Helmeted gunman shot dead a 24-year-old Iraqi tourist in a daylight attack on busy Patong hotel street as police launched a manhunt and arrested the suspect hours later in Phuket while he attempted to flee Thailand on a Doha-bound flight.

A 24-year-old Iraqi national was gunned down on Saturday in what police described as a clinical assassination, carried out by a gunman wearing a full-face helmet who fired multiple shots at close range, with at least two bullets striking the victim, who later succumbed to his wounds at Patong Hospital in Phuket; police initially released a description indicating the attacker was a foreign national, a suspicion confirmed on Sunday morning with the arrest of a Colombian man identified as Fernando Guevara Sanchez.

A 39-year-old gunman fatally shot a 24-year-old Iraqi man on a street in Patong on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The attack occurred in daylight on Siriraj Road in a busy hotel area. The victim later died in hospital.

As a result, police launched an immediate manhunt, and the case is now under full investigation. A Provincial Court arrest warrant was issued for an identified suspect. Despite moving to enter Phuket International Airport, the suspect was apprehended by police later on Sunday morning in the Thalang district of Phuket.

Significantly, the man had planned to depart the kingdom just hours later and was booked on Qatar Airways flight QR843 to Doha.

Police receive hospital alert, deploy teams, secure scene and confirm identity of Iraqi shooting victim

At 5:53 p.m., Patong Police Station received an urgent report. The call came from Patong Hospital’s emergency room. Staff reported a foreign man with gunshot wounds. Shortly afterwards, doctors confirmed his death. Consequently, police were requested to attend the autopsy. The coroner was notified without delay.

Police Lieutenant Tharpnathon Meechina, a deputy investigator, received the report. Following that, he was instructed to attend post-mortem procedures. At the same time, Police Colonel Korkrit Khanthakrue was informed. He is the superintendent of Patong Police Station. Immediately, senior officers mobilised. Investigators rushed to the scene.

Police divided their response into two teams. First, one team went to Patong Hospital. There, officers confirmed the victim’s identity. Meanwhile, another team secured the crime scene. Forensic officers joined that group. Together, they began evidence collection.

The deceased was identified as Ameer Mundher Mahmood. He was 24 years old. He was an Iraqi national. It is understood he was visiting Phuket as a tourist. According to police, he suffered one to two gunshot wounds. The firearm calibre remains unknown.

Investigators outline timing, approach and detailed description of helmeted gunman in Patong attack

According to investigators, the shooting occurred at about 5:40 p.m. At that time, the victim was outside a hotel. He was checking or cleaning his motorcycle. The motorcycle was parked opposite the building. Then, an unidentified man approached him directly. The movement appeared deliberate.

Police released a detailed suspect description. The man was approximately 175 to 180 centimetres tall. He had a tan complexion. He wore a black full-face helmet. Additionally, he wore a black short-sleeved T-shirt. He also wore blue jeans and black sneakers.

According to police, the suspect carried a black and white bag. As he reached close range, he produced a firearm. The weapon type remains unidentified. Then, he fired at the victim. At least one shot struck the victim. As a result, the victim collapsed with severe injuries.

Immediately afterwards, the suspect fled the scene. He ran back the same way he came. CCTV cameras captured his movements. The footage shows him before the attack. It also shows him fleeing afterwards. These recordings confirmed the timeline.

Victim dies in hospital as police process scene, recover casings and expand witness and CCTV review

Subsequently, emergency responders transported the injured man to Patong Hospital. Medical teams attempted urgent treatment. Despite these efforts, his injuries proved fatal. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Following confirmation, police expanded the investigation. Officers returned to the scene.

At the location, police found visible bloodstains. They also recovered bullet casings from the roadway. Meanwhile, forensic officers documented the area. Photographs were taken from multiple angles. Evidence was collected systematically. Items were preserved for analysis.

In addition, police canvassed the surrounding area. Hotel staff were questioned. Nearby workers were interviewed. Witness statements were taken on-site. At the same time, officers reviewed additional CCTV footage. Cameras from nearby properties were checked.

CCTV evidence became central to the case. Footage showed the suspect walking past cameras before the shooting. Later, it showed him running past them again. This sequence confirmed the escape direction. Investigators are reviewing the full route. Each camera angle is being examined.

Police trace escape routes, review motorcycle link and await forensic and autopsy findings results

According to initial police, the suspect subsequently escaped toward nearby streets. Some footage suggested a motorcycle was involved. Those details were examined intensively. Officers traced possible exit paths. Traffic cameras were also checked. The search area has expanded.

Later, police identified their man and obtained an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, medical staff continued examinations at the hospital. Doctors documented the gunshot wounds. Bullet fragments were identified in the body. These fragments are now under forensic analysis. Results are pending. Ballistic comparisons may follow.

The coroner has begun formal procedures. An autopsy was ordered. Police Lieutenant Tharpnathon Meechina attended as required. Findings will determine the exact cause of death. The results will guide further investigation. No timeline has been released.

Investigation active as police execute searches, review immigration records and assess suspect’s status

Authorities stated the investigation remains active. A firearm has been recovered. Police confirmed they are still pursuing inquiries into the Colombian suspect. Officers are coordinating with other units. Immigration records in particular are being reviewed.

Initially, police said the suspect may be a foreign national. That assessment was later confirmed. Indeed, this murder has all the hallmarks of a contract killing or hit. However, investigators have not eyt confirmed a motive. No official conclusions have been announced. Officers on the case stress the need for evidence. Updates will follow as findings emerge.

Patong Police Station continues the manhunt. Investigators are working around the clock. CCTV analysis remains a priority. Physical evidence is still being processed. As the case develops, police expect further clarity. The investigation remains ongoing with the main suspect behind bars in Phuket.

