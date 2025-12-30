Pattaya lifeguard brings Dutch woman with no pulse back to life after rescuing from the water on Sunday

Pattaya lifeguard heroically revives Dutch tourist after she’s dragged from the sea with no pulse. The 60-year-old collapsed from muscle cramps at Jomtien Beach before CPR brought her back to life and she was rushed to hospital as crowds applauded.

Beachgoers at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya pulled a Dutch woman from the water on Sunday afternoon. Lifeguards then discovered the 60-year-old had no pulse. CPR and chest compressions followed, bringing her back to life before she was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment. Onlookers later applauded lifeguard Thongchai Tiengjaruen for the rescue effort. Lifeguards said the woman had been immobilised in the water by muscle cramps, which caused her to drown before revival.

Thai lifeguards rescued a Dutch woman from drowning at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya on Sunday, December 28. The tourist was about 60 years old. She had entered the sea to swim. However, she soon suffered sudden muscle cramps. As a result, she lost consciousness in the water. Witnesses reported that she later showed no pulse.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm. It happened near the Dongtan Police Post in Bang Lamung district. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation received an alert. They were informed that a foreign tourist was drowning. Therefore, they travelled quickly to the scene.

Before lifeguards reached the woman, beachgoers noticed her distress. They entered the sea and pulled her back to shore. Then a large crowd gathered around the unconscious victim. Both Thai and foreign onlookers were present. According to witnesses, the woman remained unresponsive on the sand.

Lifeguard performs CPR on Dutch tourist at Jomtien Beach and pulse eventually returns

Soon after, lifeguards stationed along Jomtien Beach arrived. One lifeguard was identified as Thongchai Tiengjaruen. He immediately began CPR on the victim. However, he first checked her condition. He said he detected no pulse at that time. Therefore, he continued chest compressions for several minutes.

Additionally, Thongchai contacted medical support. He called for an Advanced Life Support ambulance from Pattaya City Hospital. Meanwhile, rescue workers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammasatan Foundation assisted at the scene. The situation remained tense as CPR continued. Then the woman’s pulse returned.

Subsequently, the victim was stabilised for transport. She was transferred to a hospital for further treatment. Authorities did not release her identity. However, officials confirmed her nationality as Dutch. They also confirmed her approximate age as 60 years old. No later medical updates were released.

Later, Thongchai described the sequence of events. He said the woman had suffered sudden muscle cramps while swimming. Consequently, the cramps caused her to drown. Nearby beachgoers pulled her from the water. Then lifeguards reached the scene and began CPR. He confirmed that he found no pulse before treatment.

Earlier rescues in Pattaya and Bangkok highlight beach dangers as woman and child are saved

The rescue took place during daylight hours. Jomtien Beach is a major tourist destination. It attracts both Thai residents and foreign visitors. Therefore, many people were present during the incident. Witnesses watched silently while lifesaving attempts continued. The beach returned to normal activity after the transfer.

Furthermore, this incident followed earlier reported rescues in Thailand. In August, a Thai woman was rescued in Pattaya. Reports said she had been drinking alcohol with friends. However, she continued drinking alone after they left. Then she entered the sea at night and disappeared.

A Thai man noticed the situation and entered the water. He pulled her ashore before calling rescue workers. Subsequently, they transported her to hospital. Officials did not disclose her motive.

Another successful rescue occurred in November in Bangkok. It happened during Loy Krathong celebrations. A five-year-old girl entered a canal. She was reportedly collecting money from floating krathongs. However, she soon faced danger in the water. A Thai man and his friend intervened. They pulled the child from the canal. Later, they also helped protect the girl and her sister. This followed new information about the children’s background.

Incidents across Thailand include rescues and tragic Phuket drownings during a dangerous season

Authorities recorded these events as separate incidents. They involved both Thai citizens and foreign tourists. Moreover, they occurred in different regions and settings. Each incident required an urgent response. Then each victim received medical assistance.

For instance, Sunday’s rescue and resuscitation contrast with this year’s deadly season in Phuket. Waters off the island’s pristine beaches have taken up to 40 lives this year. In some instances, lives are lost when swimmers defy red flags and enter the water. At other times, there have been no lifeguards on duty.

The waters off Phuket, however, make them particularly dangerous. Authorities on the holiday island have stepped up warnings to tourists and the island’s lifeguard service. It now has more resources, including sea craft, to respond to emergencies in dangerous waters.

Coordinated response at Jomtien Beach shows lifeguards and medical teams working together

Meanwhile, the December 28 rescue in Pattaya again highlighted coordinated response systems. Lifeguards remain stationed along Jomtien Beach. They are positioned to handle swimmer emergencies. Additionally, rescue foundation personnel support field operations. Advanced Life Support ambulances handle critical transfers. Therefore, the woman received immediate treatment.

Officials did not release further investigation details. The stated cause was sudden muscle cramps during swimming. The woman then lost consciousness in the sea. She later regained a pulse after CPR on the beach.

Furthermore, the rescue foundation continues to operate across Pattaya. Its workers respond to emergency calls year-round. They coordinate closely with lifeguards and hospitals. Therefore, they play a key role in patient transfer. Their personnel were again present during the December 28 incident.

Authorities withhold personal details after Pattaya beach emergency where victim regained pulse

The victim’s personal details were withheld. Her hometown and travel route were not released. Only her nationality and approximate age were confirmed. However, authorities provided time and location details. The incident remained classified as a medical emergency.

Earlier in the day, beach activity continued as normal. Then the alert reached rescue staff at around 1 pm. Subsequently, lifeguards and responders gathered near the shoreline. The unconscious woman lay surrounded by onlookers. However, treatment continued until her pulse returned.

Certainly, the lifeguards’ actions on Sunday prevented an immediate fatality. In particular, the decisive actions of Thongchai Tiengjaruen, the lifeguard who helped restore her pulse, in effect brought her back to life. The woman survived the initial emergency. She was then transported for hospital care. Enquiries continue into her condition.

Further reading:

2 more tourists drown off Phuket’s idyllic but deadly beaches on Wednesday as drownings toll mounts

Two more lives lost off Phuket’s treacherous coastline, prompting calls for increased safety awareness

10 year old Canadian tourist just arrived in Thailand lost her life on Thursday off Phuket’s Kata Beach

Phuket’s deadly monsoon seas claim two further lives as rescuers recover bodies off shorelines Monday

Phuket lifeguards strike back this week against the terrible beauty of the seas, saving two young lives

Third loved one and tourist downed off Karon Beach in dangerous rip tides in just 18 days on Saturday

48-year-old Russian tourist drowns swimming off Karon Beach with red flags raised warning of danger

Egyptian tourist’s harrowing ordeal after losing his wife on Karon Beach on Tuesday hours after arrival

Horror for UK tourist in Phuket who saw his wife fall to her death in front of his eyes early Wednesday

28-year-old Ukrainian tourist falls to her death from luxury villa pool larking with friends in Phuket