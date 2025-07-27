Black Friday for 2 French men. Thai police swoop on Bangkok based pervert and drug trafficker in exile

Two French nationals arrested in Thailand on their own Black Friday: a 40-year-old child predator in Bangkok exposed by TikTok, and a 22-year-old drug trafficker caught in Phuket. Both face serious charges and possible extradition following coordinated police operations.

A 40-year-old French predator who targeted children of single mothers in Bangkok was arrested Friday. Police launched a major investigation after a TikTok user exposed his disturbing online activity. Meanwhile, in Phuket, officers nabbed a drug trafficker wanted in France. He now faces swift extradition following a request from the Police Nationale in Paris.

Two French nationals were arrested in Thailand last week in separate criminal cases. The arrests occurred on July 25, 2025. Both men were detained in coordinated immigration operations in Bangkok and Phuket.

According to Thai authorities, one case involves suspected child exploitation. The other concerns narcotics offences being pursued by French law enforcement. Both cases are now being handled by Thai police in cooperation with French officials.

The first suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jean Andre, was arrested in Bangkok. His arrest followed a tip from a TikTok content reviewer who reported disturbing online activity. Immigration Office 1 opened a formal investigation shortly after receiving the report.

Alleged child predator used dating apps to target single mothers and access their children in Thailand

According to police, Andre allegedly used dating apps to meet Thai women. In particular, he appeared to seek out Western-oriented single mothers with young daughters. Authorities believe he used these connections to gain access to children. After forming relationships, Andre reportedly arranged private meetings in condominiums across Bangkok and Pattaya. During these visits, investigators allege he exploited opportunities to be alone with the children. He is suspected of taking photos and videos in these encounters.

Following this, police launched surveillance on Andre’s residence. When officers moved in, he was found without proper identification. As a result, police conducted a search of his apartment for additional evidence. Inside the apartment, two mobile phones were seized. According to investigators, the devices contained hundreds of files. Many of the images and videos allegedly featured girls aged between 6 and 13 years old. Some of the victims appear to be Thai, while others may be foreign.

Police uncover hundreds of child abuse files on mobile devices after arrest of French national in Bangkok

Further checks revealed that Andre entered Thailand in 2022. However, his permitted stay had since expired, meaning he was residing in the country illegally. As a result, he was also charged with immigration violations. Andre was taken to Thonglor Police Station, where he remains in custody. He has been denied bail due to concerns he may flee or pose a public threat. Police also noted that he had no valid visa or permanent address in Thailand.

So far, several of the children shown in the material have been identified. Thai investigators are now working to find out whether others were involved in facilitating access to the victims. They are also investigating the possible role of accomplices or online contacts.

Meanwhile, a second French national was arrested the same day in Phuket. The 22-year-old man, identified as Mr. Bachir, is wanted by French authorities. His case is unrelated to the Bangkok investigation.

Thai police arrest 22-year-old French drug trafficking suspect wanted by French authorities in Phuket

According to Thai immigration officials, Bachir fled to Thailand to avoid prosecution in France. He is suspected of being part of a narcotics trafficking network under investigation by both the Police Nationale and the Gendarmerie Nationale. Authorities say Bachir had relocated to Phuket in an apparent attempt to evade arrest. However, following a request from the French Embassy, Thai police tracked his location. He was detained without resistance.

During initial questioning, Bachir reportedly admitted to acting as a drug courier in France. He allegedly helped deliver illegal substances to customers on behalf of a trafficking ring. Thai police confirmed that he is being held as a fugitive under international notice.

Following his arrest, coordination began between Thai and French officials to initiate extradition proceedings. Under a bilateral treaty between both nations, suspects can be returned to face charges. Formal requests are now being prepared by the French side.

Thai and French authorities coordinate extradition process after the arrest of fugitive drug courier in Phuket

The Royal Thai Police emphasised that extradition will follow due process. Meanwhile, the suspect remains in Thai custody. No court hearing dates have yet been announced.

In both cases, the Thai Immigration Bureau has cited growing cross-border crime as a serious concern. Officials say stronger cooperation with foreign law enforcement is critical in tackling such threats. They also highlighted the role of public tips in assisting investigations.

“These arrests show how international crime often crosses borders,” said one senior immigration officer. “But so does justice.” Authorities are urging members of the public to report suspicious foreign activity. In particular, officials are asking landlords, hoteliers and digital platform users to remain vigilant.

Thai authorities call for public vigilance as cross-border crime cases involving foreigners increase rapidly

Thailand has increased the use of surveillance, biometrics, and visa monitoring in recent years. These tools, officials say, have helped detect overstays and identify foreign fugitives. However, police say further cooperation from foreign embassies remains vital.

Both men are presumed innocent under Thai law. Their cases remain under active investigation. Legal proceedings, including extradition in the drug case, are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

As the legal process unfolds, Thai authorities have reiterated their stance. The country will not serve as a haven for fugitives or individuals involved in serious offences. Nevertheless, they also stress that all suspects will be treated according to legal rights and due process.

The French Embassy has been notified in both cases. It is expected to provide consular assistance to the men as required under diplomatic agreements.

Thailand’s immigration and law enforcement agencies say they remain committed to preventing transnational crimes and protecting vulnerable communities. Additional updates are expected once court proceedings advance.

