Vote buying operation detected in Khon Kaen in viral video clip. Report lodged with Election Commission

Vote-buying scandal engulfs Thai election as videos show cash payments to voters. Complaints spread across provinces. Police and Election Commission open probes after the Bank of Thailand flagged suspicious withdrawals. Authorities scramble to contain growing fallout before polling day.

New evidence has emerged as fears grow over rampant vote buying ahead of Sunday’s General Election. A video circulated on Thursday shows an elderly woman in Khon Kaen selling her vote for ฿1,000. After the footage surfaced, the Election Commission said it had not received a formal complaint. However, later that day, an eligible voter from Khon Kaen District 9, Mr. Somkiat Haewkaew, came forward to file a formal complaint supported by the video. The 60-year-old urged local Election Commission officers to urgently investigate the matter.

More evidence emerged on Thursday of what authorities believe may be widespread vote buying in Thailand’s General Election. The latest developments followed incidents reported in several provinces over recent days. Investigations are now underway by election and police authorities.

On Sunday, reports surfaced of vote buying at an old people’s association in Surat Thani Province. Shortly after, a well-known public figure stated online that his grandmother had sold her vote for 2,000 baht. The statement circulated widely on social media and added to growing scrutiny of the election process.

Attention then shifted to Khon Kaen Province. A video clip began circulating online showing what appears to be votes being purchased for 1,000 baht. The footage was recorded in an area within Constituency 9. The clip shows a discussion about payments and references to a candidate’s number.

Election Commission stance shifts as voter prepares to submit video evidence of alleged vote buying

Earlier, the Election Commission stated that it had not yet received a formal complaint regarding vote buying in the area. That position changed on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Saisorn Boran, an eligible voter in Constituency 9 of Khon Kaen Province, came forward with evidence.

At 2:00 p.m. on February 5, 2026, Mr. Saisorn arrived at the Khon Kaen Provincial Election Commission office. He submitted the video clip that had been circulating online. He lodged a formal complaint requesting an investigation and legal action against those involved.

The complaint was received by Mr. Wachara Srisarn, Director of the Khon Kaen Provincial Election Commission. The incident shown in the clip occurred in Kao Ngiew Subdistrict, Phon District, Khon Kaen Province. The area falls within Constituency 9.

Mr. Saisorn stated that he decided to file the complaint after learning that individuals in the area, acting as representatives of a candidate, had offered money to villagers. He said the video clearly shows a conversation about the payment of 1,000 baht to villagers.

Voter says video is authentic and filed in good faith after learning of cash offers to villagers

Mr. Saisorn confirmed that he was not present at the scene when the incident occurred. He said he acted as a local resident and eligible voter who became aware of the incident. After seeing the footage, he decided to submit evidence to the Election Commission for verification and investigation.

The local voter stated that the video clip is authentic and depicts a recent incident. He said he intended to act in good faith and fulfil his civic duty. In particular, he denied any intention to discredit or harass any individual or political group.

Later the same day, villagers in Khon Kaen filed additional complaints with both the police and the Election Commission. They requested investigations into video footage allegedly showing vote buying at two different banks in Constituency 9. The villagers affirmed their innocence and denied any malicious intent.

At approximately 4:51 p.m. on February 5, villagers publicly demanded legal action against a parliamentary candidate in Constituency 9. They provided video evidence showing payments of 1,000 baht per person. The evidence was submitted to both the police and election authorities.

Villagers escalate complaints to police and election officials over alleged cash payments per vote

At Phon Police Station, a formal police report was also filed. Pol. Lt. Phajon Tielek, Deputy Investigator at Phon Police Station, received the complaint while on duty. The report was submitted by Mr. Somkiat Haewkaew, aged 60.

Mr. Somkiat is a resident of Moo 12, Kan Lueang Subdistrict, Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen Province. He stated that he is a Thai citizen eligible to vote in the upcoming election and referendum scheduled for February 8, 2026, as determined by the Election Commission.

According to the police report, Mr. Somkiat discovered alleged vote buying at Ban Non Sa-at, Moo 6, Kao Ngiew Subdistrict, Phon District. He reported seeing a group of four to five individuals approach villagers. The group allegedly offered 500 and 1,000 baht banknotes while stating a candidate’s number.

Mr. Somkiat submitted video evidence to the police to support his complaint. The material was accepted for further legal proceedings. Police stated that the evidence would be reviewed as part of the investigation process.

Police received a formal report from Khon Kaen voter alleging cash offers tied to candidate numbers

In Khon Kaen, the Election Commission confirmed receipt of complaints and supporting documents. Following this, Mr. Wachara Srisarn stated that an inquiry committee would be formed. He added that the investigation would proceed according to established legal procedures.

Meanwhile, reports of alleged vote buying have also emerged from other provinces. Specifically, these include Ubon Ratchathani and several other politically competitive areas. Notably, the reports have surfaced over the past week during the campaign period.

On Friday, the Bank of Thailand released information related to unusual financial activity. In its statement, the bank reported details of six bank accounts. In total, 250 million baht was withdrawn from these accounts.

Additionally, the Bank of Thailand also noted a pattern in the withdrawals. According to the report, the withdrawals reportedly involved requests for lower-denomination banknotes. In several cases, 500 baht notes were specifically requested.

Unusual cash withdrawals flagged as election officials caution funds may relate to business activity

According to the bank, the information had been shared with relevant authorities. As a result, the transactions are now subject to further review. However, no direct link to specific candidates or parties has been confirmed.

Despite this, senior Election Commission officials have urged caution. In their view, the withdrawn funds may have been intended for commercial or business purposes. For now, officials said the matter remains under investigation.

In Khon Kaen Province, historically, electoral outcomes have varied in past elections. Most recently, in the 2023 General Election, Khon Kaen had 11 parliamentary seats. In that contest, the Pheu Thai Party won six seats.

Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party secured three seats in the province. At the same time, the Bhumjaithai Party, which is part of the current ruling coalition, won two seats. Taken together, these results reflect the province’s competitive political landscape.

So far, authorities have not identified which party or candidate may be connected to the alleged vote-buying incidents. As a result, investigations remain ongoing at both provincial and national levels. Officials added that further updates would be released once inquiries are completed.

