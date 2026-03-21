UK reality TV star dies in Phuket after being seen wandering near his hotel talking excitedly on phone

British reality star Jordan Wright, 33, was found dead in a drainage canal near his Phuket hotel after erratic movements and a heated phone call. Police continue investigating, reviewing CCTV and witness accounts while awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.

Police in Phuket are investigating the death of a British actor and reality TV star whose body was found Saturday afternoon, March 14th. Thirty-three-year-old Jordan Wright has been in Thailand since December last year. He was last seen Thursday night, March 12th, talking excitedly on his Apple iPhone near the hotel where he was staying. The conversation referenced shootouts and a struggle with another party. He had checked in earlier that day but failed to check out on Friday, March 13th. A full police investigation is underway into what appears to be a death through misadventure on the holiday island.

A British reality television figure known for appearances on the BAFTA award-winning series The Only Way Is Essex has been found dead in Thailand. Authorities identified him as 33-year-old Jordan Wright, a British national from Basildon.

His body was discovered after midday on Saturday, March 14. Specifically, it was located in a drainage channel near his hotel on Phuket Island. Officials said the discovery occurred near a construction site close to the property where he had been staying.

Earlier, hotel records showed Wright checked into the property alone. He arrived at about 7pm on March 12. However, he was due to check out on March 13 and never appeared.

Hotel staff raise alarm after British reality TV figure fails to check out following a Phuket stay alone

Consequently, hotel staff later reported they could not reach him. Meanwhile, a hotel source said he had been staying alone during the visit. Additionally, staff confirmed he had not received any guests. At first, nothing unusual was reported by employees. However, concern began after he failed to check out on time.

Soon after, police began reviewing witness accounts from that night. A family walking near the hotel later described seeing Wright on the phone. At the time, he appeared animated and loud during the call.

Furthermore, parts of the conversation sounded heated to witnesses. According to investigators, the exchange suggested threats of violence or conflict with another person. Nevertheless, police later confirmed there were no signs of struggle on the body. Furthermore, officers recovered his expensive iPhone nearby on a grass bank beside the canal.

Meanwhile, CCTV cameras recorded Wright’s movements shortly before midnight on March 12. In particular, one camera captured him running erratically back toward the hotel. This occurred about 12 minutes before the later phone call recording. Another camera then recorded events at 11.37pm that same night.

CCTV footage shows erratic movements and a heated phone call shortly before disappearance near canal

In the footage, Wright appears to be arguing loudly with someone on the phone. Therefore, investigators began trying to identify the person on the other end of the call. Police said that work is still ongoing.

Authorities have not confirmed every word heard in the recording. However, Wright appears to reference a violent confrontation. Specifically, he seems to mention a possible shootout. Police said the exact wording is still being examined carefully.

At other moments, additional remarks can also be heard. For example, Wright appears to warn the person to perform themselves. He also seems to say someone could be late for a homecoming. Moreover, he says the person should be able to defend themselves. At one point, he appears to say, “Don’t be cheating, alright, bruv.” Therefore, investigators continue analysing the audio and video sequence.

During the footage, a family of three also appears in the area. They were staying at a neighbouring hotel nearby. Initially, they walk along a path beside the canal. However, they soon turn after hearing Wright shouting. Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanasin Prateep Na Thalang later described their account.

Witness family reports shouting near drainage canal as police reconstruct final movements that night

According to him, the family was staying at The Title Hotel. He said they saw Wright walking alone near the drainage canal. Furthermore, witnesses reported he was shouting loudly during the phone call. They also described him as appearing in a frenzied state.

The officer added further details about what the witnesses heard. They reported the sound of someone wading through water near the canal. Shortly afterwards, the noise suddenly stopped. He said that around midnight, the area went quiet.

Importantly, police said no other voices were heard at that moment. In addition, no one was seen running after Wright. Therefore, officers believe he was alone in the immediate area. However, police noted that earlier events cannot be entirely ruled out.

Officers also described the conditions at the drainage canal. In some places, the water reached chest depth. Additionally, the location was dark during the late hours. As a result, climbing out could have been difficult. Meanwhile, investigators reviewed more footage from the hotel grounds. The recordings show Wright pacing back and forth outside the building. He appears restless and unsettled. Then, he suddenly runs away from the entrance area.

Earlier footage shows Wright grabbing a pickup truck and running through hotel grounds before vanishing

Earlier footage shows another unusual moment before the phone call. In that clip, Wright grabs a parked white pickup truck for support. He appears to steady himself while turning a corner quickly. Investigators said he looked panicked and confused at that moment.

Moments later, he is seen deeper inside the hotel complex. There, he walks back and forth briefly near the buildings. However, he soon runs out of the complex again. After that, he disappears beyond the hotel perimeter.

From there, police say his movements became increasingly erratic. Investigators believe he crossed uneven fields around the property. Then, they think he jumped down a creek about ten feet deep.

Afterwards, he splashed through a shallow stream. Eventually, he moved toward a nearby construction site. The location was an unfinished hotel development. Importantly, the area had no CCTV coverage. Later, this same site became the place where his body was found.

Body discovered two days later by a worker at an isolated construction site canal near Phuket hotel

Two days later, the discovery was made on March 14. At about 12.30pm, a Burmese worker located the body in the canal. The worker had been harvesting vegetables nearby at the time. Immediately, he alerted local authorities.

Police then attended the scene to begin their investigation. The site was described as isolated and partly built. Additionally, the drainage ditch runs directly through the construction area.

Officers measured the canal during the investigation. They said the ditch was about 1.6 to 2 meters deep. Officials reported the body was lying face down in muddy water. At the time, Wright was wearing a grey T-shirt and black trousers.

However, he was not wearing shoes. Investigators also found a hotel key card in his pocket. The card was linked to room 2109 at the hotel where he had checked in. Meanwhile, his iPhone was located nearby on a grassy bank.

Police find no signs of assault while examining hotel room belongings and timeline of events

Authorities believe Wright may have drowned in the stagnant water. However, the exact time of death remains unknown. Officials said the body appeared to have been there for some time. Nevertheless, no injuries suggesting assault were observed.

Officers also searched Wright’s hotel room afterwards. Importantly, they found no signs of forced entry. Likewise, no irregularities were reported inside the room.

Police later located Wright’s motorcycle at the hotel. It was a white Kawasaki parked on the property. Staff said he had been riding it around the island. Therefore, officers recorded the vehicle as part of the investigation timeline. Meanwhile, authorities also reviewed Wright’s travel records.

They confirmed he had arrived in Thailand months earlier. Records show he entered the country on December 3, 2025, on a tourist visa. Later, he spent several weeks living in Phuket.

Social media posts documented much of his time in Thailand. For example, videos showed him riding motorbikes at speed. Other clips showed him relaxing on beaches and boats. Additionally, some posts showed martial arts training sessions. One post, dated March 6, later drew attention after his death. It showed Wright relaxing in an infinity pool with a glass of wine. Further clips in the same post showed diving trips and local meals. The images also showed scenic landscapes around Phuket.

Reality TV appearances and an earlier career as firefighter draw tributes after sudden death abroad

Wright had previously worked as a firefighter in London. Later, he entered reality television. In 2017, he appeared in eight episodes of Ex on the Beach. Then, in 2018, he appeared in 17 episodes of The Only Way Is Essex.

During his time on the programme, he drew attention from viewers. For instance, scenes included interactions with cast member Courtney Green. Additionally, an on-screen dispute involved Myles Barnett. However, he later left the show and returned to firefighting work.

Eventually, he stepped away from reality television altogether. Friends later said he focused more on DJ work and music. Meanwhile, news of his death spread quickly online after confirmation. Soon afterwards, tributes appeared on his social media profile.

Messages came from fellow reality television figures, influencers, DJs and fitness enthusiasts who shared his passion for sports and music. Many said they were shocked by the news. Others described his death as heartbreaking and said he would be missed.

Former manager Alex Shafiq also commented publicly after the news. He described Wright as a fun person who lit up a room with his smile. Additionally, he said Wright had been interested in DJing in recent years and wanted to focus on it.

Friend and DJ Stuart Hart also spoke about him. He described Wright as supportive and energetic around friends. Furthermore, he said Wright often attended his gigs and DJed at events.

A neighbour from Wright’s home area also spoke about him. She said she had known the family for decades. According to her, Wright was polite and normal while growing up. She recalled him waving when visiting the street.

British officials assist family as police continue investigation and await autopsy and toxicology results

Meanwhile, British authorities confirmed they were involved in the case. A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office issued a statement. He said officials are supporting the family of a British man who died in Thailand. Additionally, they remain in contact with Thai authorities.

Police chief Sutthirak Chuthong of Choeng Thale district station also provided details. He confirmed Wright was identified through hotel records. He said staff had earlier been unable to contact him. Therefore, officers began reviewing CCTV footage and witness reports.

Chuthong said Wright appeared restless in the recordings outside the hotel. He moved back and forth before leaving the area shortly before midnight.

Later, investigators traced his path toward the canal area. His movements eventually led to the location where the body was discovered.

The investigation remains active while evidence is examined. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results from Vachira Phuket Hospital. In particular, toxicology tests are being conducted.

These tests will determine whether substances were present in Wright’s system. For now, officials say the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, police continue reviewing footage, witness accounts, and forensic evidence linked to the case.

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