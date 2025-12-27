Ceasefire signed Saturday sees hostilities wind down for 72 hour monitoring period in wider peace deal

Thai and Cambodian defence chiefs sign border ceasefire after deadly last day clashes leave three Thai soldiers dead. Guns fall silent under a 72-hour truce as both sides freeze troop positions and agree to mine clearance talks, with ASEAN observers monitoring the fragile peace.

Thailand’s Defence Minister General Nattapol Nakpanit signed a ceasefire with his Cambodian counterpart on Saturday morning. Fighting along the Thai-Cambodian border eased after midday under a 72-hour monitoring truce. The deal followed days of tense negotiations after the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur on December 22. It was signed at 10:15 am in a temporary tent near a border checkpoint, after 48 hours of fierce clashes that left three Thai soldiers dead near Sa Kaeo Province on Friday.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to halt fighting along their shared border. Certainly, the ceasefire comes after weeks of clashes since December 7. Indeed, it was all-out war between the two kingdoms. Thailand’s Minister of Defence, General Natthaphol Nakpanich, signed the agreement with his Cambodian counterpart.

The deal was concluded at the Ban Phak Krad permanent border crossing in Chanthaburi Province. Notably, the meeting formed part of a Special Session of the General Border Committee. It took place on December 27, 2025. Subsequently, the ceasefire took effect at 12:00 PM local time.

Both sides agreed that troops will remain in their current positions. Furthermore, no fresh troop movements are allowed. No reinforcements are permitted. The ceasefire covers all weapons. In addition, it includes civilian targets and infrastructure. Forces must avoid provocative actions at all times. Therefore, patrols cannot cross into the other side’s territory. The agreement will be monitored for 72 hours. Officials will then assess whether the truce holds during that period.

Ceasefire deal sets formal end to hostilities, continuity of troop positions and mine clearance plan

Thailand says the agreement includes three key conditions. Firstly, the first is a formal and sincere end to hostilities. Cambodia had already announced a ceasefire on December 22 at an ASEAN meeting. However, Thailand sought a joint document to record commitments. The GBC meeting, therefore, produced a written statement. Officials say this creates a bilateral framework for resolving disputes.

Secondly, the second condition is continuity. Both sides must maintain positions without change. No advances are allowed. No attacks may take place. Meanwhile, the 72-hour window aims to prove that both sides will comply.

If the situation stabilises, then civilians may return home. The agreement states that 18 Cambodian soldiers will then be released. Thailand says this follows international practice after hostilities end.

Finally, the third condition concerns landmines. Both countries accept that mines pose a humanitarian threat. A joint working group will therefore manage clearance operations. The plan calls for systematic and transparent work. Afterward, mine clearance will take place before future demarcation work.

ASEAN observers monitor truce as recent Sa Kaeo clashes and rocket fire leave Thai soldiers dead

ASEAN observers will help monitor the truce. Border coordination offices will manage communication locally. A hotline will link defence ministers and chiefs of defence. Senior leaders may visit the border if required. Government communication teams will work together to address public information. Officials say this is intended to counter misinformation.

The ceasefire followed intense fighting in Sa Kaeo Province. Clashes took place at several locations. Ban Nong Chan in Khok Sung District saw the heaviest exchanges. Cambodian forces used artillery and mortars.

BM-21 multiple rocket launchers were also fired. Further fighting took place at Ban Khlong Phaeng in Ta Phraya District. Positions there were strengthened ahead of attacks. Troops also exchanged fire at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo in Khok Sung District.

Thai authorities confirmed casualties. Three soldiers from the 1st Army Region died during fighting on December 26. The deaths occurred around 5:00 PM near Nong Chan. The soldiers were Sergeant Major Pongsakorn Nakthongdee, Private Patiphan Sorpradit, and Private Thiwatawan Pholyiam. All served with the 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment. Earlier reports had recorded the three Thai deaths at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo on December 26. Heavy fighting afterwards continued as both sides sought to secure ground.

Officials trade blame as defence ministers sign ceasefire and renew cooperation on mines

Thai officials say Cambodian forces initiated hostilities. They state that Thai troops responded in self-defence under international law. Cambodia has accused Thailand of provoking the clashes. Both sides continue to dispute responsibility.

Thailand says its actions aim to protect sovereignty and public safety. Officials state that operations followed clear rules and principles. These included proportional responses. They also refer to wider strategic factors. These include economic stability and international perceptions.

The GBC meeting was attended by senior defence leaders from both countries. General Natthaphol represented Thailand. General Tea Seyha represented Cambodia. The session took place in a temporary tent near the border checkpoint. The ceasefire was signed at 10:15 AM. It came into effect at noon. After signing, the Cambodian delegation returned to its side of the border.

The agreement also records commitments against transnational crime. These include cybercrime and human trafficking. Both sides state continued adherence to the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel mines. Cooperation in these areas will continue under the GBC structure.

Authorities promise support for families as some areas fall quiet while border clashes wind down

Thai authorities addressed domestic concerns over the fighting. They expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wounded. They said the government remains responsible for compensation and welfare. Long-term care for injured personnel will be reviewed.

Reports indicate that some areas fell quiet shortly after the ceasefire. Gunfire reportedly stopped in parts of Surin Province at 12:05 PM. Artillery had been heard minutes before near Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350. However, clashes reportedly continued near Kantharalak District after the deadline. Monitoring continues along the front lines.

Cambodia previously presented proposals at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia. After that, the eastern kingdom formally requested a ceasefire in writing when General Border Committee (GBC) talks opened. It also introduced Draft Amendment No. 6 during the GBC talks. In effect, a ceasefire proposal. This proposal laid the groundwork for Saturday’s ceasefire plan. Thailand sought a joint statement to formalise commitments.

For now, both armies remain deployed along the border. Weapons stay in place but must remain silent. The 72-hour monitoring period will determine the next steps. Further updates are expected as officials track compliance.

