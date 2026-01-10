Police to move on arrest warrants for 10 politicians including MPs and candidates linked to crime groups

Police probe up to 10 politicians over drugs, online gambling and scam links as election funding fears rise. PM Anutin refuses to name suspects, while the justice minister signals arrests may be imminent and authorities tighten election monitoring.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday again refused to name 10 politicians under investigation, including former MPs and candidates in the February 8 election, who are being targeted by Royal Thai Police operations. Reports indicate arrest warrants could be sought by investigators, a move that would trigger a national crisis as Thailand moves through a historic and fiercely contested general election.

Thai politics entered an atmosphere of feverish speculation on Friday after reports of a major Royal Thai Police operation emerged. The operation is understood to be targeting up to 10 politicians. These individuals are suspected of links to drug trafficking, online gambling networks, and scam operations. As a result, political tension rose rapidly.

At the same time, concerns intensified over election financing nationwide. In particular, reports pointed to large sums of money entering campaigns from illegal sources. Consequently, scrutiny increased as the election period drew closer. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies expanded their investigations.

On Friday, acting Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed reporters. However, he declined to release any names. He said confidentiality was required. “We’re keeping the names confidential based on their behavior,” he said. He added, “Do I have to say this many times again?”

Justice minister confirms police moving on 10 politicians over scams, gambling and drugs

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat confirmed the scope of the investigations. He said more than 10 politicians and former MPs are under investigation. Specifically, the cases involve online gambling networks, scam operations, and drug trafficking. As a result, arrests may be imminent.

According to Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon, investigations have been ongoing for some time. He said police agencies have worked continuously. In particular, cyber police are involved alongside the Royal Thai Police. Therefore, coordinated enforcement operations are being prepared.

He made the remarks after criticism from Rangsiman Rome. Rome is a former People’s Party list MP. Rome accused the government of failing to suppress scam gangs. He also accused it of failing to curb illegal gambling networks. Consequently, he said “grey businesses” were gaining political influence.

In response, Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon rejected claims of government failure. Instead, he said investigations were already advanced. Moreover, he stressed that intelligence gathering never stopped. As a result, enforcement actions are now moving closer.

Justice minister signals imminent crackdown as investigations move towards arrest warrants

He also hinted at a large-scale crackdown. Specifically, he referred to arrests involving more than 10 individuals. These include election candidates and former MPs. Most of the cases involve online gambling platforms and scam networks.

On January 8, the justice minister appeared publicly at the Ministry of Justice. There, he presided over a nationwide kick-off event. The event focused on drug prevention among juveniles and youth. At the same time, it promoted drug-free zones in juvenile facilities.

During the event, authorities distributed drug testing kits nationwide. In addition, the ministry outlined prevention and rehabilitation policies. These policies target relapse prevention among juveniles. They also aim to prevent misconduct by staff in detention facilities.

Importantly, the same event became a platform for political clarification. Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon addressed a Facebook post by Rangsiman Rome. The post cited an interview attributed to the minister. Rome quoted him as saying no politicians were linked to scams or gambling sites.

Justice minister rejects claims and says remarks on politicians arose from a cyber police misunderstanding

However, the justice minister said that the interpretation was incorrect. According to him, the issue stemmed from a misunderstanding. He explained that the incident occurred during a policy briefing. The briefing took place at the Cyber Police headquarters.

At that time, he said, he was delivering a general policy speech. A reporter asked whether politicians were involved in drug cases. Therefore, he said he did not name anyone. He said the question was outside the briefing’s purpose.

As a result, he said his response was misinterpreted. He denied confirming that no politicians were involved. Instead, he said investigations were already underway. “I was only there to deliver a policy briefing,” he said.

He then confirmed ongoing investigations by multiple agencies. These include the Cyber Police and the Royal Thai Police. Additionally, the Department of Special Investigation is involved. As a result, integrated data sharing is now in place.

Database of around 10 politicians with criminal cases shared across police and DSI agencies

Crucially, Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon confirmed the existence of a database. The database lists politicians under investigation. According to him, it contains approximately 10 individuals. Most are parliamentary candidates. Some are current MPs.

“Regarding the database of politicians, former MPs, or current MPs,” he said, “there are approximately 10 individuals.” He added that most were candidates. The minister noted only some were sitting MPs.

He said the investigations rely on integrated intelligence. Specifically, data is shared among the cyber police, national police and the DSI. Therefore, authorities consider the cases substantive. Public updates will follow when appropriate, he said.

The justice minister also addressed election financing risks. He acknowledged concerns that illegal funds could enter campaigns. In particular, money from gambling and drug cases remains a risk. Consequently, he issued policy directives to the cyber police.

Warning on illegal election funds as cyber police act and Worldcoin case draws scrutiny

“This is a serious concern and a crucial matter,” he said. According to him, preventive action is necessary. Therefore, the cyber police were instructed to act early. The aim is to prevent misuse of funds during the election period.

Separately, Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon addressed Special Case No. 148/2568. The case involves an iris-scanning business linked to cryptocurrency. Specifically, it concerns the Worldcoin project. Investigators are examining a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU was signed on March 27, 2024. It involved the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society. The other party was Prime Opportunity Fund VCC Singapore. As a result, the case drew attention from investigators.

Previously, the justice minister said he would file complaints. These complaints were to be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. They were also to be filed with the Department of Special Investigation. The aim was to consider prosecution.

Investigators launch searches in special cases while Justice Minister withholds details

On the latest development, he provided an update. He said a special investigation team would conduct searches. These searches target specific locations. Evidence is being gathered for further investigation.

However, he requested time before releasing details. According to him, the investigation is still ongoing. Therefore, no names were disclosed. He said further information would follow later.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also addressed the controversy. He dismissed allegations of illicit election financing. He emphasized that no politically motivated investigation was underway. Again, he stressed confidentiality.

On January 9, he spoke at the Ministry of Finance. There, he addressed questions about timing. Critics suggested the investigation was politically driven. However, he rejected that suggestion.

Prime Minister Anutin rejects political motive and again defends secrecy given investigation’s timing

He said, “It was not politically motivated.” According to him, the investigation follows established procedures. Therefore, election timing was irrelevant. He repeated that names would remain confidential.

When asked about a leaked list of 10 politicians, he responded firmly. “I’ve already said that we’re keeping the names confidential,” he said. He declined to elaborate further.

He did not confirm the authenticity of the leaked list. However, he did not deny ongoing investigations. As a result, uncertainty continues.

For now, law enforcement agencies continue their work. Meanwhile, political figures remain cautious. Investigations remain active across multiple agencies. The situation continues to develop.

In addition, on Friday, the Secretary-General of the Election Commission Sawaeng Boonme, said that if those in question are arrested and charged, they may be removed as candidates. However, if they are arrested and bailed before the courts, they would still be eligible to run. Nonetheless, if removed from their political parties, they would also be barred from running.

In any event, any removed candidates would be notified to voters at election stations.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the Election Commission has strengthened its monitoring of constituency operations after receiving reports of vote buying. He said that strict and robust actions would be taken against offenders.

Further reading:

People’s Party candidate in Bangkok arrested on Monday over links to money laundering network

Poll shows there’s still a chance for a Pheu Thai People’s Party coalition but it will take a bit of luck

Chuwit described the People’s Party’s leadership as ‘childish’ and says the party was spoilt by voters

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state