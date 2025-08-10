Dark secrets linked with burned out ghost MG sedan found last week at the ‘Death Curve’ in Phitsanulok

Burned MG sedan found at Phitsanulok’s notorious ‘Death Curve’ linked to a woman with a criminal past who rented the car in 2023 and vanished. Police await DNA results to confirm identity as locals warn of the area’s deadly, haunted reputation. Investigation ongoing.

The mystery of the ghost car at Phitsanulok’s deadly ‘Death Curve’ took a sharp turn on Saturday. The black MG sedan was reportedly rented in June 2023 by a woman tied to criminal activity. Police haven’t confirmed the full story yet, but sources say the woman from Ang Thong province rented the car in Bangkok—and never returned it. The last GPS ping came from the accident hotspot itself. Shockingly, the car’s owner later learned the renter was involved in crime and behind bars.

The Royal Thai Police are close to confirming the identity of a person found in a burned-out MG sedan. The wreckage was discovered in a ravine near the infamous ‘Death Curve’ at Khao Khomma, Chat Trakan District, Phitsanulok Province. This location is well known for dangerous accidents.

Rescue workers were initially responding to a trailer truck that fell into the same ravine on August 6, 2025. During the operation, they made an unexpected discovery: a jet black MG sedan completely destroyed by fire. Inside the vehicle, they found human skeletal remains. Consequently, police launched a detailed investigation.

MG sedan is believed to be a rental car, last tracked near ‘Death Curve’ before remains found in ravine

The MG car is believed to be a rental vehicle. Police suspect the remains belong to Ms. Rattanachanok, from Ang Thong Province. She rented the car in June 2023 but never returned it. Furthermore, the GPS tracking device in the vehicle last showed a signal near the crash site before it suddenly cut off. This disappearance matches the estimated time and place of the accident.

On August 7, authorities completed an extensive recovery operation to retrieve the car from the ravine. Subsequently, the vehicle was transported to Chat Trakan Police Station for further examination. Forensic experts immediately took bone fragments from the scene and sent them to the Police General Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine. DNA testing is now underway to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Pol. Col. Rawikorn Ukritmanorot, Superintendent of Chat Trakan Police Station, confirmed the discovery on August 8. He stated that human skeletal remains were found inside the burned vehicle. Therefore, the bones are currently held by police for further study. Additionally, police are verifying the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers to confirm its identity.

MG car with Bangkok registration reported missing after renter failed to return the vehicle in 2023

The MG car bears the Bangkok registration number 4 Kor Jor 7354. It belongs to Mr. Nirot Champamoon, a 40-year-old private school teacher and car rental operator. Mr. Nirot reported the car missing after Ms. Rattanachanok rented it.

Ms. Rattanachanok signed a contract to rent the black MG sedan in June 2023. Originally, she planned to use the car for one to two days. However, she later extended the rental for ten more days. She intended to travel to Phitsanulok Province from June 19 to June 29, 2023.

Before the contract expired, Mr. Nirot contacted her to confirm the car’s return. Unfortunately, she did not return the vehicle. Soon after, the car’s GPS signal disappeared near Ban Na Chum, close to the ravine. Convinced that the vehicle was stolen, Mr. Nirot filed a police report at Sai Mai Police Station.

Investigators then issued a summons and arrest warrant for Ms. Rattanachanok. However, she could not be found. Despite this, Mr. Nirot continued paying the car instalments. Moreover, he hired detectives to locate the vehicle, but had no success.

Ms. Rattanachanok’s legal troubles complicate case as locals warn about dangers of ‘Death Curve’

Later, Mr. Nirot learned Ms. Rattanachanok was facing multiple legal charges and serving a sentence at Thanyaburi Prison. This news complicated the investigation further. Meanwhile, police still await DNA results to confirm if the remains belong to her.

Locals near the accident site have long warned about the dangers of the ‘Death Curve’ at Khao Khomma. This spot has a reputation for frequent and fatal accidents. Some villagers even believe the area is haunted due to its dark history.

In addition, a good Samaritan suggested another possible identity for the deceased. The tip claimed the remains could be a man in his 50s, a musician who disappeared during the Loi Krathong festival in 2024. His son, who works in Uttaradit Province, had searched for him but never filed a missing persons report with local police.

Police have found no matching missing persons reports in the area for the past one to two years. This suggests the deceased might not be a local resident. Therefore, investigators are working hard to locate the family and verify the identity.

Police pursue investigation after a recovery operation in difficult terrain amid growing public interest

The police continue to gather evidence and piece together the facts. They are coordinating with forensic experts to analyse the recovered car. Additionally, the rescue operation to retrieve both the trailer truck and the burned MG sedan took two days. This operation was challenging due to the ravine’s steep and rugged terrain.

Public interest in the case has grown because of the mysterious disappearance and the discovery of human remains. Mr. Nirot has cooperated fully with the authorities. He plans to submit rental documents and other evidence to aid the investigation.

Authorities have noted that tracing Ms. Rattanachanok’s history has been difficult. She has a complicated background with previous legal troubles. Moreover, police emphasise that the investigation remains open.

DNA test results are expected soon and will provide clearer answers. Once confirmed, police will investigate the cause of death in detail. This case highlights the serious risks of the ‘Death Curve’ road in Phitsanulok. Due to its sharp bends and dangerous conditions, local authorities often warn drivers to be cautious.

Police urge public to come forward as investigation continues into burned car and skeletal remains

Until now, no one has come forward with more information. Police urge anyone with relevant knowledge to contact them immediately. The cooperation between police, forensic scientists, rescue teams, and the public is vital to resolving this case.

Further updates will be provided once DNA confirmation is complete. The investigation into the accident’s cause will continue afterwards. This case remains one of the most puzzling and tragic in northern Thailand in recent years.

