.

A 28-year-old South African teacher was sexually assaulted by a Bolt ride-hailing driver on the popular holiday island of Phuket, raising serious questions about the app’s safety and driver screening in Thailand. The attack occurred after she was left alone in the vehicle following a friend’s drop-off. Police in Phuket acted quickly, taking the suspect into custody on the same day the woman filed her complaint. Investigators say they are confident they have a strong case against the driver, highlighting urgent concerns over passenger safety on ride-hailing platforms.

Phuket police have arrested a 19-year-old Bolt taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a South African teacher during a late-night ride.

The suspect, identified as Chalermphetch from Trang Province, was apprehended at his rented room in Moo 7, Thepkrasattri Subdistrict, on August 24. Consequently, authorities immediately handed him over to Thalang Police for prosecution.

The victim, a 28-year-old teacher at a private school on the island, filed her complaint early Sunday morning. She alleged that the assault occurred while she was being transported to her home in Pa Klok Subdistrict.

Victim describes her night out and ride before the alleged sexual assault by the 19-year-old Bolt driver in Phuket

She told investigators that she had spent the evening drinking with colleagues at a restaurant in Bang Tao, Cherng Talay Subdistrict, on Saturday night. Then, between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m., she booked a white Bolt sedan to return home.

During the journey, the driver first dropped off another passenger. However, he then reportedly stopped in the Somboonsab area of Sri Sunthon Subdistrict. After that, the victim said he forced her from the car and assaulted her in nearby bushes.

A good Samaritan witnessed the attack, which caused the driver to flee immediately. Consequently, emergency services were called and police arrived to assist the victim. Initially, she only requested a police escort to reach her accommodation safely.

The following morning, she filed a formal complaint with Thalang Police Station. At length, investigators took a detailed statement and arranged a medical examination at Thalang Hospital to collect forensic evidence.

Police use app records and recovered belongings to confirm Bolt driver’s involvement in the alleged assault

Thalang Police detectives used ride-hailing app records to track the suspect. Significantly, they recovered the victim’s personal belongings from his possession. Certainly, this confirmed their suspicions.

Chalermphetch initially denied the allegations, claiming that the passenger had not paid the fare. However, police stated that eyewitness accounts and recovered evidence contradicted his claim.

Police emphasised the importance of public vigilance in preventing crime. In particular, they noted that the good Samaritan’s intervention was crucial in averting further harm.

The arrest followed a methodical and rapid investigation. Firstly, Thalang Police coordinated overnight to verify ride data, track the suspect’s movements and secure evidence. He will face prosecution under Thai law for sexual assault.

The victim’s ordeal has renewed concerns over ride-hailing safety on Phuket. In turn, police are urging late-night travellers, particularly women, to remain vigilant. For instance, they are encouraged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Medical and witness evidence reviewed along with CCTV footage to strengthen the sexual assault case

Investigators also worked closely on this case with the local hospital and forensic team. Furthermore, medical evidence and witness statements were meticulously documented to ensure the case is strong. Meanwhile, police are reviewing CCTV footage in the area to identify any other witnesses.

Police pointed out that the suspect’s age and temporary worker status raise questions about driver screening and safety regulations. Therefore, authorities said regulatory concerns are now part of ongoing inquiries.

Bolt Thailand expressed deep concern over the incident. Of course, the company confirmed full cooperation with law enforcement and encouraged all users to report safety incidents promptly.

Senior police officers remind the public that sexual assault allegations are treated with utmost seriousness in Phuket. Furthermore, prompt reporting greatly increases the chance of apprehending offenders and successfully prosecuting them.

Suspect remains in custody as authorities plan formal charges and review ride-hailing safety regulations

Chalermphetch presently remains in custody at Thalang District Police Station. Afterwards, officials confirm he will face formal charges after all initial evidence is processed.

The case has sparked public discussion about ride-hailing safety and regulatory oversight. Therefore, at some stage, based on this case, Ministry of Transport officials may have to decide whether stricter measures are needed to protect passengers travelling late at night.

Police continue to coordinate with both local and international officials to ensure the victim receives full support. Notably, legal experts say the swift police response will strengthen prosecution chances.

Investigators are also examining the driver’s history and checking for any previous complaints or reports. Furthermore, investigators stress their commitment to protecting residents and tourists from sexual violence.

Phuket police reiterate commitment to protect victims and promote vigilance in nighttime travel on the island

As the investigation progresses, Phuket police reaffirm their determination to uphold the law. Moreover, they particularly want to assure the public that victims of sexual assault receive timely protection and justice.

The case highlights the importance of community vigilance. In short, citizens who act responsibly and report suspicious behaviour can prevent serious crimes and save lives.

Police stated that they will continue monitoring ride-hailing services on the island. Notably, they are evaluating safety protocols in an effort to make night travel safer for residents and visitors. This is in addition to sending details of the investigation to Ministry of Transport officials in Bangkok.

The victim’s colleagues and friends have provided her with support. Additionally, investigators still urge anyone with further information to come forward and assist the ongoing investigation.

Poorly lit areas and forensic work emphasise the need for better public safety measures in some areas of Phuket

The attack occurred in a poorly lit area of Sri Sunthon Subdistrict, raising questions about public safety at night. Therefore, local officials in Phuket are reviewing street lighting and patrol coverage to prevent similar incidents.

Chalermphetch’s arrest sends a warning to those who commit sexual crimes. This investigation will rely heavily on forensic evidence, witness statements and app data. Additionally, officers confirm that every procedural step is being followed carefully to ensure a thorough and transparent process in making the prosecution case.

Bolt runs ride-hailing and taxi services across Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Phuket. Moreover, the Bolt app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, lets users book rides. Features and payment methods can vary by city. While often cheaper than rivals like Grab, cash remains the main option, with some drivers also accepting QR code transfers.

Bolt’s launch brought affordability and competition but leaves concerns over late-night passenger safety

Bolt launched in Thailand in late July 2020, starting in Bangkok. Consequently, it marked the company’s first entry into Southeast Asia, immediately challenging established competitors. The platform promised lower fares for passengers and higher earnings for drivers.

Safety, however, like all hailing apps, has been a key concern. Like other services, Bolt relies heavily on driver vetting and in-app reporting. Yet, incidents have highlighted the need for caution, especially for late-night travellers. Officials and the company urge passengers to stay vigilant and report suspicious behaviour to ensure rides remain safe.

Since launching in Thailand in 2020, Bolt has faced several safety incidents. Earlier, in January 2025, a Bolt driver in Pattaya was assaulted by a group of tourists after refusing to engage in conversation.

