Northern Irish man’s 5 star hotel holiday of over 2 years without funds halted by his arrest in Bangkok

A 50-year-old Northern Ireland man who evaded police for more than two years while targeting five-star Bangkok hotels was arrested on Thursday after an extensive investigation. Mr. Josh, not fully identified to reporters, allegedly used his technical skills to charge stolen credit cards from victims worldwide for luxury accommodation and hospitality across the city. In addition, he defrauded a Thai-based payment platform of ฿1.7 million, transferring the funds into bank accounts under his control. He used multiple girlfriends to book hotel rooms while moving around Bangkok with a forged passport, and Immigration Bureau officials confirmed he also overstayed his visa. He was taken to Thong Lor Police Station, where proceedings have begun over his financial crimes and visa offences.

A 50-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested in Bangkok after more than two years on the run in a credit-card hacking case that caused nearly 2 million baht in losses. The suspect, identified as Josh, is a British national from Northern Ireland. He was arrested on February 19 at a hotel in the On Nut area. The operation was carried out by officers from Immigration Division 1. The arrest was confirmed the following day.

The action was ordered by Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak. The suspect was wanted under a warrant issued by the Bangkok South Kwaeng Court. The warrant followed a complaint filed at Thong Lor police station.

According to investigators, the charges include conspiracy to commit fraud. In addition, he is accused of conspiring to import distorted or falsified computer data into a computer system.

Furthermore, he allegedly entered false computer data in a manner likely to cause damage.

He is also charged with accessing computer systems protected by specific security measures without authorisation. Moreover, he faces a charge of remaining in Thailand after his permission to stay had expired.

The investigation began after Immigration Division 1 received a tip from the Hotel Security Association. Specifically, the association reported suspicious behaviour by a foreign guest at several five-star hotels. The man had checked in and paid with credit cards. Initially, the transactions appeared legitimate. However, the payments later failed to clear.

The legitimate cardholders were foreign nationals. They discovered unauthorised transactions made in Thailand. As a result, they immediately cancelled their cards. Consequently, hotels were unable to process payments for rooms, food and services.

In many cases, the cardholders could not travel to Thailand to file police complaints. Therefore, the hotels were left without reimbursement. Dozens of five-star luxury hotels were affected.

Meanwhile, the suspect continued moving between high-end properties. Each stay followed a similar pattern. He checked in using credit cards that were later rejected. Subsequently, hotels absorbed the financial losses.

At the same time, hotel security networks began sharing information about the repeated failures. As suspicions grew, the Hotel Security Association alerted immigration investigators.

In addition to the credit-card fraud, investigators uncovered attempts to breach hotel security systems. The suspect used counterfeit electronic keycards. He tried to access elevators and restricted rooms within hotel premises. However, those attempts were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the conduct heightened concern among hotel operators. Consequently, Immigration Division 1 intensified its inquiry.

The Investigation Unit launched surveillance operations. Officers reviewed hotel records and security reports. They tracked booking details and payment patterns. Gradually, they identified the suspect as Josh, aged 50. According to investigators, the hotel fraud was only one part of the case.

Separately, the suspect targeted a well-known online payment gateway company. He hacked into the company’s system. He then ordered transfers of funds into accounts under his control. In total, investigators documented 11 separate transactions. The transfers caused losses of approximately 1.7 million baht.

As a result, the affected company filed a complaint at Thong Lor police station. Subsequently, police gathered digital evidence linked to the transactions. Thereafter, the Bangkok South Kwaeng Court issued an arrest warrant. However, by that time, the suspect had fled.

For more than two years, he evaded arrest. During that period, he changed locations frequently. He used forged passport information to check into hotels. Consequently, he avoided detection under his real identity.

In addition, he employed different Thai women to book rooms on his behalf. By rotating companions, he reduced the risk of recognition. Meanwhile, he continued staying at various hotels.

Authorities later confirmed that his permission to stay in Thailand had expired. Nevertheless, he remained in the Kingdom. Therefore, he also faces a charge of overstaying his visa.

Despite his efforts to stay hidden, investigators continued to gather intelligence. They coordinated closely with hotel security networks. They monitored booking data and suspicious transactions. Eventually, they received specific information about his next move.

On February 19, officers learned he would check into a hotel in the On Nut area. He was expected to arrive with a Thai woman. Immediately, Immigration Division 1 deployed a surveillance team. Officers monitored the hotel entrance and the surrounding area. When the suspect arrived, they moved in and made the arrest. He was detained at the hotel without any reported incident.

At the scene, he was informed of the charges listed in the warrant. These included conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to import falsified computer data into a system.

In addition, he was charged with unauthorised access to protected computer systems. Moreover, he was charged with remaining in Thailand after his permitted stay had expired. Following the arrest, he was transferred to the custody of investigators at Thong Lor police station for legal proceedings.

The operation was conducted under the direction of senior Immigration Bureau officials. These included Pol Maj Gen Prachya Prasansuk and Pol Maj Gen Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioners of the Immigration Bureau. Pol Maj Gen Prasath Khemprasit, Commander of Immigration Division 1, oversaw the case. Pol Col Kongkiat Siri, Deputy Commander of Immigration Division 1, and Pol Col Pholsit Sutthi-arj, Superintendent of the Investigation Division, supervised the team. Field officers led the surveillance and arrest.

On Thursday, February 20, Pol Maj Gen Prasath Khemprasit briefed the media at Immigration Bureau 1. He said the arrest followed directives from Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police.

He also cited instructions from Pol Gen Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner General and Director of the Centre for Combating Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration. Under those directives, all relevant units were instructed to strictly and continuously enforce the law against foreign offenders.

Accordingly, Immigration Division 1 pursued the suspect until he was apprehended.

Authorities confirmed that the case combined hotel-based credit-card fraud, attempted security breaches and unauthorised online fund transfers. Together, those actions caused financial damage approaching 2 million baht. The suspect remains in custody as legal proceedings continue.

