Thailand’s entire police air fleet has been grounded after two deadly crashes in one month killed nine officers. On Saturday, a 1973 helicopter exploded mid-air, triggering public outrage, grieving families’ demands, and a full safety review ordered by the police chief.

Thailand’s National Police Chief has grounded the entire police air fleet following a deadly helicopter crash last Saturday that claimed the lives of three airmen. The incident involved a Bell 212 helicopter, which exploded mid-air and crashed in flames in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. It marked the second fatal aviation disaster in less than a month, coming after the April 25 crash of a police plane near Cha-am that killed six more officers. Police General Kittirat Phanphet has ordered comprehensive safety checks on all police aircraft. He also announced a full review of the fleet to determine which aircraft should be decommissioned.

At the same time, the Police Aviation Division will face renewed scrutiny over its flight safety and maintenance protocols. The announcement came as the body of one of the fallen pilots was returned to his grieving family in Trang province. The sombre handover took place amid visible signs of deep sorrow.

All Thai police aircraft have been grounded following two fatal crashes in the space of just one month. Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the national police commissioner, announced the decision on Monday. He confirmed a full safety inspection is now underway.

“Two crashes in a month is shocking,” he said. “The causes have not been determined yet.”

All helicopters and fixed-wing planes operated by the Thai Police Aviation Division are now grounded. They will only fly again once cleared by safety teams.

Police begin safety inspections and fleet review after twin crashes expose major aviation risks to flight crews

According to Police General Kittirat, each aircraft will first be thoroughly tested. Once deemed airworthy, it may return to service. After that, a full review of every aircraft will take place. Authorities will determine which craft should be permanently decommissioned.

The move follows Saturday’s deadly crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan, where a Bell 212 helicopter exploded mid-air before hitting the ground. Three officers were killed instantly.

It also comes just weeks after a DHC6-400 Twin Otter aircraft plunged into the sea near Cha-am Beach, Phetchaburi, on April 25. That crash killed six officers.

Together, the twin disasters claimed nine lives and exposed critical gaps in aircraft safety protocols.

The helicopter involved in Saturday’s crash had been in service for over 50 years. It was originally commissioned in 1973.

Grieving families demand answers over 1973 helicopter as safety warnings may have been ignored

Although the aircraft had passed a safety check as recently as April 13, concerns are mounting. Grieving families have questioned why such an old helicopter was still flying. Some allege internal warnings had gone unheeded.

The Police Aviation Division owns 10 Bell 212 helicopters. Three of them were still active before the crash. All are now grounded.

Saturday’s incident occurred while the helicopter was flying from Chumphon to Kanchanaburi. It was due to stop for refuelling.

However, it never made it. The crash happened over Muang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, during an aerial patrol mission.

Tragically, the helicopter exploded before it could land. Debris was scattered over a wide area. Rescue workers recovered the remains later that day.

Trang mourns fallen pilot Captain Ek as his body is flown home under solemn guard and heartfelt silence

One of the victims was Police Lieutenant Songphon Boonchai, also known as Captain Ek. He served as a pilot in the Police Aviation Division.

On Monday, his body was flown home to Trang Airport. A solemn honour guard met the arriving aircraft. Captain Ek’s girlfriend was first to step off the plane. She carried his photograph at the head of the cortège.

The emotional scene drew tears from onlookers. His parents, relatives, and friends waited in silence as his remains were transferred. From the airport, the body was escorted to Trang Hospital. Police and military vehicles led the procession through town.

Funeral rites will begin on May 29 at Wat Khlong Nam Chet in Mueang Trang District. A royal cremation will follow on June 5. Meanwhile, grief continues to grip his family and community. At his home in Tambon Kok Lo, his uncle spoke to reporters.

“I hadn’t seen him in a while,” said 76-year-old Jirapat Boonchai. “But last month, I had a strange feeling.” He described a premonition. He believed someone had entered the house, dressed like a policeman, searching through belongings.

“I thought it might be Ek,” he said. “But it wasn’t. I felt uneasy, but I said nothing.”

Pilot’s family recalls premonitions, fears over flying, and bittersweet return to the airport his kin helped build

Jirapat also recalled worrying about his nephew’s job. “Flying always scared me,” he admitted. “But he loved it.”

Captain Ek was the youngest of five siblings. He had no children and returned home to Trang only once a year.

His relatives described him as kind, quiet, and academically gifted. All four of his siblings are professionals—three doctors and one pharmacist.

His great-grandfather, Khun Alangkaninphisai, once helped establish Trang Airport on a 120-rai plot. The connection made Monday’s return even more poignant.

Police General Kittirat said he plans to visit the Thai Police Aviation Division headquarters soon. The division is based in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

Police chief vows urgent review of records, ageing aircraft, and safety protocols after crash toll

There, he will review maintenance records and accident investigations. His goal is to establish new safety standards and determine which aircraft are too old to fly.

“Pilots must have confidence in their aircraft,” he said. “We must restore that trust before flights resume.”

He acknowledged that both crashes had deeply shaken the force. “We owe it to the fallen officers and their families,” he added.

Although many details remain unclear, investigators are now racing to find answers. Mechanical failure is suspected in both incidents.

The DHC6-400 Twin Otter involved in the earlier crash had recently undergone maintenance. It was built in Canada in 2017 and had a capacity for 16 passengers.

It plunged into the sea shortly after takeoff on a test flight. All six onboard were killed.

Officers call for accountability and upgrades as Thailand’s ageing air police fleet sparks public alarm

That tragedy, followed so closely by Saturday’s explosion, has raised alarm across the police ranks.

Retired officers have also spoken out, warning that ageing aircraft remains a major risk. Some have called for a fleet-wide overhaul. Others want greater transparency and accountability in the aviation division.

As the investigation unfolds, families wait for answers. So far, little has been confirmed officially. However, what is certain is that Thailand’s police aviation safety protocols now face unprecedented scrutiny.

Public pressure is mounting for a lasting fix. For many, the damage is already done. For the families of nine fallen officers, no repair can undo the loss.

Still, Police General Kittirat insists change is coming. “We will act,” he said. “This must never happen again.”

