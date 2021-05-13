Finnish national dies in the latest virus wave. Over the weekend, the government, in an effort coordinated by the Prime Minister and his office, deployed various agencies to identify, reach out and transport those most at risk in inner-city areas of Bangkok where thousands have been hospitalised and taken to field hospitals leaving vulnerable or dependent relatives behind.

The government reported a record-high number of deaths from the virus on Wednesday as the battle against the third wave in the city heartland of Bangkok rages with officials now deploying scarce but effective vaccine doses into priority inner-city districts to build a barrier against the spread of the disease. One of the 34 deaths reported on Wednesday was a man from Finland living in Thailand.

The government is engaged in a deadly struggle against the Covid-19 virus in the centre of Bangkok which saw the Prime Minister’s Office over the weekend at the centre of efforts to coordinate help and an effective response to assist the most vulnerable in inner-city areas where lives have been devastated by the wave of infection.

This included those whose family members have become infected and are no longer able to care for dependents or who are also in danger from the disease. Thousands are currently hospitalised or in field hospitals.

Girls and boys left without guardians in hard-hit Bangkok districts a priority for officials

Those considered vulnerable are underage boys and girls without guardians, the infirm or incapacitated who have been left without caregivers.

On Sunday, the Social Development and Human Security Minister, Juti Krairiksh, announced a 1330 hotline number for such families and those at risk so that they can receive support including arrangements to have them transported to care centres or be vaccinated as the government has now given top priority to the vaccination of inner-city areas.

Vaccination drive in the city targeting those most at risk, especially in Klong Toey, given the highest priority by the government right now

In the Klong Toey district alone, authorities are now targeting the administration of 3,000 vaccines per day as Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang told the press that at least 50,000 people in the area needed to be inoculated to halt the spread of the disease.

The government said on Wednesday that at least 5 million people in Bangkok must be vaccinated now as a piority.

Over the weekend, police, security services and all government agencies including the Immigration Bureau were deployed in ferrying those in need to places of refuge and security as the battle to bring the Covid-19 outbreak under control continues.

Diabetes sufferers face a serious risk with deaths reported in 48 hours showing a majority were women

Thailand recorded 34 deaths on Wednesday with Dr Apisamai Srirangson confirming that the numbers hospitalised, critically ill and requiring ventilators are all still rising.

Nearly thirty thousand are now hospitalised with 1,226 in critical condition and 401 people requiring the use of ventilators.

One man among those reported dead on Wednesday was from Finland.

Tuesday saw another record day for deaths in the kingdom with 31 succumbing to this most deadly third wave equalling the same figure set on May 3rd.

55% were in Bangkok while the majority of those who died on both Tuesday and Wednesday were women.

Diabetes sufferers have emerged as one of the high-risk groups accounting for over 30% of deaths in this latest batch suffering from the chronic condition.

All those reported as dead were over 34 years of age and a majority had also picked up the disease from family members according to both Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin and Dr Apisamai of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) who gave out the information at the daily briefings for the press.

AstraZeneca jabs made in Thailand pass quality test in Europe and the United States meaning June target for local production is still on track for phase two

There was some good news in recent days when it was confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine doses manufactured at the Siam Bioscience plant in Pathum Thani had received the all-clear from international laboratories in Europe and the United States which form part of the UK Swedish firm’s quality control programme to ensure consistency and safety of the product delivered.

The Thai Food and Drug Administration had earlier conducted similar tests and had also given the green light to the local firm producing the international vaccine under licence.

These doses will start to come on stream in time for the 2nd phase of the vaccination programme targeting 16 million Thai and foreign residents aimed at those who are over 60 and with underlying issues.

Hospitalisation rates continue to rise in Bangkok which is the focus of the struggle between officials and the outbreak of the disease right now

Meanwhile, Thailand continues to report consistently high numbers of infection as officials have let it be known that the wave is now being carried forward by infection between family members.

It is also reported that the hospitalisation rate in Bangkok continues to increase while the numbers are stabilising in other parts of the country.

This is the reason for the concentration of efforts on the capital where a battle between the virus and the government is now being fought with scarce but valuable vaccine doses being the key advantage that officials have in their determination to slay the viral enemy.

