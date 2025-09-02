Underworld gambling den boss jailed for 14 years and 9 months after warning police he will die in prison

Bangkok underworld boss Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, known as Pa Nui, jailed for 14 years and 9 months after fleeing eight warrants, warning police he may die behind bars as authorities smashed his massive illegal gambling network and exposed corruption.

Bangkok’s notorious underworld figure, 69-year-old Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, known as Pa Nui, was sentenced Monday to 14 years and 9 months in prison by the Bangkok Criminal Court. After his arrest on Saturday, he told investigators he fears he may not survive behind bars. The gambling den kingpin had been on the run, evading no fewer than eight outstanding arrest warrants. Authorities say his desperate flight even sparked a failed plot last October to declare him dead—a scheme foiled by vigilant officials in Chiang Rai.

A notorious Bangkok crime boss, 69-year-old Amnuay Kiatdonmuang, also known as “Pa Nui,” was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison on Monday. The court handed down the sentence after he was arrested following a major raid on his illegal gambling den in Don Mueang. The Metropolitan Police Bureau confirmed that the raid led to the arrest of over 200 individuals. Significantly, it also resulted in the transfer of a senior police officer to an inactive post. The operation exposed both the scale of the gambling operation and corruption surrounding it, which was linked to elements in law enforcement.

Mr. Amnuay had been on the run for several days before his capture. Police first tracked him to a residence in Bang Pahan district, Ayutthaya, under a search warrant issued Saturday. Subsequently, officers found him at a noodle shop on Rama IV Road, where he surrendered peacefully.

69-year-old Bangkok crime boss Amnuay Kiatdonmuang captured after days evading multiple arrest warrants

Despite his calm demeanour, observers noted he appeared deeply pained by the prospect of a lengthy prison term. Friends of Pa Nui, including a respected retired police officer, admitted they had maintained close ties with the fugitive during his time on the run.

The Don Mueang District Court heard multiple cases against Mr. Amnuay, including violations of the Gambling Act and the Immigration Act. In his latest case, which had not previously been considered, he received eight years.

Moreover, in four additional gambling-related cases, the court imposed a combined sentence of six years. A further nine-month sentence was issued in another separate appeal case. Collectively, Mr. Amnuay was sentenced to a total of 14 years and nine months in prison.

Following the court order, prison officials immediately transferred him to Bangkok Remand Prison. No bail was requested, as Mr. Amnuay had already served multiple previous prison terms. He admitted to having run gambling dens for most of his adult life and had been imprisoned six times before.

Bangkok crime boss Amnuay Kiatdonmuang moved to remand prison after multiple prior sentences

During police interviews, he revealed he had lost over 30 kilograms during one of his prior stints in jail. Consequently, he warned authorities that he feared he might not survive this latest term. Interestingly, the saga surrounding Mr. Amnuay took a bizarre turn with a plot involving his wife, 39-year-old Ms. Manee, and her brother, Mr. Suthat.

In October 2024, both attempted to submit a falsified death certificate claiming Mr. Amnuay had died from coronary artery disease. The document was later revealed to be completely fabricated, including a fake hospital seal and doctor’s signature. Both were arrested and now face charges of document forgery and fraud. This attempt to fake his death highlights the extraordinary lengths taken to shield him from justice.

Attempt to fake death certificate for Mr. Amnuay foiled by Chiang Rai police authorities in October

The August 27 raid on Mr. Amnuay’s Don Mueang casino, codenamed “Operation Taming the Lion,” was a meticulously planned effort by the Metropolitan Police Bureau in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior’s Special Operations Unit.

The investigation followed weeks of surveillance prompted by repeated complaints from local residents citing loud noises and unusual activity during late-night hours. Therefore, authorities secured a warrant to conduct a full-scale raid on the premises.

Inside the gambling den, police discovered a highly sophisticated setup. The venue operated nearly 24 hours a day, opening at 10 a.m. and closing only briefly in the early morning. It featured five separate gambling rooms, including a main hall and exclusive VIP sections. Each room generated between three and four million baht in just a few hours.

Consequently, the operation was one of the most lucrative illegal gambling enterprises in Bangkok, estimated to earn over ฿500 million per month, roughly $13.8 million. Authorities also confiscated 17 bank passbooks linked to accounts used to manage the gambling revenue. These documents are now central to tracing monetary flows and uncovering the larger network of operators.

Elaborate police operation shuts down Don Mueang gambling den exposing criminal networks and corruption

Moreover, the presence of a Metropolitan Police Bureau major among the arrested individuals exposed serious concerns about internal complicity. Subsequently, a senior police officer was reassigned to an inactive post pending further investigation. This highlights the potential depth of corruption that allowed the den to operate for years.

Deputy Prime Minister and Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai emphasised that this location had been raided multiple times previously but continued operations despite prior enforcement efforts.

He noted that loopholes and inadequate monitoring had enabled its resilience. Consequently, the government now plans to strengthen regulations and oversight of illegal gambling operations nationwide.

The announcement was made publicly at 11 p.m. on August 27 alongside senior leaders from the Ministry of Interior and Royal Thai Police, including Permanent Secretary Ansit Samphantharat, Deputy Director-General Ronnarong Thipsiri and local police chief Pol Col Puwadol Oonpothi.

Investigation uncovers sophisticated gambling setup generating millions monthly. Financial records seized

Police sources explained that the gambling den’s organisational structure was exceptionally well-coordinated. Staff were highly trained and financial management was sophisticated enough to evade significant legal penalties. Additionally, the venue exploited legal loopholes to continue operations despite prior raids.

Consequently, authorities are now analysing records, surveillance footage, and financial documents to dismantle the broader network behind the den. Intelligence suggests the Don Mueang operation was just one node in a much larger syndicate operating throughout Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

High ranking police officer arrested, highlighting corruption in Bangkok’s police. Officer sidelined

The August 27 raid resulted in over 200 arrests, signalling a major disruption to Bangkok’s illegal gambling network. Among the arrested were both low-level employees and high-ranking officials who allegedly provided protection.

Previous tip-offs had uncovered similar illegal gambling establishments in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai district and a massive online gambling network dismantled by the Thai Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau in November 2023. Consequently, police believe coordinated nationwide enforcement will continue to target this persistent criminal activity.

Following his arrest, Mr. Amnuay acknowledged his past crimes and expressed remorse for the impact on police officers whose careers were affected by his operations. He reportedly told investigators, “If I don’t die in jail and get out again, you’ll probably have to chase me once more.”

Authorities reveal highly organised gambling network using sophisticated systems to evade legal penalties

Despite his notoriety, friends and former associates confirmed he retains influence and respect in certain circles. These relationships highlight the complex social and economic networks linked to illegal gambling operations in Bangkok.

The court proceedings were conducted efficiently, yet the sheer scale of the cases demonstrated the enduring challenges faced by law enforcement. Each of Mr. Amnuay’s offences contributed to extensive economic and social consequences.

In particular, the financial magnitude of his operations highlights why prior enforcement efforts had limited success. Now, with Mr. Amnuay behind bars, police are focused on leveraging the seized financial documents and intelligence to prosecute higher-level operators and further dismantle the network.

In addition, the government emphasised that ongoing efforts aim not only to prosecute individuals but also to prevent illegal gambling from flourishing in the first place.

Sophisticated illegal gambling operation targeted with surveillance. Documents analysed for intelligence

Consequently, coordination among multiple agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Ministry of Interior and special operations units, is being strengthened. Analysts note that the resilience of the Don Mueang gambling den before its closure underlines the need for long-term structural reforms in law enforcement.

Overall, the imprisonment of “Pa Nui” represents a major blow to organised crime in Bangkok. However, insiders caution that the battle is far from over. Investigations continue to identify and prosecute other members of the network.

Furthermore, officials are now examining potential connections between the Don Mueang den and other illegal operations throughout Thailand. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that illegal gambling networks are disrupted permanently and cannot exploit systemic weaknesses again.

The saga of Mr. Amnuay is a stark reminder of both the allure and danger of underground criminal enterprises. Despite repeated raids and previous arrests, the operation’s scale and sophistication enabled prolonged illegal activity.

However, law enforcement under the direction of the Ministry of the Interior now insists the crackdown will be unrelenting. Citizens and law enforcement officials alike hope this case will set a precedent. Certainly, it signals that the days of operating illegal gambling operations with impunity are over.

