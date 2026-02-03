A 69-year-old tourist was killed before dawn by a wild bull elephant while exercising near his tent at a Khao Yai National Park campground. Officials say the elephant was in musth and has now been linked to three fatal attacks in the park.

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima appear to have ruled out putting down the bull elephant that, on Monday morning, ferociously killed a Lopburi man at a campsite inside Khao Yai National Park. Instead, authorities signalled a management approach after the fatal attack. Pol Col Weerapol Rabiappho, chief of Wang Nam Khieo police station, which is investigating the incident, said options include driving the elephant farther from the campsite or sending it for behavioural training. The decision comes despite reports that the same elephant has already been linked to two earlier fatal attacks.

A 69-year-old tourist was killed by a wild bull elephant early Monday morning at a campground in Khao Yai National Park. The attack occurred shortly before sunrise, at approximately 5:30 a.m. At the time, the man was exercising near his tent. Police later identified the victim as Jirathachai Jiraphatboonyathorn. He was a resident of Muang district in Lop Buri province.

The incident took place at the Kho Yor 4 conservation unit campground. The site is also known as Khlong Pla Kang. It is located in tambon Wang Mee, Wang Nam Khieo district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. The campground lies within the boundaries of Khao Yai National Park. Several other tourists were camping in the same area at the time.

According to park officials, the elephant involved was a wild bull named Plai Oi Wan. At the time of the attack, the elephant was in musth, a period of heightened aggression. As a result, officials said the animal was especially dangerous. Significantly, the same elephant had previously been linked to two other fatal attacks.

Witnesses describe pre-dawn encounter as bull elephant wanders from forest and fatally attacks camper

Earlier that morning, the victim woke before dawn. According to witnesses, he left his tent to exercise. He was walking near the campsite about an hour before sunrise. Meanwhile, Plai Oi Wan was feeding close to the campground. Officials said the elephant had wandered outside its usual forest boundary.

Moments later, witnesses said the elephant encountered the man. Without warning, the animal rushed toward him. According to accounts, the elephant grabbed the man with its trunk. Then it slammed him to the ground. Shortly afterwards, it stomped on him repeatedly. As a result, the man was killed instantly.

The victim’s body was found about 20 metres from his tent. The attack unfolded quickly. Other campers were nearby at the time. However, none attempted to intervene. Witnesses said they were afraid to leave their tents. They feared the elephant would attack again.

Consequently, no one approached the victim until the elephant moved away. Campers remained inside their shelters and watched the incident in shock. Officials later confirmed that no assistance was possible during the attack. The scene remained unsecured until authorities arrived.

Rangers and police secure campsite after attack as doctors confirm fatal injuries at the scene

Soon after the incident, Khao Yai National Park rangers were alerted. Local police from Wang Nam Khieo police station were also notified. Accordingly, officers and rangers rushed to the campground. Upon arrival, they assessed the situation. They then worked together to drive the elephant away from the area.

After the site was secured, a doctor from Wang Nam Khieo Hospital examined the body. Rescue workers also attended the scene. According to officials, the victim had blood coming from his mouth and nose. In addition, he suffered broken limbs. He also sustained multiple severe injuries across his body.

Police confirmed the man was dead at the scene. Officers then began formal documentation. The victim was identified as Jirathachai Jiraphatboonyathorn, aged 69. He had travelled from Lop Buri province. At the time, he was camping in the park as a tourist.

Meanwhile, park officials provided further details about the elephant. They confirmed Plai Oi Wan is a known wild bull within Khao Yai National Park. Importantly, they said the elephant had previously killed two local residents. Therefore, Monday’s attack marked the third fatality linked to the same animal.

Officials link bull elephant to earlier killings as third fatality confirmed inside national park

According to officials, Plai Oi Wan has a documented history of aggressive behaviour. The elephant has frequently roamed near visitor areas. In this case, it had ventured beyond its forest range. The area where it was feeding was close to the campground. No physical barriers separated the campsite from the elephant’s location.

Later in the day, police addressed the situation publicly. Pol Col Weerapol Rabiappho, chief of Wang Nam Khieo police station, spoke to reporters. He said police would consult with the head of Khao Yai National Park. The discussions would focus on managing the elephant.

According to Pol Col Weerapol, several measures would be considered. These include pushing the elephant away from nearby communities. Another option involves relocating the animal for behavioural management. However, no final decision was announced on Monday. Consultations were ongoing.

Police consider relocation or removal as bull elephant’s movements draw renewed scrutiny at park

At the same time, police warned of continued risks. Pol Col Weerapol said leaving the situation unresolved could pose further danger. The warning applied to both tourists and local residents. As a result, authorities said close monitoring would continue.

Khao Yai National Park is one of Thailand’s most visited national parks. It attracts tourists throughout the year. The park includes several designated campgrounds. Wild elephants regularly roam within and near these areas. Rangers track elephant movements as part of park operations.

Following the attack, the campground remained under observation. Officials did not immediately announce closures. However, patrols were increased in surrounding zones. Rangers continued monitoring Plai Oi Wan’s movements. No additional incidents were reported on Monday.

Investigation continues as campground monitored and victim’s body released to authorities

Meanwhile, the police continued to document the case. Officers collected witness statements from campers. They also recorded evidence at the scene. Park officials compiled records related to the elephant’s history and recent movements.

Later, authorities completed initial procedures. The body of Jirathachai Jiraphatboonyathorn was released for further handling. Officials did not disclose funeral arrangements. No information was provided regarding compensation or legal action.

By the end of the day, officials reiterated key facts. The elephant involved was Plai Oi Wan. The animal was in musth at the time. Two previous deaths had already been linked to it. Consequently, Monday’s killing became the third confirmed fatality.

As of Monday evening, Plai Oi Wan remained within Khao Yai National Park. Rangers continued tracking the elephant closely. Authorities said further updates would follow after consultations. The investigation remained ongoing.

