Man survives after jumping from Expressway height on Bangkok’s ring road but suffers two broken legs

Foreign man survives a leap from Bangkok’s Sirat Expressway near Rama 9 but breaks both legs. Found conscious at the scene, he was rushed to Rajavithi Hospital. Police say he carried cash , but no ID and the investigation is ongoing.

A foreign man believed to have links to the United Arab Emirates broke both legs Friday night after jumping from the Sirat Expressway on Bangkok’s ring road overpass system in the Rama 9 area. Paramedics and responding police found him conscious at the scene. They gave first aid before rushing him to hospital. He was later admitted to Rajavithi Hospital.

A foreign man suffered serious injuries after jumping from an elevated expressway in Bangkok late Friday, police said. The incident occurred on December 26, 2025. The location was the Sirat Expressway near the Rama 9 area. Police recorded the time at about 9:35 p.m. Officers from Makkasan Police Station received reports of a man on the expressway and responded.

Pol. Lt. Col. Pongjinda Wiriyaprakob of Makkasan Police Station confirmed the events. He said the man jumped from the elevated roadway. The man landed on a parallel street below the expressway structure. Police said rescue workers had already approached the man before the jump. They were moving toward him to provide assistance.

Rescue workers reported that the man had been walking back and forth along the expressway. They said he continued to move in this way for some time.

Rescuers approach, man jumps from Sirat Expressway, suffers broken legs, and is hospitalised

The workers approached to help him. Upon seeing the approaching team, the man then jumped from the elevated road. Police confirmed this description of events.

The fall from the expressway was significant. The man landed on the road running beneath the structure. Rescue workers reached him shortly after the fall. They administered first aid at the scene. Police said the man remained conscious while receiving treatment.

The man suffered fractures in both legs, police said. Rescue personnel transported him to Rajavithi Hospital for further care. Police described the injuries as serious. The man remains hospitalised.

Authorities have not identified the man. Police said he carried no personal documents. Officers, therefore, could not confirm his name, age, or nationality. They referred to him only as a foreign man. The investigation remains open.

Police examined the items found with the man at the scene. They reported that he carried about 5,500 UAE dirhams in cash. That amount is approximately $1,500. He also had ฿10,400. That amount is about $330. No identification documents were found together with the cash, police said.

Police say investigation continues after Bangkok expressway jump that left unidentified foreign man hurt

Pol. Lt. Col. Prasert Wongcharoen, deputy superintendent of Makkasan Police Station, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. Officers continue gathering information connected to the case. They have not released further details. Police said the man remains under hospital care with serious injuries.

Rescue workers and police provided the main sequence of events. First, the man was seen walking back and forth along the Sirat Expressway. Second, rescue workers approached the man with the intention of helping him. Third, the man jumped from the elevated expressway when he saw the rescue team. Fourth, he landed on the parallel street below. Fifth, rescue workers provided immediate medical assistance and transported him to hospital.

Police described the response as routine for such incidents. Officers recorded the timing, the location, the injuries, and the items recovered. They confirmed the man’s condition as serious but conscious. No additional injuries were reported.

Police confirm location near Rama 9 but say lack of documents delays identification after fall

The Sirat Expressway is an elevated roadway in Bangkok. The section involved is near the Rama 9 area. Police emphasized the exact location and time. They stated that the fall occurred at around 9:35 p.m. on December 26.

Authorities declined to release any images, further descriptions, or additional background. They reported only the confirmed facts. Police said the absence of documents has delayed formal identification. The presence of both UAE dirhams and Thai baht was recorded as part of the investigation.

Officers from Makkasan Police Station will continue to handle the case. Statements from rescue workers form part of the record. The hospital continues to treat the man for fractures in both legs. Police have not released any update on his condition beyond the description of serious injuries.

Authorities did not provide any information on the man’s activities before the incident. They also did not release details about how long he had been on the expressway. Police focused on the confirmed timeline, the jump, the injuries, and the ongoing investigation.

Man conscious in hospital as police log recovered cash and continue inquiries into the incident

The man was conscious when admitted to Rajavithi Hospital, police said. Medical teams began treatment immediately upon arrival. Police did not release further medical details. They did not state whether the man was able to communicate with officers.

The recovered cash remains part of the recorded evidence. Police listed approximately $1,500 worth of UAE dirhams and about $330 in Thai baht. No other property or documentation was reported at the scene.

Senior officers confirmed that the investigation remains active. They will continue efforts to formally identify the man. Police did not state whether they had contacted any embassies or agencies. They said only that the case remains under review.

The man’s condition remains serious, according to police. He continues to receive treatment at Rajavithi Hospital. Officers did not provide a prognosis. They also did not provide a timeline for further updates.

Police have not released any statements beyond the recorded facts. They emphasised the time, the place, the fall, the injuries, the hospital transfer, the lack of identification, and the cash amounts. They said the investigation continues under the supervision of senior officers at Makkasan Police Station.

