Russian man accused of extortion of a car dealer is arrested by the pool at a luxury resort on Koh Samui

Thai police arrested Russian fugitive Sibgatullin Airat at a luxury resort in Koh Samui using biometric tracking. He faces extradition to Russia for extorting ฿390,000 from a car dealership CEO while evading authorities in Thailand and abroad.

A Russian man who extorted ฿390,000 from a car dealership in his home country, threatening the CEO with the release of sensitive information, was arrested on Thursday on Koh Samui. 50-year-old Sibgatullin Airat was caught by Immigration Bureau officers while relaxing by the pool with his girlfriend at a luxury resort in Bo Phut. He is now held by the bureau pending extradition to Russia to face charges.

Thai Immigration Bureau officers arrested a Russian man at a luxury resort in Bo Phut, Koh Samui, on Thursday. The suspect, Sibgatullin Airat, 40, is wanted in Russia for extorting over 1 million roubles from a car dealership CEO.

According to Pol Col Naruwat Phuttawiro, commander of Surat Thani Immigration Office, the Russian Embassy requested assistance to locate Airat. Therefore, Thai authorities coordinated to track him. He had fled Russia to evade prosecution.

Airat had been frequently changing hotels to avoid detection. However, Thai immigration authorities used the national biometric system to locate him. They found he had checked into a luxury resort with his girlfriend. Consequently, officers apprehended him by the swimming pool on Thursday.

Thai police track and arrest Russian fugitive at a luxury Koh Samui resort using biometric technology

Authorities immediately revoked his permission to remain in Thailand. Moreover, they launched an official investigation. Airat is now in immigration detention pending deportation and extradition.

Russian authorities said Airat, along with three accomplices, carried out extortion between November 2023 and November 2024. They allegedly threatened to release confidential information about a major Russian automobile dealership. Therefore, the CEO transferred the demanded sum, about ฿390,000, before reporting the crime to the Russian police.

Russian federal police issued arrest warrants for the group. Then, they coordinated with Thai authorities after confirming Airat had fled to Thailand. Pol Lt Gen Phanumat Bunlaksana, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, ordered nationwide intensified enforcement against foreign criminals hiding in Thailand. Furthermore, the bureau encouraged the public to report suspicious activity by calling the 1178 hotline or Surat Thani Immigration Office at 077-423440.

Immigration bureau revokes stay and urges the public to report foreign criminals hiding in Thailand

Airat’s arrest coincided with other incidents involving Russian nationals in Thailand. On January 7, Phuket Marine Police detained a Russian man working illegally as a tour guide. They became suspicious after observing him escorting tourist groups. Investigators confirmed he had been guiding tourists without a licence for over three years, especially during peak season.

In addition, last month, another Russian was arrested in Bangkok for running an investment scam. He defrauded the elderly owner of a Chinese-Thai herbal medicine company of more than ฿11 million. Authorities said the suspect claimed to represent a stock trading agency and convinced the victim to invest in fake stock.

Investigators discovered that Airat had repeatedly changed his accommodation in Thailand. Nonetheless, the biometric tracking system identified him staying near Nai Beach, Koh Samui. Police raided the hotel and found him relaxing by the pool with his girlfriend. Therefore, they immediately detained him without incident.

Arrest follows multiple cases of Russian nationals committing scams and illegal work in Thailand

Officials emphasised that Airat’s stay permit had been revoked. Moreover, he is now subject to deportation and extradition procedures. Thai authorities also confirmed that close coordination with the Russian Embassy facilitated the arrest.

The case highlights the role of technology in tracking fugitives. Specifically, biometric systems enabled authorities to locate Airat despite his frequent hotel changes. Additionally, immigration officers said hotel staff are urged to report suspicious behaviour to authorities.

Airat’s accomplices remain under investigation. Russian authorities are pursuing their capture abroad. Thai immigration officials said cross-border cooperation and intelligence-sharing were critical in this case. Consequently, Airat could not evade arrest while residing in Thailand.

Authorities warned that foreign nationals attempting to hide in tourist areas may face strict enforcement. Immigration officials said monitoring systems, tips from the public and international coordination increase detection efficiency. Therefore, hotels and resorts remain key observation points for enforcement teams.

Technology and cooperation prevent foreign fugitives from evading arrest in Thailand’s tourist hotspots

Pol Lt Gen Phanumat said immigration offices nationwide are under strict instructions to monitor foreigners involved in criminal activity abroad. Additionally, Thai police and immigration officers continue working together to enforce warrants and investigate ongoing cases.

Authorities stressed that deportation and extradition follow standard protocols. Airat will remain in detention until these procedures conclude. Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau continues reviewing his travel history, accommodation records and potential contacts in Thailand.

The arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of international cooperation. Russian authorities praised Thai officials for rapid action. Furthermore, officers highlighted that the operation prevented Airat from further evasion.

Immigration and police liaison with Russia prevent further flight and strengthen border security

Cases in Phuket and Bangkok indicate a pattern of foreign nationals facing legal action while residing in Thailand. Therefore, Thai authorities are increasing monitoring in tourist hotspots, including resorts, hotels and guesthouses. Investigations into other suspects remain ongoing.

Airat’s capture illustrates the Immigration Bureau’s use of both technology and human intelligence. In addition, the bureau said public cooperation is essential for timely arrests. Officers continue to investigate accomplices and are prepared to execute additional warrants.

Officials said all cases remain active, with further enforcement likely. Immigration and police authorities will maintain vigilance across provinces, particularly in areas popular with foreign tourists. Consequently, Thailand continues to track, detect and arrest foreign fugitives who enter the country.

Further reading:

Blitzkrieg on foreign firms and enterprises on Koh Phangan continues with French owned resort busted

35-year-old Frenchman arrested on Koh Phangan on Sunday for rape as island-wide swoop nets 6 suspects

Ten foreign Poker players arrested in a police swoop on a rented house in Koh Phangan on Tuesday night

Russian-Chinese Koh Phangan alliance to sell drugs to foreigners. Accused entered Thailand illegally

Sex, drugs, business and work abuses linked to expats targeted this week by police raids on Koh Phangan

Ten arrested and two illegal hostels shuttered on Koh Phangan as fierce crackdown continues on the island

Crackdown aimed at upending foreign business trade moves from Koh Phangan to Phuket. Four arrested

Crackdown to wipe out foreign business abuses and ownership on Koh Phangan & Koh Samui intensifies

Raids on foreign owned hotels on Koh Phangan carry on with three Israelis arrested and a fourth sought

Fears grow among foreign business owners after Koh Phangan blitz sees German, French and Israelis held