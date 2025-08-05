A well-known 60-year-old French expat was found dead in his car after a suspected diabetic shock in Lampang. Locals saw the vehicle the night before, but thought he was resting. His body sat for nearly 10 hours before police arrived. An autopsy is pending.

A well-known 60-year-old French expat died suddenly Sunday night, likely from a medical emergency while driving in northern Thailand. Police believe he suffered a diabetic shock behind the wheel, leading to his death. His car sat parked on the roadside for up to 10 hours before officers found him dead inside.

Police from Ngao Station were called to the scene around 7:30 a.m. They found a white Nissan with Lampang license plates parked at kilometre marker 768 in Ban Huai Tak. The car had collided with a concrete distance marker but showed little visible damage.

At the time, the engine was still running. Officers knocked on the window repeatedly for about five minutes. However, there was no response from the driver inside.

French driver found unresponsive inside car with engine running after minor roadside crash in Lampang

Eventually, they opened the door and discovered a foreign man, pale and unresponsive, slumped in the driver’s seat. He had no detectable pulse. He was immediately pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic team from Ngao Hospital was called to examine the body. They found no external wounds or signs of injury from the crash. Therefore, attention turned to possible medical causes.

Documents inside the car identified the man as Mr. Rene, a French national. He had been living in the provincial capital of Lampang for several years, according to police.

Later, authorities contacted his family. They confirmed that Mr. Rene suffered from diabetes, a chronic condition that requires regular blood sugar monitoring and medication.

Based on the evidence, police suspect that Mr. Rene experienced diabetic shock while driving. As a result, he may have lost control of the vehicle and pulled over before becoming unconscious.

Police suspect diabetic shock caused French expat to stop car and lose consciousness before he died inside

Although the car appeared to have veered slightly off the road, it was not severely damaged. This supports the theory that Mr. Rene slowed down or stopped intentionally before collapsing.

Local residents had noticed the car parked at the same spot the night before. Around 9 p.m. on August 3, they saw the vehicle with its headlights off and the driver still moving. Since the man appeared alert at the time, they assumed he had stopped to rest.

However, when the car remained in the same position the following morning, they grew concerned. They then alerted authorities, who arrived shortly afterwards.

According to police, it is possible Mr. Rene remained in the car for nearly 10 hours before being discovered. If he experienced a medical emergency during that time, there may have been little chance of survival without immediate help.

Locals saw car the night before but assumed driver was resting until its position remained unchanged

Consequently, his body has been sent for a formal autopsy at Ngao Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. Officials are awaiting confirmation from medical examiners before making a final conclusion.

Diabetic shock, also known as severe hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia, can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and even death if untreated. It may occur suddenly, especially if the person skips a meal, overuses insulin, or becomes dehydrated.

Given this, police believe Mr. Rene may have suffered such an episode behind the wheel. While no foul play is suspected, authorities have not ruled out additional contributing factors.

For this reason, police have urged people with chronic health conditions to carry emergency contact information and medical details at all times. In situations like these, quick access to a person’s medical history can help guide life-saving decisions.

Autopsy ordered. Police urge chronically ill drivers to carry medical details after suspected diabetic shock

Residents in Ban Huai Tak expressed regret that they had not reported the car sooner. However, they emphasised that the driver did not appear distressed when first seen. Many in the village assumed he was simply taking a break during a long drive.

Moreover, the area is quiet, with few passersby during nighttime hours. Locals said parked vehicles are common on that stretch of road, especially among long-distance drivers.

Mr. Rene had reportedly lived in Thailand for several years. According to officials, he was well-known among expats in Lampang and had no prior incidents involving his health while driving.

At present, no funeral arrangements have been announced. Authorities are coordinating with the French embassy and Mr. Rene’s relatives in Thailand and abroad.

Residents reflect on missed signs. French expat recalled by Lampang community after sudden death

While the incident may appear minor at first glance, it highlights a broader issue. Medical emergencies behind the wheel can quickly turn fatal, even without a high-speed crash or violent impact.

Therefore, police advise all drivers—especially those with chronic illnesses—to check their health before long trips. They also encourage passengers and passersby not to dismiss unusual situations on the road.

In this case, a seemingly harmless stop ended in tragedy. Yet with greater awareness and quicker reporting, similar deaths might be prevented in the future.

Ultimately, this incident serves as a reminder that not all traffic deaths result from reckless driving or collisions. Instead, silent medical conditions can be just as lethal—especially when left unnoticed for hours.

