Bomb scare on Air India flight from Phuket caused by disgruntled passenger. Police still investigating

Bomb scare on Phuket–Delhi Air India flight sparks mid-air emergency. Note found in lavatory forces return, evacuation and full security sweep. Three suspects were questioned but no arrests were made. Investigation ongoing as officials pursue forensic leads.

Phuket police confirmed on Friday that they are still investigating who placed a bomb threat note on an Air India flight that departed from Phuket International Airport earlier in the day. The investigation includes checking for fingerprints on the note and comparing them with flight documentation. The handwritten message was discovered by the cabin crew shortly after the flight was airborne. Following the discovery, a full-scale emergency response was launched. The aircraft circled the area to burn excess fuel before safely returning to Phuket Airport. Upon landing, both the aircraft and all passengers underwent thorough security checks. Police identified three individuals as possible suspects in what turned out to be a hoax. However, due to a lack of concrete evidence, authorities had no grounds to detain anyone. The flight was later cleared for departure and resumed its journey to New Delhi on Friday evening.

An Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi was forced to return mid-flight on Friday, June 13, 2025, after a handwritten bomb threat was discovered in the aircraft’s rear lavatory. Authorities immediately launched emergency procedures. The threat, although unconfirmed, triggered a full-scale security response. No explosive device was found. No arrests have been made.

Flight AI 379 departed from Phuket International Airport at 9:30 a.m. with 156 passengers on board. Shortly after takeoff, a crew member found a disturbing message in the restroom.

Airport activates emergency operations centre as the plane is isolated and passengers undergo full screening

It read, “F*** you all bomb.” The crew alerted the pilot, who declared an emergency and requested permission to return.

The aircraft circled the airport for some time to reduce fuel weight. This is standard procedure before an emergency landing. It safely touched down at 10:00 a.m.

Phuket Airport officials immediately activated the Airport Contingency Plan. An Emergency Operations Center was established. Its purpose was to manage the situation and coordinate with relevant agencies.

The aircraft was diverted to Bay 99, an isolated section of the airfield used for emergencies. There, all passengers were safely evacuated and moved to the Passenger Holding Area at Bus Gates 81–82.

Security forces, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Police Region 8, conducted a full sweep of the aircraft. They checked every seat, luggage compartment, and the lavatories. Special scanning equipment was used to detect explosives.

In parallel, all passengers underwent a second round of screening. Each person was asked to identify their luggage. Authorities matched every bag to a passenger. The procedure was slow but thorough. No suspicious items were discovered.

No explosive found as police identified three possible suspects but lacked evidence to make arrests

The operation concluded at approximately 4:15 p.m. At that point, the aircraft was cleared to continue its journey. Of the 156 original passengers, 155 reboarded. One Indian male declined to travel onward. He was questioned by police but was not identified as a suspect.

At a press conference held later that day, Phuket Airport Director Monchai Tanode confirmed the findings. He stood alongside Air India Station Manager Debasish Choudhury and other senior airport officials. “We cannot identify who among the passengers wrote this threat,” he said. “So we cannot detain anyone.”

Investigators initially focused on two groups. The first group included passengers seated near the rear lavatory. The second group involved a family that had earlier complained about a seating issue. Some fellow passengers reportedly pointed to one individual as suspicious. However, police found no supporting evidence.

Three passengers were designated as persons of interest. Despite questioning and evidence collection, authorities lacked cause for detention. All three have since returned to India.

Police investigation continues as forensic analysis and coordination with Indian officials moves forward

Sakhu Police Station is continuing the investigation. DNA evidence has been collected and is being compared with samples taken from the note. Police are also examining boarding documents and personal belongings. Officers are seeking to determine who could have placed the message inside the lavatory.

Investigators believe the note was likely placed either during boarding or early in the flight. It was discovered shortly after the aircraft reached cruising altitude when lavatories were first made accessible. Before takeoff, all passengers are required to remain seated, and the lavatory doors are locked.

However, several passengers stood in the aisles during boarding. This obstructed visibility. Since no surveillance cameras are installed near the lavatories, investigators have no footage to rely on. This has further complicated efforts to trace the culprit.

Thai law enforcement has limited jurisdiction once the aircraft doors are closed. At that point, control transfers to the airline’s country of registration — in this case, India. Thai officials will now coordinate with Indian authorities and Air India to pursue further leads.

Phuket officials stress aviation safety as Air India praises response and passengers thank flight crew

Airport officials emphasized that the threat was treated seriously from the moment it was discovered. “Safety is our top priority,” said Deputy Director Tuanchai Tansuriyawong. “We followed all international security procedures.”

Bay 99, where the plane was parked, is routinely used in high-risk cases. It is located away from regular aircraft traffic. This allows Phuket Airport to continue operations without disruption. Normal flight schedules were not affected.

Air India also released a statement thanking the airport authorities and Thai police. “This is our first such incident at Phuket Airport since beginning service in December 2023,” said Mr. Choudhury. “We are pleased with the cooperation and professionalism shown by all involved.”

Several passengers interviewed after the flight’s resumption said they remained confident in Air India’s safety standards. Some expressed gratitude to the crew for handling the situation calmly.

Authorities urge vigilance as investigation continues and aviation safety protocols remain firmly in place

An airport staff member observed passengers during their time in the holding area. “They were calm,” he said. “Some even thanked us before reboarding.”

Despite the absence of physical danger, the incident has caused unease. Officials are urging the flying public to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour. All evidence, including the paper message and related documents, has been preserved.

Phuket Airport continues to monitor the situation.

At present, the case is unresolved. However, the response will include further strong cooperation between Thai and Indian authorities. Passengers were unharmed. The threat was written off. In the meantime, the investigation to identify the passenger who placed the note continues.

