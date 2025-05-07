Seven Russian tourists were hospitalised after eating wild fruit at a Surat Thani park. The mildly poisonous “Three Friends Fruit” caused vomiting, chest pain, and dizziness. Officials warn tourists not to eat unfamiliar plants as safety reviews are launched.

A group of Russian tourists, mainly women, were admitted to hospitals in Phanom district, Surat Thani, on Monday. Rescue workers responded to emergency calls at 1:33 p.m. The group had been walking in Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park when they came across an attractive-looking fruit. The fruit, Phol Sam Klur — also known as the “Three Friends Fruit” — is mildly poisonous and quickly triggered adverse reactions among the women. The tourists were later taken to two different hospitals, where they showed varying symptoms. Two of them required further observation. Medical experts expect all of the women to make a full recovery. The incident has prompted renewed concern among officials, as it is not the first such case in recent years.

According to rescue officials, the Bantakhun-Phanom Rescue Foundation received the emergency call at 1:33 pm. The alert came from staff inside the park who reported that several tourists had collapsed.

Rescue workers arrived to find the group of Russians showing signs of poisoning. All seven were conscious but severely unwell.

Symptoms included vomiting, chest pain, dizziness, and drowsiness. Some showed signs of hypersalivation and foaming at the mouth. Five of the seven agreed to hospital treatment. Two initially refused, citing only mild discomfort. However, they later changed their minds and were also admitted.

Four patients were taken to Phanom Hospital. Another was transported to Bantakhun Hospital for treatment. Two women, Miss Spirina, 45, and Miss Sierova, 50, were later admitted after their conditions worsened. Both had severe vomiting and tightness in the chest.

Meanwhile, another patient, Mrs Natalia, 42, remained under close watch at Bantakhun Hospital. She had experienced repeated vomiting and shortness of breath. Doctors said she was recovering but required observation.

Initial investigation showed the tourists had arrived on a private chartered craft from Khao Lak in Phangnga. They had stopped at the popular Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park during their trip. The park is known for its scenic views and temples, attracting many foreign visitors.

Tourists fell ill minutes after eating wild fruit later confirmed as mildly toxic Diospyros species

While walking in the forested area, the group encountered a type of wild fruit. Believing it to be edible, they picked and ate several of them. Within minutes, several began feeling unwell. Soon, others in the group developed similar symptoms.

Local health officials quickly identified the fruit in question. It was Phol Sam Klur, also called the “Three Friends Fruit.” This wild fruit belongs to the Diospyros genus in the Ebenaceae family. The genus includes ebony and persimmon species.

According to Phanom district public health authorities, Phol Sam Klur is mildly toxic when consumed raw. If not properly prepared, it may cause gastrointestinal distress. Furthermore, it can lead to dehydration and neurological symptoms in sensitive individuals.

Consequently, medical teams at both hospitals administered urgent treatment. Doctors used laxatives and stomach pumps to remove any remaining toxins. The staff consulted with the Poison Center at Mahidol University to guide further care. Most of the patients responded well to treatment within a few hours.

However, two of the women remained in moderate condition into the evening. They were kept under monitoring to prevent complications from dehydration. One showed signs of confusion and extreme fatigue, doctors said.

Health officials test fruit and patient samples while warning tourists not to eat wild plants or fruits

Local health workers collected samples of the fruit for testing. They also took blood samples from the patients to check for toxins. Results are expected later this week.

Meanwhile, authorities reminded tourists not to eat unfamiliar plants or fruits while travelling. “Just because something looks edible doesn’t mean it’s safe,” said a Phanom district official. He added that Phol Sam Klur can look similar to tropical plums or dates.

In addition, signs will now be posted at the park warning visitors not to eat wild plants. Park rangers have also been instructed to increase patrols and guide tourists away from areas where the fruit grows.

Tourism officials in Phangnga and Surat Thani are coordinating efforts to follow up with the Russian nationals. They are working to ensure the group receives full medical care and assistance before returning home.

Fortunately, all seven tourists are expected to recover fully. None of the patients showed signs of lasting damage, according to hospital staff. Nonetheless, the incident served as a strong warning for other travellers.

Previous poisoning cases prompt new safety campaign by Phanom district to prevent further fruit-related incidents

Although Thailand’s forests are rich in natural beauty, they also contain potentially harmful plants. For this reason, visitors are strongly urged to follow local advice and not consume anything found in the wild.

This incident marks the second case in two years involving fruit-related poisoning in southern Thailand. In a similar case in 2023, two foreign hikers fell ill after eating wild yams. They recovered, but the event triggered a review of park safety measures.

Since then, the Department of National Parks has issued guidance to regional offices. The guidelines recommend education campaigns for both locals and foreigners. However, officials now say more must be done.

Therefore, Phanom district authorities will launch a new awareness campaign starting next week. It will include signs, pamphlets, and briefings at entry points to major parks.

Certainly, in the meantime, the Russian tourists have recovered.

