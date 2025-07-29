Massacre at Bangkok market over six year old grudge held by vendor’s husband against a security guard

Bangkok market gunman kills five over a six-year grudge with security guards, then takes his own life. Shooter hijacked a taxi, used a legal gun and targeted guards and vendors near his wife’s stall. Police blame personal feud amid a rising mental health crisis and gun access.

A 54-year-old man, Mr. Noi Prai Dan, unleashed deadly gunfire at a crowded Bangkok market Monday, killing five. He wielded a CZ 9mm pistol legally registered in his name. The shooter, husband to a market vendor, held a six-year grudge against 61-year-old security guard Mr. Nan. Shortly after midday, Mr. Noi arrived in a hijacked taxi and opened fire. He targeted security guards first, chasing and shooting them, then turned on vendors near his wife’s stall. Police rushed to the scene after the brutal attack, the latest in a string of mass shootings fueled by Thailand’s worsening mental health crisis and easy access to deadly guns.

On Monday, July 28, 2025, a tragic shooting unfolded at Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Around 12:30 p.m., Mr. Noi Prai Dan, aged 54, opened fire inside the bustling market. He killed six people, including himself, before police arrived. The gunman used a legally registered CZ 9mm handgun, which he had owned since 2018.

The incident began when Mr. Noi hijacked a taxi near the SC Park intersection. He threatened the driver at gunpoint and ordered him to take him directly to Or Tor Kor Market. During the drive, Mr. Noi openly told the driver he intended to shoot the market’s security guards. The taxi driver complied out of fear, driving swiftly toward the market’s Gate 1 entrance.

A gunman hijacked a taxi at gunpoint and drove to Or Tor Kor Market intending to shoot security guards inside

Upon arrival, Mr. Noi immediately targeted three security guards standing near the entrance. He fired shots, killing one guard instantly and wounding the others. Two guards attempted to flee but were chased down and fatally shot in the parking lot. Then, Mr. Noi moved toward a nearby security booth. There, he shot and killed a fourth guard named Mr. Anan Panchuern.

After attacking the guards, Mr. Noi reloaded his pistol. He then entered the market’s interior, where several vendors operate near his wife’s stall. CCTV footage showed him shooting three vendors; one died on the spot, while two others suffered injuries. The injured vendors were quickly taken to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital. Hospital officials later confirmed both were stable and expected to recover.

Following the shootings, Mr. Noi calmly sat on a bench inside the market. Minutes later, he shot himself in the temple, ending his life. Police sealed the area promptly and evacuated shoppers and vendors for safety.

Initial concerns arose because the shooting happened near a donation point for Thai-Cambodian border relief. Many feared it might relate to ongoing border tensions. However, police investigations soon disproved this. The attack stemmed from a personal dispute, not political motives.

The gunman had a long unresolved conflict with security guards linked to truck vandalism dating back to 2019

Mr. Noi owned a small stall at Or Tor Kor Market. His wife, Mrs. Thitaree Thedee, runs a processed fruit stall called Nong Paew. The couple had lived quietly until this day. The motive behind the shooting was linked to a long-standing conflict with the market’s security guards.

In 2019, Mr. Noi’s pickup truck was vandalised. Someone scratched the vehicle deeply along the sides. His Isuzu pickup, license plate Kor Thor 7271 Bangkok, had front and rear cameras installed. These cameras recorded one of the security guards damaging the truck. Mr. Noi’s anger toward the guards grew after this incident.

He repeatedly reported the vandalism to market authorities. However, his complaints were ignored or dismissed because he appeared intoxicated during reports. Thus, the dispute remained unresolved and fueled bitterness for years.

Mrs. Thitaree described her husband as having a violent temper. She said he loved his pickup truck deeply. Whenever he drank alcohol, he would repeatedly vent frustration about the scratches. “He could not stand seeing the security guards’ faces,” she said. Moreover, she added that despite his anger, he showed no warning signs on the morning of the attack.

That morning, Mr. Noi drove his wife to the market as usual and victims were identified after police probe

That morning, Mr. Noi drove Mrs. Thitaree to the market as usual. They spoke briefly by phone before noon. She noticed nothing unusual during their last conversation.

The victims were identified after a thorough police investigation. The four security guards killed were Mr. Anan Panchuern, 52; Mr. Wicha Saengdee, 55; Mr. Preecha Chaiya, 44; and Mr. Somsak Thetsathamya, 51. The vendor who died was Ms. Janyanan Satayatanarot, 64. The two injured vendors remain in hospital under care.

Senior police officials arrived at the market to oversee the investigation. Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridet, Commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, led the efforts. He was joined by Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner. Both emphasised that the shooting was a personal matter. They dismissed speculation linking it to terrorism or political violence.

Police urged the public not to share graphic images or misinformation on social media. They emphasised the trauma such material could cause victims’ families and the wider community.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Mr. Noi had no drug use history. However, he was known to have anger management problems. His resentment over the truck damage was deep and longstanding. Investigators believe this unresolved grudge triggered his violent actions.

Minister and authorities respond with condolences and pledge safety improvements after tragic shooting

Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn visited the site shortly after the shooting. He expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families. Additionally, he pledged support for the injured and deceased families. The minister promised to improve market safety measures to prevent future tragedies.

The market remained closed temporarily while forensic teams collected evidence. Officers reviewed surveillance footage, witness testimonies, and physical evidence. Forensic experts confirmed the weapon matched the registered firearm found on Mr. Noi.

Mrs. Thitaree shared more details about her husband. She said he had not entered the market since the previous New Year’s Day. Instead, he dropped her off but avoided the security guards entirely. Their ongoing conflict kept him away.

She believes her husband’s mental state worsened before the attack. “I think he was losing his mind,” she said. Police have not ruled out a mental health crisis as a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to come forward. The community remains in shock, mourning the lives lost.

Tragedy highlights mental health challenges and firearm access as growing risks demanding urgent action

This tragedy highlights broader issues in Thailand. Rising mental health challenges and easy access to firearms increase the risks of violence. Experts call for better mental health resources and conflict resolution in public spaces.

Authorities stress the importance of early intervention. They urge markets and public areas to improve safety and security measures. This incident serves as a harsh reminder of what can happen when grievances go unresolved.

For now, Bangkok mourns. Families grieve, and the city reflects on how to prevent such violence again. Police continue their work and will update the public as new facts emerge.

