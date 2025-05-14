Brit flies out after leaving French nightclubber seriously injured after stabbing in Cherngtalay Phuket

A British tourist fled Thailand after stabbing a French man during a violent brawl outside a Phuket nightclub on May 11. The victim remains in serious but stable condition. A second suspect believed to be Middle Eastern, is still at large.

A shooting between foreign nationals at a Phuket nightclub in the early hours of Sunday has raised serious concerns about tourist safety on the island. A French man remains hospitalised in serious but stable condition following the attack. The incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. outside a nightclub in Cherngtalay, after a violent altercation escalated. The victim was stabbed by a British suspect during the confrontation. The Briton, identified only as Emilio, fled the country later that same day. Provincial police have confirmed he boarded a flight on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, a second suspect, believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, remains at large. Authorities say efforts to locate and apprehend him are ongoing.

The victim, identified as Mr. Nubel, suffered three stab wounds. He was attacked in front of a nightclub in Cherngtalay, on the border of Thalang and Kathu districts. The stabbing happened at around 4:00 a.m., but news of the attack surfaced only two days later.

Emergency responders from the Cherngtalay Subdistrict Administration Organization reached the scene quickly. They provided first aid on-site. After stabilising the victim, they rushed him to Thalang Hospital. As of now, Mr. Nubel remains under medical care. His condition has been described as serious but stable.

Police say the altercation followed a fistfight in the club, with footage showing the moments before the stabbing

According to police, the attack followed a fistfight inside the nightclub. CCTV footage from inside the venue captured the moments leading up to the stabbing. The victim was seen arguing with several foreign men before a scuffle broke out. Security footage confirms the group exited the club together shortly before the violence escalated.

Once outside, the confrontation turned deadly. Witnesses reported that around four English-speaking foreigners surrounded Mr. Nubel on the street. One of them suddenly pulled out a knife. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the left side and lower back. The group then fled the scene in a grey Mazda 2.

Although the suspects escaped quickly, investigators recovered key evidence. A black iPhone was found near the scene. Police traced the SIM card inside to a British national named Mr. Emilio. His appearance matched witness statements. Furthermore, immigration records confirmed he left Thailand at approximately 6:49 p.m. on the same day.

Because of the timeline, investigators believe Emilio played a leading role in the attack. He fled just 15 hours after the stabbing. Police are now coordinating with international agencies to track his movements abroad.

A second suspect believed to be of Middle Eastern descent, remains at large as police intensify their search

Meanwhile, a second suspect is believed to still be in Thailand. He is described as being of Middle Eastern descent. However, authorities have not released his name or nationality. According to police, he may be hiding somewhere on the island or in nearby provinces.

Cherngtalay Police Station is leading the investigation. Officers have taken witness statements, collected forensic evidence, and reviewed surveillance footage. In addition, investigators are now examining other CCTV cameras along possible escape routes. They are also seeking leads on the grey Mazda 2 used by the suspects.

Importantly, the nightclub where the stabbing occurred has not yet been publicly identified. It is located in a busy entertainment strip frequented by foreign tourists. Following the incident, police have stepped up patrols in the area.

So far, the motive remains unclear. However, early reports suggest the violence may have stemmed from a spontaneous fight. There is no known prior connection between the victim and the attackers. Nevertheless, police have not ruled out other possibilities.

Authorities under pressure to reassure public and maintain order in nightlife zones following stabbing

Although the incident shocked many, it is part of a growing pattern of violent altercations between tourists in Phuket. Previously such attacks were relatively rare. Local authorities are now under pressure to reassure the public and maintain order in nightlife zones.

According to sources, police may issue an arrest warrant once they confirm the identity of the second suspect. They are also working with immigration to track anyone connected to the grey vehicle. Additionally, officers are checking guesthouses and hotels in the area.

The French embassy has been notified. Consular officials are supporting the victim and staying in contact with Thai authorities. Meanwhile, no other foreign nationals have been formally named or arrested.

As of now, the investigation remains active and high priority. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward. They are especially interested in tips related to the suspects’ vehicles or identities.

No bystanders were injured in the attack, but calls for increased security in Phuket grow after the incident

Despite the severity of the attack, no bystanders were injured. However, several witnesses have expressed concern over the lack of visible security in the area. Some say more police patrols are urgently needed around late-night venues.

Phuket continues to attract millions of foreign visitors each year. Still, this incident has renewed concerns over tourist safety. As a result, police and local officials are considering tougher measures on nightlife hotspots.

Polices say they will leave no stone unturned in bringing the attackers to justice. Mr. Nubel, though recovering, is expected to face a long rehabilitation process.

