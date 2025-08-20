Mystery man in critical condition after falling from a Phuket hotel on Monday evening on the resort island

Mystery foreign tourist critically injured after plunging from Phuket hotel. Found barely alive in scrubland with multiple fractures. No ID, no witnesses, no clear cause. Police comb CCTV, question staff and urge the public to come forward with leads.

A foreign tourist is in critical condition after plunging from a hotel in Phuket on Monday evening. The elderly man was found unconscious in scrubland below the building, barely alive but still breathing. He suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs in the fall, believed to be from a window, balcony or possibly the roof. The exact height hasn’t been confirmed. Police say they don’t know if he was a guest at the hotel. His identity and nationality remain a mystery.

A foreign tourist is fighting for his life after falling from a hotel in Patong under mysterious circumstances. The incident, which occurred on Monday evening, August 18, has triggered a full-scale police investigation.

The shocking fall happened around 6:36 p.m. at a hotel located on Phra Mettha Road, one of Patong’s busiest strips. The area is known for its nightlife, heavy foot traffic and clusters of mid-range and luxury hotels.

Immediately after the incident, Patong Police were alerted to a report of a man falling from a height. Emergency responders from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation arrived on the scene within minutes, along with senior police officers.

Elderly man found unconscious but breathing after a suspected fall from hotel onto scrubland

Deputy Investigation Chief, Police Lieutenant Colonel Somprasong Labaisat, led the team. Upon arrival, they discovered the tourist lying unconscious behind the hotel, surrounded by debris.

Crucially, although the man was unresponsive, medics confirmed he was still breathing and had a pulse.

“He was unconscious but had a pulse,” officers said at the scene.

Rescue workers acted fast. They administered emergency first aid before rushing the man to Patong Hospital. He had suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs. Despite these serious injuries, he was still alive when transported.

However, hospital staff have not yet released an update on his current condition.

So far, the victim has not been formally identified. He had no passport or personal belongings nearby. Police are now trying to determine whether he was a hotel guest or merely visiting the premises.

Investigators search guest logs and hotel CCTV footage as identity and status of the victim remain unclear

Because of this uncertainty, police are combing through guest logs and reviewing the hotel’s surveillance footage. They are also speaking to staff and guests who may have seen or heard anything unusual.

“We’re still trying to figure out how he got to that height,” a police source said. “He could have fallen from a balcony, a window or even the rooftop.”

Notably, no eyewitnesses have yet come forward. Initial reports provide few clues. As a result, investigators are treating all possibilities as open.

This includes accidental fall, attempted suicide or foul play.

“Right now, we cannot rule anything out,” Lt. Col. Somprasong stated. “We are checking all angles.”

Moreover, officers conducted a thorough inspection of the upper floors of the hotel. They examined balconies, stairwells and roof access points. They are particularly interested in any unsecured areas that could pose safety risks.

Hotel staff questioned as authorities urge witnesses to come forward with any information on incident

Meanwhile, the hotel involved has remained tight-lipped. No official statement has been made to the press. Staff were seen cooperating with police but declined to speak on the record.

Still, pressure is mounting for answers.

The fall took place in broad daylight, in a highly populated area. Tourists and locals frequent Phra Mettha Road throughout the day, especially on weekends. Despite that, no credible witnesses have yet been identified.

Patong Police have urged the public to step forward. Anyone with information, no matter how minor, is encouraged to contact authorities immediately.

The Kusoldharm Foundation has confirmed its team responded rapidly and professionally. A spokesperson stated, “We arrived within minutes. Our team worked quickly to stabilise the man and get him to hospital.”

Pattern of tourist falls in Patong reignites concern as police await clues to the victim’s identity or intent

Tourist safety is once again under scrutiny in Phuket. Patong, in particular, sees frequent cases involving foreigners in distress — often connected to alcohol, high-rise buildings or nightlife incidents.

In recent years, there have been several cases of tourists falling from balconies or windows in Thailand. Many of these incidents remain unresolved, adding to public concern.

Furthermore, the lack of immediate identification adds a layer of urgency. Without a passport or ID, consular officials cannot yet be notified. The man’s nationality remains unknown as of this morning.

For now, police are focusing on collecting evidence and locating any friends or companions the man may have had. Hotel staff are being re-interviewed, and investigators are also checking nearby establishments for possible external witnesses or CCTV footage.

Investigators have sealed off the area behind the hotel as a potential crime scene. They have also taken the man’s clothing for forensic analysis, in case of a struggle or assault.

Questions as no suspect named, no cause confirmed and no witness found in broad daylight fall case

Although Patong is a popular tourist destination, its reputation has sometimes been marred by safety concerns. Incidents involving high falls, especially at night, are not unheard of.

But this case is unusual. The man fell in the early evening, when lighting conditions were good and people were out and about. Yet no one seems to have seen it happen.

Until the man regains consciousness or is formally identified, the mystery continues.

Police have promised a full investigation and are treating the case with urgency. “We want to know who he is, why he was there, and what really happened,” Lt. Col. Somprasong emphasised.

The next 24 hours could be critical — both for the victim’s survival and for solving the mystery behind his fall. If you have any information, contact Patong Police at 076-342-719. Your help could make a difference.

