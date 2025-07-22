Supreme Court to decide on Beauty Mogul’s fate in politics as a Senator after Election Commission ruling

Thai senator and beauty mogul Kesakamol faces Supreme Court trial after Election Commission accuses her of misleading voters by falsely using the “Professor” title in the 2024 Senate election. She risks up to 10 years in prison and a 20-year ban from politics.

The clock is ticking for the high-profile Thai senator and beauty mogul Kesakamol Pliansamai. The Election Commission has launched a Supreme Court challenge over her false use of the title “Professor” in last year’s Senate race. While they upheld her PhD from California University, nearly all other accusations were thrown out. Now, the spotlight is on the Supreme Court as the case moves to the Election Case Division.

Controversial Thai senator Kesakamol Pliansamai is facing legal action. The Election Commission (EC) decided to prosecute the beauty business entrepreneur turned public representative for alleged fraud. The case concerns her educational qualifications claimed during the 2024 Senate Elections.

The EC plans to seek her removal from the Senate. In addition, they will pursue criminal sanctions. Moreover, they will ask for a ban on her political rights. These actions follow numerous complaints filed after last year’s election.

Central to the allegations are Kesakamol’s claims about her academic background. She stated she holds a PhD in Political Science from California University. Furthermore, she introduced herself as a “Professor” of Human Resource Development at the same institution.

California University recognised by US authorities but not by Thai civil service agencies, sparking probe

The university is recognised by US authorities. Specifically, it is funded by the US Department of Education and the California Department of Education. Additionally, it has the authority to evaluate and certify foreign institutions offering degree programs.

However, Thai authorities do not recognise this certification for civil service equivalency. Therefore, the issue became whether her degree is valid in Thailand. The EC investigated this matter thoroughly.

On July 21, 2025, Lawyer Phattharapong Suphaksorn, known as Aun Buriram, disclosed new developments. He is the petitioner in the case against Senator Kesakamol. He stated that on Friday, July 18, the EC finalised its resolution.

According to Mr. Phattharapong, the EC accuses Kesakamol of violating election laws. Specifically, she allegedly used the title “Professor” fraudulently. Consequently, she faces up to 10 years in prison. Additionally, she could be banned from voting and running for office for 20 years.

The petitioner urged the EC to send the case quickly to the Supreme Court’s Election Division. He requested that this be done by July 25, 2025. He stressed that there is no reason to delay the case further.

Petitions filed alleging deception over qualifications focus on “Professor” title in senate candidacy profile

The investigation started after six petitions and three sub-petitions were filed. Most complaints concerned deception about Kesakamol’s qualifications. For example, they cited her use of the title “Professor” and claims of a PhD from California University.

There were other allegations too. These included claims about her owning a beauty clinic. Also, accusations involved wearing academic robes from various universities. Despite these, the EC dismissed most complaints except the “Professor” title issue.

The EC’s report shows Kesakamol listed her PhD and professorship in her Senate candidacy profile. Therefore, the commission examined two main questions. First, was claiming a PhD from California University misleading? Second, did using “Professor” deceive voters?

Regarding the PhD claim, the EC found that California University FCE is funded and recognised by US education authorities. However, the Thai Civil Service Commission (CSC) has not recognised it. No one submitted degrees from this university to the CSC for equivalency.

Thus, the commission concluded that claiming a PhD was not proven fraud. It did not mislead voters under Thai law. Consequently, no legal offence was found on this point.

Investigation finds Senator Kesakamol never legally held professor title, leading to decision to prosecute

However, the “Professor” title issue differed. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) regulates academic titles in Thailand. The ministry follows strict rules set by the Civil Service Commission and Higher Education Commission.

The investigation found Kesakamol’s name is absent from the official database of professors. Also, no university or government office recognised her as a professor. Moreover, Kesakamol admitted she never worked as a professor.

Furthermore, MHESI confirmed it has never evaluated educational qualifications from California University or California University FCE for equivalency. Based on these facts, the EC decided Kesakamol did not hold the professor title legally.

The EC ruled that her use of “Professor” was misleading. This violated the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators B.E. 2561, Section 77(4). Therefore, the commission resolved to prosecute her for electoral fraud.

In response to rumours, the EC confirmed no delay is occurring in the case. The process follows the 60-day legal deadline for court petition filing. The commission stated that it has been thorough in reviewing the case.

Election commission confirms no delay in Kesakamol case despite complexity and 60-day deadline

A senior EC official said the commission carefully revised case documents. The goal was to ensure clarity and accuracy. Also, the EC Chairman ordered that any unclear sections be improved.

Moreover, the commission must submit the petition with all required documents to the Supreme Court within 60 days. These include case files and evidence summaries. The EC pledged to file the petition as soon as possible.

Officials emphasised that the EC acts impartially. They reject any claims of political pressure or bias. The commission’s duty is to enforce the law and ensure justice for all citizens.

Senator Kesakamol’s case highlights difficulties in verifying candidates’ qualifications. It may set an important precedent for future elections. The Supreme Court’s Election Division will examine all evidence carefully.

The court will decide if Kesakamol’s use of “Professor” was deceptive. If found guilty, she faces serious penalties. These include up to 10 years in prison and a 20-year ban from political activities.

Election commission maintains impartiality while pledging timely filing of petition to Supreme Court

This case emphasises the importance of transparency and honesty in Thai elections. Moreover, it reminds candidates of legal consequences over overstating qualifications. The public is watching closely as this high-profile case finally snakes its way to court.

Kesakamol has been a controversial figure for years. Her campaign prominently featured her academic claims. She aimed to establish credibility with Senate voters through her alleged PhD and professorship.

However, the certification status of California University still remains unclear in Thailand. While partially recognised in the US, Thai agencies do not accept its degrees for official equivalency. This gap complicates her claims.

Case highlights challenges in verifying candidate credentials and could set an important precedent

Furthermore, falsely claiming an academic title violates Section 77(4) of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators. The law forbids misleading voters about qualifications. The penalties are designed to protect election integrity.

The Election Commission’s decision aims to uphold these legal standards. It demonstrates a commitment to fair elections and accountability. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s ruling will clarify legal interpretations.

Ultimately, this case will affect how Thailand verifies candidate credentials in future elections. Authorities may tighten rules or procedures to prevent similar disputes. The EC has shown it will pursue cases diligently regardless of the candidate’s status.

Undoubtedly, Senator Kesakamol faces a significant legal challenge. The Election Commission’s evidence questions her use of the “Professor” title. The Supreme Court’s final decision will determine her political future.

