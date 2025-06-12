Coalition fault lines deepen as PM Paetongtarn and Anutin share tense Surin trip amid Thai-Cambodia border fears, missed cabinet briefings and reshuffle rumours. Thaksin’s court delay, ICJ threats and internal dissent add to rising political pressure.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s visit to Surin province on Wednesday highlighted deepening tensions within the coalition government, particularly between the Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai parties. During the trip — including the shared flight — the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, made little effort to engage meaningfully with one another. Notably, the issue of a potential cabinet reshuffle was not discussed at all.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra travelled to Surin Province on Wednesday to inspect border shelters and monitor tensions with Cambodia. Her visit was part of the oversight of preparations in seven northeastern provinces in case of potential conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Surin, located along the frontier, is a sensitive area. Rising tensions with Cambodia have sparked fears of unrest among locals. The Prime Minister met with provincial officials, local leaders and the military. She emphasized that peace and calm must be maintained.

“We must not let the situation escalate,” Ms. Paetongtarn said. “Lives are at risk if things go wrong.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul accompanied her during the visit. However, their relationship appeared strained.

Coalition tension deepens as Bhumjaithai ministers miss border briefing at regular cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Notably, neither spoke publicly about political matters. The rapport appeared tense.

At Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, the Bhumjaithai Party arrived over 30 minutes late. In particular, they missed a briefing given by Ms. Paetongtarn on the Thai-Cambodia border issue.

This underlines growing tensions within the coalition. On Saturday, Mr. Anutin returned from Switzerland and spoke about a possible cabinet reshuffle at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

He stridently claimed Pheu Thai had made an agreement with his Bhumjaithai Party during the government formation process in 2023. According to him, his party was invited into government on those terms. Therefore, the agreement cannot be changed.

He particularly recalled a meeting at Pheu Thai Party headquarters in Bangkok where they drank mint chocolate. Notably, this was the day when the building was surrounded by rowdy protesters.

Pheu Thai leaders deny ministerial pact as anticipation of a cabinet reshuffle grows within government ranks

However, senior Pheu Thai figures have challenged that account. This includes Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who was also in Surin. He stated firmly that no ministerial deal had ever been finalized. He said the original coalition agreement contained no promises regarding specific cabinet seats.

Consequently, the disagreement now threatens to widen. Observers believe a cabinet reshuffle is imminent. Mr. Wisut Chainarun, a senior Pheu Thai MP, added to that belief on Tuesday.

He said discussions on a reshuffle are likely next week. In his view, every party is “making moves.” He also pointed out that within Pheu Thai, there is silence, because the final decision rests with the Prime Minister.

“Different groups and factions have different hopes,” he said. “But it’s up to Ms. Paetongtarn.”

Mr. Wisut noted that the party supports her entirely. No internal pressure is being placed on her decisions. Nevertheless, he admitted that tension between parties is normal before a reshuffle.

Paetongtarn and Anutin dodge questions after flight as speculation mounts about their strained ties right now

Meanwhile, signs of strain were visible during Wednesday’s return to Bangkok. After finishing her duties in Surin, the Prime Minister landed at Wing 6 Military Airport at 3:35 p.m. Reporters waited to ask about recent comments from Mr. Anutin.

Smiling, she greeted the press but avoided giving a direct answer. “We talked about a lot of things,” she said. “What should we do?” She then entered her car and left without elaborating.

Shortly afterwards, reporters turned to Mr. Anutin. However, he also deflected. “The Prime Minister hasn’t said anything yet. What do you want me to say?” he asked. He added he was rushing to attend funeral chants for former PM Suchinda Kraprayoon.

When asked if he and Ms. Paetongtarn spoke during the flight, he gave a vague reply. “We hit an air pocket,” he said. “So we didn’t talk.”

Therefore, tensions remain unresolved. Yet both leaders avoid public confrontation—for now.

Prime Minister’s candid lottery moment offers a glimpse into the rising stress and public scrutiny she is facing

While in Surin, a curious moment occurred. The Prime Minister stopped at a lottery vendor after visiting the Chong Chom checkpoint. As she looked at the tickets, her team quickly intervened.

“Prime Ministers can’t buy lottery tickets,” an aide whispered. Ms. Paetongtarn seemed confused and disappointed. “Can’t buy it? Don’t buy it. What are all the rules?” she said, shaking her head. She then got into her car.

Although humorous, the moment highlighted the complex pressures she faces. Just ten months into her term, Ms. Paetongtarn is treading a political minefield amplified by international tensions.

In parallel with coalition friction, legal proceedings involving her father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, continue to unfold. The Supreme Court has been reviewing the case involving his controversial hospital stay following his return from exile and imprisonment.

Supreme Court delays Thaksin’s appearance to June 25 as inquiry into alleged hospital privilege continues

Originally, Thaksin was scheduled to appear in court on June 13. However, his lawyer, Mr. Winyat Chatmontri, requested a delay in submitting documents. The court has now rescheduled the appearance for June 25.

Notably, the hearing is part of a broader investigation into Thaksin’s detention and release process. It examines whether he received unlawful privileges while staying on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

According to legal sources, if the evidence is sufficient, the court may proceed without witness testimonies. Otherwise, a formal investigation will follow, with key witnesses including former Democrat MP Chanchai Issarasenarak and Seri Ruam Thai leader Pol. Gen. Sereepisuth Temiyaves.

Thaksin must appear on June 25. The court will then assess the case’s merits. If it proceeds to trial, it could significantly impact both public opinion and the current government’s credibility.

Foreign ministry warns of ICJ risk as Cambodia refuses to back down on border dispute claims and court move

Meanwhile, on the international front, the Thai-Cambodian border issue continues to develop. Cambodia is reportedly moving to take the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa addressed this on Wednesday. He confirmed that Thai diplomats will work closely with the military. He also emphasized that Thailand will protect its territory at all costs.

“We won’t concede an inch of Thai land,” a source declared. “Our sovereignty will not be undermined.” The ministry spoke of integrating its response for now with the military to avoid miscommunication.

Despite this, the goal is to find common ground and a diplomatic solution with Cambodia.

Talks between Thai and Cambodian officials are scheduled for June 14. Reports suggest Thailand may propose an alternative resolution process. However, Cambodia appears determined to take legal action through the ICJ.

Cabinet, court and border crises converge as Paetongtarn faces rising tests to her leadership and cabinet unity

Given these overlapping crises, the stakes are high for Ms. Paetongtarn. Internally, she must manage coalition partners with diverging agendas. Externally, she faces a territorial dispute with the potential to destabilize the region. At the same time, legal troubles surrounding her father threaten to overshadow her government.

Still, her allies say she is in control. “It’s her call,” said Mr. Wisut. “She knows what she’s doing.”

In summary, Thailand’s political landscape is entering a critical period. Coalition instability, legal battles and international disputes are converging. The coming weeks will reveal whether Prime Minister Paetongtarn can ride this turbulence—or whether a breakup or convulsions lie ahead.

